The Polestar 3 has claimed the world record for the longest distance travelled by an electric SUV on one charge, cracking nearly 600 miles in one hit on UK roads.

The new Long Range version of Polestar’s flagship SUV, with a 107kWh battery and a single 295bhp motor on the rear axle, managed 581.3 miles of driving around the east of England. That comfortably beats the 3’s 438-mile official range and smashes the previous record of 569.64 miles, set by the Ford Mustang Mach-E last year.

The distance travelled equates to a final efficiency figure of 19.5kWh per 100 miles, or 5.13mpkWh, which is in line with the official WLTP efficiency figures of some small electric cars weighing around two-thirds as much as the 2.4-tonne 3.

Polestar said the SUV continued for eight miles after the battery charge readout reached 0% and still managed to get to a charger, suggesting it could even have gone slightly farther.

Crucially, the car used for the attempt was completely unmodified – even using the standard Michelin Sport 4 EV tyres – and the attempt was carried out on open public roads, including single-track lanes, dual carriageways and B-roads.

The news comes a week after Chevrolet revealed its new Silverado EV pickup truck had managed a whopping 1060 miles on a single charge, but that was with light modifications in place and took seven days to complete. Furthermore, the Chevy’s 205kWh battery pack is around twice the size of the Polestar’s and it averaged 4.9mpkWh, compared with the Swedish car’s 5.1mpkWh.

The current outright range record for an unmodified electric car, as recognised by Guinness World Records, is held by the Lucid Air. However, the Polestar’s record-chasing run was undertaken in conditions that better reflect real-world driving so is more relevant to consumers, explained Sam Clarke, one of three drivers who piloted the car during the attempt.