2020 Seat El-Born: new details revealed for electric hatchback

The Seat El-Born has been pictured undergoing testing, revealing more of the brand's debut EV ahead of its official launch.

The model, named after a fashionable Barcelona neighbourhood, has been updated from prior spy shots with less disguise and a redesigned rear bumper, which more closely matches the dimensions and details seen on the original Geneva motor show concept (below).

It also appears to gain independent rear lights and aeroydynamic alloy wheels, in place of the preproduction versions seen on earlier prototype cars.

Autocar was told last year that the Geneva concept was 95% production ready, with only a few minor changes coming ahead of production, and that appears to be the case.

The El-Born will be the second EV built on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric architecture to go on sale when it is launched in 2020, after the Volkswagen ID hatchback. The engineering and powertrain of the two compact models are expected to be closely aligned, with a range of power outputs offered.