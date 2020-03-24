402bhp Polestar 2 fastback to arrive in July

Production of Polestar's second production model, the 2, has begun in Luqiao, China ahead of first deliveries in summer.

Priced from £49,900, the 2 is the more attainable sibling of the far pricier Polestar 1, the genesis of the electric performance brand that has been separated from Volvo. Following its European arrival, it will go on sale in China and North America.

The Luqiao plant, south of Shanghai, is owned by Geely and operated by Volvo and already builds XC40s for the Chinese market as well as the Lynk & Co 01, all of which sit on Volvo’s Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform. The Polestar 2 is the first electric vehicle to be built at the facility.

The new model, described as the “first electric car to compete in the marketplace around the Tesla Model 3”, is a five-door fastback that takes design inspiration from Volvo models such as the S90. It was first displayed at last year's Geneva motor show and subsequently at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Polestar will sell models online only. UK reservations are being taken on its website, with a £1000 fully refundable deposit. Firm orders can be placed now, with first deliveries expected in July. The £49,900 on-the-road price includes routine servicing and maintenance for three years, plus VAT.

The first 12 months of production will be dedicated to a fully loaded launch edition. Polestar had previously indicated a cost of around £51,000 for that model and suggested subsequent base models would have a "guide price" of around £34,500, similar to the Model 3.

It has two electric motors, mounted across both axles for four-wheel drive, and a 27-module, 78kWh battery pack integrated into the floor. Polestar claimed the pack contributes to chassis rigidity and helps reduce road noise by 3.7dB compared with a traditional chassis.