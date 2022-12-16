New electric cars 2023: what's coming when

With the UK’s shift to electric moving ever closer, you might be considering an electric car for the first time.

We’ve compiled all of the biggest electric car launches planned over the next 12 months, from Bentley to BMW, Polestar to Peugeot and Volvo to Volkswagen.

Here’s our comprehensive A-Z to the year’s biggest electric car launches.

Electric cars arriving in January

BMW i7

The all-electric version of the 7 Series, the i7 will provide 536bhp and 549lb ft from dual electric motors, which provides a 0-62mph time of 4.7sec and a limited 149mph top speed. Range is equally as impressive, with up to 388 miles on a single charge. But BMW isn’t stopping there - a range-topping i7 M70 xDrive60 variant will join the line-up in the middle of 2023, with almost 600bhp on tap.

Polestar 2 BST Edition 270

The Polestar 2 will gain a track-focused overhaul with chassis upgrades and ramped-up performance. The Swedish firm has described it as its “most dynamic electric driver's car yet", with 469bhp and 502lb ft, making for a blistering 0-62mph sprint of 4.2sec. It’s also been lowered 25mm, while Öhlins dampers and 20% stiffer springs bolster dynamics further. Just 40 of Polestar’s rapid executive EV will hit the UK.