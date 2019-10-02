Suzuki Waku: retro-styled PHEV concept set for Tokyo show

Suzuki will unveil the Waku SPO – a retro-styled plug-in hybrid concept featuring design elements that can be switched according to personal preference – at this year’s Tokyo motor show.

The ultra-compact Waku SPO will be joined on the Japanese firm’s stand by an autonomous ‘mobile room’ concept called the Hanare. The two machines are designed to showcase Suzuki’s efforts in developing future technologies. Suzuki’s stand is themed around the concept of ‘Waku Waku’, a Japanese term that means excitement in English.

The Waku SPO is described by Suzuki as an A-segment personal compact PHEV, intended for use by a family to “share fun and excitement”. Suzuki has not yet disclosed any technical details of the plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The firm says the model features a ‘Waku Waku’ switch that can customise the car by allowing users to “switch its body shape, front mask and content shown on the dashboard”, so the car “can transform to meet each and everyone’s fun and excitement”.

It is not clear how extensive the exterior changes to the car would be. A rendering released by Suzuki shows a small hatch with a long front bonnet and retro-styling somewhat similar to the Honda e.

The Hanare – a Japanese term for a small dwelling built to the side of a home – is an autonomous pod-style vehicle designed for an “efficiency-centric future”. Suzuki says the machine would allow users to work or rest during long journeys, with the Hanare capable of being customised for different uses and to the requirements of different users.

Suzuki has not yet revealed any powertrain details for the Hanare, but with heavy autonomous technology and the pod-like design, it is likely to be based around a full-electric architecture.