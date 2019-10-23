Suzuki Waku: retro-styled PHEV concept revealed at Tokyo show

Suzuki has unveiled the Waku SPO – a retro-styled plug-in hybrid concept featuring design elements that can be switched according to personal preference – at this year’s Tokyo motor show.
The ultra-compact Waku SPO is joined on the Japanese firm’s stand by an autonomous ‘mobile room’ concept called the Hanare. The two machines are designed to showcase Suzuki’s efforts in developing future technologies. Suzuki’s stand is themed around the concept of ‘Waku Waku’, a Japanese term that means excitement in English.
The Waku SPO is described by Suzuki as an A-segment personal compact PHEV, intended for use by a family to “share fun and excitement”. Suzuki has not yet disclosed any technical details of the plug-in hybrid powertrain.
The firm says the model features a ‘Waku Waku’ switch that can customise the car by allowing users to “switch its body shape, front mask and content shown on the dashboard”, so the car “can transform to meet each and everyone’s fun and excitement”.
It is not clear how extensive the exterior changes to the car would be. A rendering released by Suzuki shows a small hatch with a long front bonnet and retro-styling somewhat similar to the Honda e.
Join the debate
xxxx
Love it
Be great to see a fully electric version zipping around in cities, small battery, quick charging under £20k.
jason_recliner
Suzuki's Killing It
Daniel Joseph
Seen it before?
Hmm...the Waku is a reheated 1999 Ford 021C concept, with a bit of Fiat 128 in the mix.
gavsmit
Love the idea
Shame Ford can't do something similar with a modern take on the Escort MK1.
I'd love a manufacturer to bring out a good looking little 2 door saloon / coupe with an electric motor providing a decent range and strong performance for a sensible price.
Car manufacturers that still entertain the ideas of what makes car enthusiasts happy, but not necessarily killing the planet at the same time, need to be applauded.
Peter Cavellini
Where’s the Beef??
Waku?!, what , where did that name spring from?
Pietro Cavolonero
Wagyu is where the beef is
Cock!?
JMax18
I wonder where they got the
I wonder where they got the idea from. Maybe they've been paying attention to their compatriots.
Very cool all the same. Be great to see electric cars take on retro looks.
abkq
When 'retro' isn't about
When 'retro' isn't about homage, it turns into caricature or parody.
