2020 Honda Jazz to be offered as hybrid-only in Europe

Next-generation of Honda's popular city car will only feature a petrol-electric powertrain
Rachel Burgess
10 September 2019

The next-generation Honda Jazz will be launched in Europe with hybrid technology as its sole powertrain, Honda confirmed at the Frankfurt motor show.

The move was first reported by Autocar in March, and now Honda has confirmed that the Jazz, its bestselling model in the UK, will only be offered with petrol-electric hybrid engines.

Frankfurt motor show 2019: live news and updates

It will use the same dual-motor hybrid system already seen in the brand's CR-V hybrid when it launches next year, following a debut at the Tokyo motor show in March.

The Jazz will be the first in the brand 's line-up to only offer a hybrid powertrain, with other models soon to follow suit. Honda announced earlier this year that all of its combustion-engined models in Europe will be offered with hybrid powertrains by 2025.

Honda said: "Ahead of its 2025 electrification goal, Honda will expand the application of its i-MMD dual-motor hybrid system, with the introduction into smaller segment cars an important first step."

Currently, the only model it offers as a hybrid is the CR-V, which indirectly replaced a diesel variant of the compact SUV. Petrol variants are also sold. Honda UK has seen great success with the CR-V Hybrid, which accounts for 55% of the model’s sales.

Following the launch of the hybrid Jazz in 2020, the next electrified model will be the Civic in 2021.

The CR-V Hybrid pairs two electric motors with a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a CVT transmission. However, given its smaller dimensions, the Jazz supermini will use either a 1.0-litre of 1.5-litre petrol engine and have less power.

Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

The new Honda Jazz is bigger than ever thanks to a new chassis and longer wheelbase, but does it come with a more engaging drive

Honda UK sales boss Phil Webb said the maker will launch a campaign to help educate on the hybrid Jazz given the older age of many of its loyal customers. He predicts a dip in sales when it first arrives on roads next summer, but anticipates it will bounce back to between 18,000 and 20,000 units annually in the UK.

The new Jazz must remain familiar enough to appeal to those loyal owners, while also bringing in new people to Honda’s entry-level model.

The Jazz was spotted testing earlier this year, as these spy shots show. The mules of the Peugeot 208 rival hint at a minor evolution for the fourth-generation Jazz. The space-maximising upright profile and tall glasshouse remains, but with more curved lines and redesigned lights, bumpers and bonnet.

