Coronavirus: What motorists need to know

Fuel pump handles have, however, been identified as high-risk touchpoints, so customers have been advised to use gloves while filling their car and to wash their hands thoroughly as soon as possible after leaving.

Can I still get my car serviced?

Some garages have been forced to close due to social distancing restrictions limiting the number of people that can be in one place. However, under the terms of the government’s latest announcement, MOT test centres have been classed as essential businesses. This means that key workers' vehicles, which are considered essential means of transport, can still have their annual tests carried out. Garages are likely to postpone any other work until the stay-at-home rule is lifted.

What if my car's MOT runs out?

As it stands, a valid MOT certificate remains a legal requirement for any vehicle being driven on public roads. Measures are being put in place at many test centres to protect the health of customers and staff, including free vehicle collection and drop-off services, careful post-test cleaning and online booking forms. The penalty for driving without an MOT can be up to £1000, so if your car’s MOT is set to expire in the next few weeks, it’s best to book it in for a test now, while you still definitely can.

Do I still need to pay the Congestion Charge or ULEZ entry fee?

Central London's Congestion Charge (£11.50 per day) and ULEZ entry fee (£12.50) have been suspended indefinitely as part of a drive to reduce crowding on the city’s diminished public transport offering. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the move will also make it easier for key workers, such as NHS and supermarket staff, to get to work. A total of 40 underground stations have now been closed, while bus and mainline train services in and around the capital have been heavily reduced. Announcements will be made before the Congestion Charge and ULEZ entry fee are reinstated.

What do I do if I've booked a driving test?

The DVSA has suspended practical driving tests for up to three months, with the exception of those booked by critical workers, including NHS workers and goods delivery drivers. Any booked tests will be automatically rescheduled at no cost to the learner, who will be notified of the new date by email around two weeks before the original scheduled test.

Driving theory tests have been cancelled for one month. The DVSA will issue refunds for any tests that had been booked and continues to take bookings for test slots from 21 April onwards.