Nissan committed to replacing 370Z and GT-R

Nissan is plotting successors to both its 370Z and GT-R sports cars, and is open to electrification and outside collaborations in their creation.

Speaking at the Tokyo motor show, Nissan product planning boss Ivan Espinosa said that the two sports cars “were at the heart of Nissan, and we are actively looking at and working on them”.

Without going into specifics, Espinosa said we “can expect something soon” on both models. He added: “I can’t share what but that doesn’t mean we’re not working on them. Nissan is about exciting cars”.

Both the 370Z and GT-R have been on sale in their present guises for a decade or more, in which time fewer and fewer car makers have been offering sports cars, and those that do are having to collaborate.

Speaking more generally on collaboration, Espinosa said he was open to conversations with other car makers with sports cars as he recognised the business cases for them have become ever more challenging.