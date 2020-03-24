402bhp Polestar 2 fastback to arrive in July

Production of Polestar's second production model, the 2, has begun in Luqiao, China ahead of first deliveries in summer.
Priced from £49,900, the 2 is the more attainable sibling of the far pricier Polestar 1, the genesis of the electric performance brand that has been separated from Volvo. Following its European arrival, it will go on sale in China and North America.
The Luqiao plant, south of Shanghai, is owned by Geely and operated by Volvo and already builds XC40s for the Chinese market as well as the Lynk & Co 01, all of which sit on Volvo’s Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform. The Polestar 2 is the first electric vehicle to be built at the facility.
The new model, described as the “first electric car to compete in the marketplace around the Tesla Model 3”, is a five-door fastback that takes design inspiration from Volvo models such as the S90. It was first displayed at last year's Geneva motor show and subsequently at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Polestar will sell models online only. UK reservations are being taken on its website, with a £1000 fully refundable deposit. Firm orders can be placed now, with first deliveries expected in July. The £49,900 on-the-road price includes routine servicing and maintenance for three years, plus VAT.
The first 12 months of production will be dedicated to a fully loaded launch edition. Polestar had previously indicated a cost of around £51,000 for that model and suggested subsequent base models would have a "guide price" of around £34,500, similar to the Model 3.
It has two electric motors, mounted across both axles for four-wheel drive, and a 27-module, 78kWh battery pack integrated into the floor. Polestar claimed the pack contributes to chassis rigidity and helps reduce road noise by 3.7dB compared with a traditional chassis.
£34k
About as likely as Vovlo's claim "No one will be killed in New Volvo by 2020", remember that. Other than that it's good to hear 'mainstream' manufacturers highlighting Tesla as something to target, unheard of just 5 years ago.
JMax18
I know why this looks so much
I know why this looks so much better than a Tesla.
It has a grill. One of Teslas biggest mistakes, I think.
Apart from that, I think that rear end looks lovely
5cylinderT
JMax18 wrote:
dont see why an electric car needs to have a grill its nearly as bad fake exausts.
but i still do like this polestar.
Cenuijmu
JMax18 wrote:
It does look quite distinctive whilst keeping the Volvo looks. Volvo drivers will be happy to move over if wanting to stick with the brand.
Leslie Brook
Knock 200 off the BHP and add 200 to the range.
Vertigo
Leslie Brook wrote:
That's not how EVs work. Bigger battery = more range *and* more power. There's not the trade-off that you get in combustion engines.
Leslie Brook
Vertigo wrote:
No, a bigger battery would give more range if the same motors were drawing the same current. If you had a motor or in this case motors with a combined power of 200hp they would draw less current at maximum effort than a motor capable of 400hp. The battery is the equivalent of the fuel tank, more battery = more fuel = greater range.
Vertigo
Leslie Brook wrote:
The key word there was "at maximum effort". You can't drive with your foot permanently to the floor anywhere except Nardo.
When you're not using that extra power - in other words, ~99% of the driving time on public roads - all electric powertrains consume a similar amount of energy, whether they're rated for a thousand horsepower or a hundred. On the EPA test cycle, a 480bhp Tesla Model 3 Performance consumes 291 watt-hours per mile, and a 148bhp Nissan Leaf consumes 301 watt-hours per mile.
So the only way the Polestar 2 is going another 200 miles is if they manage to fit a 60% bigger battery pack. (More than that, in reality, because the extra weight will increase the energy consumption.)
ac555
Vertigo wrote:
There's no point correcting people who are perfectly happy believing in, and circulating, drivel.
Vertigo
Specs
That means the launch car has very similar specs and price to the Long-range Model 3, so presumably when the sub-£35k model arrives, it won't have the 300-mile range or 400bhp.
