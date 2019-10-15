Mazda gives more details on its first EV

The interior of Mazda’s first electric vehicle, to be revealed at Tokyo motor show next week, has been designed to “evoke a sense of openness” through empty spaces, said the maker.
Mazda said the concept uses empty spaces around the centre console to create a closeness between the driver and passenger seats. It added that interior materials were chosen for comfort and “eco-friendliness”, both of which are intended to make the cabin comfortable.
The latest information from Mazda follows confirmation last month that it would launch its first electric car on 23 October.
The model, previewed by the e-TPV prototype, is expected to adopt an SUV bodystyle, which can more easily accommodate an underfloor battery pack.
It will use a similar set-up to the prototype, which has a 35.5kWh battery and a single electric motor delivering 138bhp and 195lb ft of torque to the the front wheels via a single-speed transmission.
The EV is likely to have a range between 120 and 150 miles, similar to the new Mini Electric but significantly less than more obvious rivals, such as the 279-mile Hyundai Kona Electric. It will be able to accept 6.6kW domestic charging and 50kW public rapid charging.
Mazda will also introduce a modern version of its famed rotary engine in a range-extender variant of the EV. Two years ago, Mazda boss Mitsuo Hitomi confirmed that, rather than being used in its purest form, a rotary engine will be used as an EV range-extender. He said: “The rotary engine isn’t particularly efficient to use as a range-extender, but when we turn on a rotary, it's much, much quieter compared to other manufacturers’ range-extenders”.
coolboy
sales target
With a type 2 plug like that, they really are targeting Export Sales, since at home no one cares about it.
shiakas
120 mile range in 2020??
What are they thinking?..
tuga
Range
I love Mazda, but 120 ( or 150 ) miles is just plain ridiculous.
I'm sure that they will come up with the same excuses as Honda and Mini have, but if your competitors are coming up with cars that can double your range at the same price point ( or lower ) than you, it won't really matter if your car " is sufficient for 80% of users " or if " you chose driving pleasure over overall range ". People will still go and buy that funky looking Soul or e208, save a couple thousand and be perfectly happy with their choice.
si73
I wonder if this is the entry
xxxx
130 miles
For a £24k'ish city car it might get away with it especially if it can charge at 150Kw+ and maybe there'll be 2 versions but otherwise it's a risky stategy, just look at the Honda Urban and it's limited appeal.
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
