Toyota LQ concept is self-driving electric hatchback

Tokyo-bound mobility solution features air-conditioned seats, striking modern styling and artificially intelligent assistant
Felix Page Autocar writer
11 October 2019

Toyota has unveiled an AI-equipped self-driving hatchback as the centrepiece of its stand at the Tokyo motor show, taking place later this month. 

The LQ concept is a development of 2017’s Concept-i. It is capable of Level Four autonomous driving, meaning it can handle most driving situations with no input from the human driver, and features the latest version of Toyota’s artificial intelligence system named Yui.

Yui has been developed in partnership with Toyota’s Research Institute, and is said to learn from the driver to “deliver a personalised mobility experience”.

The concept’s name, LQ, expresses the company’s plan that the technology will ‘cue’ further development in the field of automotive artificial intelligence. 

Toyota says its AI technology development programme is “based on an understanding that mobility goes beyond physical transportation to include the human need to be moved and engaged emotionally”, suggesting that self-driving vehicles should include functions to keep their passengers occupied. 

The concept’s styling is futuristic, featuring a covered rear wheel, floor-to-ceiling glass and slim, diagonal headlights, while the lower front bumper styling bears a strong resemblance Toyota’s Prius and Mirai production vehicles. 

Our Verdict

Toyota Mirai

Toyota Mirai

Toyota claims another first: Europe’s first ‘ownable’ hydrogen car, whether the infrastructure to properly support it is ready for it or not

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Inside, in what Toyota calls a “world first in seating technology”, an air-conditioned seating system measures the driver’s levels of alertness and relaxation, and reacts accordingly with varying levels of air flow.  Additional features of the LQ’s autonomous software include an automated valet parking function and an augmented reality head-up display. 

The LQ’s development leader, Daisuke Ido, said: “In the past, our love for cars was built on their ability to take us to distant places and enable our adventures. Advanced technology gives us the power to match customer lifestyles with new opportunities for excitement and engagement.

“With the LQ, we are proud to propose a vehicle that can deliver a personalised experience, meet each driver’s unique mobility needs and build an even stronger bond between car and driver.” 

The LQ will be joined at the Tokyo motor show by Toyota’s next-generation Mirai concept, and followed a month later by the unveiling of the new RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid

Read more 

Toyota unveils new Mirai Concept fuel cell vehicle​

Toyota RAV4 Plug-in hybrid set for LA show debut​

Lexus previews EV hatchback ahead of Tokyo unveiling​

Join the debate

Comments
2

Emma24

11 October 2019

I invite you to a private sex club - http://lady4.fun This is the best place to find a sex partner! Waiting for you there :) 

srf06191

11 October 2019

My neighbor's mom makes $87 every hour on the computer . She has been fired for 7 months but last month her pay was $18756 just working on the computer for a few hours. you can check here…

 
--------->>>>> www.MaxCareer7.Com

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week