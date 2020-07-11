Ultimate EV guide: Every electric car rated

The moment has come for electric cars. Lockdown is easing and, due to that, we’re seeing a rapid acceleration in demand for new cars – along with a determination in many a keen owner’s mind that this is a time to take a new view on life and concentrate on what really matters.
For a great number of us, that means making a well-informed and far-sighted decision about our next car. Do we stick with the same, safe, internal-combustion choices or embrace the future with an EV? We know it’s coming, so why not do it now?
Autocar believes it’s okay to think such things. Even before Covid-19, this was always going to be a major year for EV sales. The biggest European car makers must this year begin reducing their fleet-average CO2 emissions to 95g/km, and there’s no better way of offsetting the petrol cars that most of the market will still want by selling a decent number of zero-emissions ones. One reason EVs were so hard to buy last year is that firms were using 2019 to clear their less fuel-efficient stock, knowing 2020 would be the year of the EV push. Now, suddenly, they want to sell you battery cars.
There are other prime reasons for considering the change. The supply of enticing EVs has grown from a dozen to 40-plus in short order, and there’s now a viable second-hand EV market, reassuring for those considering the change. Company car economics have moved decisively in the favour of EVs, too. Road tax is eliminated, parking costs are low, fuelling costs are slashed and London’s congestion charge and ULEZ fees don’t apply.
What used to be a speculative topic has become a serious option. Now read on as we rate every EV on sale and answer the questions surrounding them.
Note: Prices include the government grant if the car costs less than £50,000 and thus is eligible.
Runners and riders
si73
You missed out the Fiat 500.
jonboy4969
what a load of drivel, some
what a load of drivel, some of your "out of ten" marks make no sense, haiving higher numbers for lower figures, against other brands is rubbish, and to put up the Tesla Long range models against the normal ones is just pathetic, when you redo this test properly why not use bog standard models, no long range, no additions, just the basic cars with the basic ranges, you will clearly see a vast difference.
Why are you using cars that are not available here for a while, and missing out others, again, pathetic, thats why i stopped subscribing to the magazine, because of the biased, incorrect and totally daft reports, figures and awful "official pictures" that are as official as a cream cracker at a Ballet doing the Par De Deux
fellwalker
Illogical layout and marks
Why put the seat and skoda versions of the same car so far apart from the vw? Similarly the kia Niro and hyundai kona
Why put long range versions of some cars and short of others? Then rate only that version.
Notice there are still no estates or even cars with decent boot sizes, and I've never seen anything negative about that. Some of these cars have less space than the original mini - which had a boot designed for a sandwich, not even a picnic.
lambo58
Why do you keep pushing the
Why do you keep pushing the lie that the ipace does 292 miles? Only if you drive it like a granny and as has been proven is very inefficient. Try 200miles or thereabouts like every other car testing mag gets out of that thing and I might take you seriously but I keep forgetting you are the advertising arm of JLR
seljon
A fair assessment
In terms of ownership proposition, I have done 30k miles in both the previous gen Leaf and now in the 64kWh Kona.
Have to say, Hyundai have absolutely nailed it. Fast, efficient, comfortable and with all the tech you could want. Does at least 220 miles whether on motorway or in town and whatever the weather. Couldn't be more impressed by it.
Ravon
i3 Fan here !
For my purposes the i3 has been and continues to be the supreme electric car , designed from the ground up to be electric, unique carbon fibre construction, brilliant interior with great visibility. My hope is that there will be an "aftermarket tuning industry" for these cars in the future so that it will be possible to update and enhance the batteries which will allow these cars to live on for decades. I was very heartened to see that British company Powerflex introduced a range of replacement suspension bushes for the i3 this week - its a beginning .
As for Autocar's comical JLR bias , they should talk to some I-Pace owners about range ?
Trouble is in my experience ( which is a lot of years ) motoring journalists don't talk to the people who are their readership, I often see them at track days, ( used to see them often at Bruntingthorpe and Bedford autodrome ) always sucking up to whomever they see as "valuable" on that particular day and mixing pretty much exclusively with each other, so they never really learn anything. suppose it doesn't really matter, the manufacturers give them a good ( script ) press release to regurgitate .
