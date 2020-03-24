Coronavirus: What motorists need to know

As the UK government effectively orders the entire population to stay at home in an effort to contain the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, motorists are understandably unsure as to how the new rules affect them. Autocar has compiled this guide to help you know what you can and can’t do until the restrictions are lifted.
What is the coronavirus (Covid-19)?
Covid-19, also known as the coronavirus, is a potentially deadly viral infection that is easily transmitted between individuals. Originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan, it's highly contagious and sufferers only begin to show symptoms several days after infection.
The elderly and people with underlying health conditions can develop especially serious forms of the resulting illness, so the UK and most other countries around the world have imposed strict lockdown measures to limit its spread.
Can I still go for a drive in self-isolation?
Although driving hasn't been banned, you should take your car out only if you have no other alternative. The government has said trips to the supermarket and pharmacy are permitted, as well as commuting for key workers, but simply driving for pleasure isn't advisable until the restrictions lift.
How can I stay safe when refuelling at a petrol station?
The price of fuel has fallen quite significantly because of the coronavirus pandemic – the Morrisons supermarket chain has dropped unleaded prices by an unprecedented 12p per litre – and fuel stations remain open for the time being.
Join the debate
00se7en
Be careful out there
Sadly have encountered a few idiots on the roads this past few days (BMW 2 inches off my rear bumper as I overtook a lorry, and some motorbikes down the lanes) with a minority treating the empty roads like a private racetrack. Definitely not the time to be having or causing an accident - be careful out there people.
michael knight
00se7en wrote:
yes, second that. It's been a motorbike free-for-all around these parts with people taking advantage of empty roads.
