Leapmotor C10 review

Is this electric family SUV from a Stellantis-allied Chinese EV brand a no-brainer bargain or a case of 'you get what you pay for'?

It might seem odd to you that a new car brand – one that has to define itself in the minds of would-be customers – should start with two products that could hardly be more different. 

However, it begins to make sense when you realise that as a cheap, small hatchback, the Leapmotor T03 is a type of car for which there is great demand yet decreasing supply; and the Leapmotor C10 is pitched straight at the world’s best-selling car, the Tesla Model Y family SUV. And it will make even more sense when the Stellantis-allied Chinese EV brand finishes fleshing out its range with five cars in five years as it seeks to become a major global player.

Despite their similarities, the C10 is considerably cheaper than the Model Y: £36,500 for the Leapmotor and £44,990 for the Tesla. So, is it a no-brainer bargain or a classic case of ‘you get what you pay for’? Read on to find out...

DESIGN & STYLING

The C10 is a D-segment SUV, or what we might call a large family car, with dimensions almost identical to those of the Model Y: 4739mm long, 1900mm wide and 1690mm tall.

However, to these eyes, it’s much more attractive, especially in Glazed Green, having well-balanced proportions, straight lines and a handsome face. The Model Y looks too literally like a tall version of the Model 3 saloon and has those horrible bug eyes.

The C10 has a Leapmotor-designed platform and battery pack, taking nothing from the Stellantis hive. In fact, we suspect the Chinese start-up’s EV technology was the motivating factor in the American-European giant’s decision to strike an expensive alliance deal.

Executives make much of Leapmotor’s ‘cell-to-chassis’ design approach, claiming that it only improves the battery layout, leaves more space for passengers and increases torsional rigidity (and consequently ride and handling), all while reducing production costs.

There’s just one powertrain available, combining a front-mounted permanent magnet synchronous motor and a 69.9kWh battery.

Peak outputs are 215bhp and 236lb ft of torque, while official range is 262 miles, thanks to efficiency rated at 3.1mpkWh. That’s 21 miles less than the entry-level Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive, which is also notably more efficient, at 4.0mpkWh.

INTERIOR

Leapmotor’s claim that its construction method offers outstanding cabin space is certainly borne out when you step inside. It offers miles of leg room in the rear, even behind a tall driver, and nor is head room likely to be a problem. 

I did have to be shown how to step inside, though: the C10 doesn’t have a key fob, but rather a credit card that you tap on a certain spot on the door-mirror housing to unlock the car. You really don’t want to clout it against anything, then…

I also had to ask how to adjust the wing mirrors: there’s a menu buried somewhere in the 14.6in touchscreen infotainment system that transforms the Tesla-style rollers on the steering wheel into adjusters. 

Usually, the one on the right controls your audio, while the left one does… nothing. Honestly, we tried moving it every which way while driving the C10 to no avail. We also couldn’t work out how to activate the adaptive cruise control, even though its existence was clearly signalled in the 10.3in digital dial display.

All this is indicative of a car that relies far too heavily on its touchscreen and in many ways isn’t intuitive to Europeans.

Want to activate or deactivate your seat heating or ventilation? Press the little seat icon at the bottom of the touchscreen. Want to adjust the temperature or fan? Press the air-con icon. Want to adjust the driving mode? Press the settings icon, then scroll through three or four menus. So on and so forth.

The system is able to receive over the-air-updates, so we can only hope that Leapmotor accepts these criticisms and acts accordingly – although there’s only so much it can do without redesigning the dashboard, of course.

I did try to instead use the ‘intelligent voice assistant’ via one of the few buttons on the steering wheel, but the AI failed to understand me each time. Amusingly, it thought I was saying “hate these seats” and not “heated seats”!

‘Hate’ is far too strong a word, but adjustable lumbar support is a sorry omission in a car this expensive, and the synthetic leather upholstery isn’t the nicest we’ve ever touched. Nor are the other interior materials, come to think of it: most of it is a soft, grey plastic, while the bits of the doors that look like microfibre are actually hard and rough.

Like the passenger space, the boot is generous, at 435 litres, or 1410 litres with the rear seats folded down. Its floor lifts up in two sections, the one nearest to you containing a tyre repair kit and the one furthest away your charging cables – better than nothing but obviously much less convenient than a frunk.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

Leapmotor wanted to make the C10 smooth in its energy delivery, rather than shockingly rapid, as so many EVs have been. And indeed one of its three powertrain modes is called that, the others being Stable (read standard) and Robust (wheel-spinning in the damp).

Predictably, with 236lb ft of torque and no engine revs to worry about, the C10 proved more than quick enough for any situation. 

Commendably, you can choose from four levels of regenerative braking: one-pedal, low, standard or high. 

It’s just a real shame that you have to go into the touchscreen to switch between these various settings, and activating one-pedal mode requires you to park up first, for some reason, preventing you from quickly switching as you exit a motorway and enter town.

RIDE & HANDLING

The touchscreen also enables you to change the weight of the steering, from Comfort to Standard to Sport. Comfort is incredibly light, which feels incongruous in such a large and powerful car, while Sport doesn’t really suit the easygoing nature of the car, so I kept to Standard. Therein it’s nicely weighted and accurate, if devoid of any feel.

As previously mentioned, activating Sport mode and driving heartily on damp hillside switchback roads led to some eye-widening moments of traction loss, but then that’s not really what the C10 is about. This instead is a car for transporting your family around smoothly and quietly.

I would have said ‘comfortably’ too, but the suspension is wanting for some more refinement. While the C10 rides flatly on fine surfaces, it struggles to stay calm over cracked asphalt and potholes, jiggling you around in your seat. One stretch of dodgy autostrada was very tiring indeed.

Overall, like many of these new-brand Chinese EVs, its dynamic character is pretty much just plain rice and ketchup.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

As mentioned, the C10 isn’t as efficient as the rival Model Y RWD and therefore has a slightly inferior range of 262 miles – but then it is some £8000 cheaper, at £36,500.

As for other rivals, our favourite car in this class, the Skoda Enyaq, will do only 234 miles in its £36,970 entry-level 50 form. The basic Ford Mustang Mach-E can do 292 miles but costs £43,330. And the Toyota bZ4X costs £42,860 yet does only 271 miles.

The C10 is less competitive when it comes to DC fast charging, however: the peak rate it can accept is just 84kW, meaning a 10-80% charge would take around 40 minutes. The Model Y can accept a whopping 250kW, meaning the same charge would take half the time.

Leapmotor’s warranty is four years or 60,000 miles on the C10 and eight years or 100,000 miles on its battery, and it already has a nationwide network of dealers, thanks to its status as a Stellantis brand.

VERDICT

The Leapmotor C10 is an interesting entrant to the electric large family SUV class.

It's certainly not without appeal, looking good and being spacious inside. It will suit a driver with a more relaxed demeanour, plus it undercuts its rivals by several thousands of pounds. 

However, it will live and die by that cost advantage. Rivals including the Skoda Enyaq and the Ford Mustang Mach-E are more ergonomic inside and ride better, while the Tesla Model Y handles better and charges much quicker.