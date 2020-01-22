New Smart Fortwo EQ and Forfour EQ priced from £16,850

The updated Smart Fortwo EQ, Fortwo Cabrio EQ and Forfour EQ electric city cars have gone on sale in the UK.
The revised line-up opens with the two-seat Fortwo, with prices rising to £17,285 for the larger Forfour and topping out at £20,420 for the soft-top Fortwo Cabrio. All prices include the Government's £3500 electric car grant.
Standard equipment includes a multifunction leather steering wheel, rear parking sensors, 7.0in touchscreen, a charger finder, Bluetooth, automatic climate control, a DAB radio and Android Auto. A 22kW onboard charger is said to allow the battery to be charged from 10-80% capacity in 40 minutes.
Optional Passion Advanced, Pulse Premium and Prime Exclusive trim packages are available on all three models, bringing bespoke wheel designs, different interior colours and extra equipment.
The models, which made their public debut at the Frankfurt motor show in 2019, are said to allow the brand to “return to its origins”. Parent company Mercedes-Benz first envisaged an urban vehicle powered by a zero-emissions powertrain long before Smart was even formed.
After offering electric versions of its models in both generations since 2007, Smart announced in 2018 it would transition to a “fully electric urban mobility brand” as its leadership was overhauled, ditching its three-cylinder petrol engines.
Join the debate
shiakas
Come on, give us a new
streaky
Agreed!
The Roadsters were such a missed opportunity ruined by a rubbishy gearbox and even worse build quality (water leaks galore getting into the electrics apparently). Can't remember what the Forvision looked like but I wish the frontal styling of the FourTwo (and Four) would go back to the first two versions, with a smooth contour from grille to top of windscreen. Apparently it was claimed that a stepped front was inevitable due to pedestrian safety regulations but I suspect that was a feeble excuse and could be got round with a bit of ingenuity!
gavsmit
Interesting.....
A quick look at the used classifeds for electric cars shows lots of the first models going for reasonable prices - but the pitifully short range rules them out for me.
Maybe the new models with extended range may follow suit in becoming reasonably price second hand buys....then I might be interested.
I agree with other people posting here regarding the coupe and roadster - it would be great to see a new (and better made) version of those cars, especially in electric form - my money would be waiting :-)
superstevie
I hope they have more range,
I hope they have more range, cause it won't sell in the numbers they hope otherwise.
I have a roadster, just got it at the weekend, and I've had 3 previous. They are fantastic little cars, so much fun to be had in them. The gearbox is liveable with, once you've mastered how it works. They make great second cars, I'd never have one as a main one now, not at 15 years old.
I would love if they did a new one, particularly if they did it with the Brabus engine tuned up a little. If ford can get 153bhp from their 1.0, I'm sure Brabus could do the same. Electric is fine too, but too small for the batteries needed, so range would be poor
Tornadorot
"enlargened"
Don't you mean "embiggened"? :-)
Andy_Cowe
Roadster Coupe - yes please
I’d love to see a new Roadster, especially in coupe form. Electric, petrol, whetever. Something small, different, and fun.
tuga
Same range?
.
No, thank you. As is, i think it will end up being bought mainly for drive share purposes.
Also, it's kinda weird that all the official pics show solid color cars. The Tridion Cell ( in a contrasting color ) used to be one of Smarts USPs.
streaky
Better styling
The fronts look a lot better although the difference between the Fortwo and Forfour seem hardly worth mentioning from the pictures. I still prefer the shape of the Mk1&2 though.
superstevie
Autocar say they haven't seen
Autocar say they haven't seen the interior, but it is on the Smart Press release website. It is the same, bar a few details, like carplay option and the cubby in front of the gear lever being different.
As for the looks, not bad. The fortwo version looks like a Mk1 Citreon C1 redesign.
Still wish they hadn't got rid of the petrol version until the next generation. As it is, it is going to be a tough sell, particularly to current owners
