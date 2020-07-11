Ultimate EV guide: The big questions answered

Got a question about buying an EV? Never fear, as Steve Cropley has the answers. So read on to find out just how eco-friendly an electric car really is, whether you need to worry about range and much more.
EV guide part one: every electric car rated | EV guide part two: how to buy a used electric car
Is it true that the total cost of an EV is currently greater than of an equivalent petrol or diesel car?
Yes, mostly due to the high initial cost of the vehicle. The outgoing Volkswagen e-Golf cost around £33,000 (£29,500 after the government grant); an equivalent 1.6-litre turbo petrol Golf undercut that by at least £7000. But it has to be remembered that the resale prices of EVs are high now and likely to remain so.
Meanwhile, the fuelling costs of an EV are substantially lower. EDF Energy says that, based on an average electricity cost of 14p per kWh, a Nissan Leaf or a Kia e-Niro costs about £4 per 100 miles, compared with more like £14 per 100 miles for a 40mpg petrol equivalent. In a 12,000-mile year, assuming no hikes in tariffs, that puts the cost of the electric e-Golf at a shade under £500, whereas the petrol Golf will cost more like £1750.
On top of that, you save big time on company car tax, road tax and, if you’re a Londoner, the ULEZ fee and the congestion charge (just raised from £11.50 per visit to £15). Tesla says that for inner-city commuting, this amounts to £576 per month, or an enormous £27,627 over four years.
Batteries degrade, don't they? If so, how quickly?
The jury is still out on this one, but the general feeling is that automotive traction batteries degrade slower than owners and manufacturers initially feared. Some early, high-mileage Nissan Leafs and Renault Zoes are showing battery degradation, but later cars are resisting this better. Many regular users are pleasantly surprised. Having said that, the battery is the most expensive component in any current EV, and if it were to need replacing after eight or 10 years, it’s doubtful that the car would justify an investment of up to £5000 to £10,000. There are ways of prolonging battery life – such as not fully charging every time – which help.
Join the debate
fellwalker
Can you trust the maps? Broken, poor charging, on private land
These are all issues with zap-map. I've just had a look around where I live , and all of these issues are showing today. Yet all of those charging points are shown as available on the map and would be shown in any search you did for a nearby charging point.
The zap-map that is within university private grounds shows as 2x 7kw and being from the charge your car network, and yet that network's own site shows it as a single 3kw charger.
Before I would trust using an electric car other than only from home, I would need a lot more confidence in the real time availability of actual charging points that I could use.
seljon
Not the whole story on environment
You mention CO2 of EVs in use and you focus on the production of batteries.
The in-use CO2 emissions depend on the CO2 of electricity production to charge the cars. The UK now has a much lower carbon grid than a couple of years ago (during lockdown over half of our electricity was regularly produced by wind and solar) so those emissions are going down.
A fair comparison would factor in full emissions of oil extraction and distribution for ICE cars as well as heat loss in combustion.
In terms of production, emissions are lower than ICE cars as EVs are much simpler. Clearly the battery packs need more work.
The huge element missing in your summary is the impact of other emissions. Air quality, particularly in urban areas, has become an increasing policy priority (particularly since the pandemic) and this is where EVs win a total victory over ICE vehicles.
Add your comment