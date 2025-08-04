BACK TO ALL TOP 10s
Currently reading: The best small cars – driven, rated and ranked
UP NEXT

The best small cars – driven, rated and ranked

Whoever said size matters? We list the 10 best small cars money can buy today

News
Keith WR JonesMurray ScullionSam Phillips
8 mins read
30 January 2026

The very best small cars are not judged by the sum of their parts; instead it is the union of comfort, handling, economy, practicality and digital technology that allows the elite to stand out in a highly contested market. 

Despite the proliferation of SUVs, superminis have become more mature and grown-up, with better packaging, refinement and in some instances, ‘big car’ feel. 

While many of us are set on bigger cars, the small car has long been the ideal companion for short hops into town, and solo morning commutes. 

The small car landscape is far more diverse than ever before, with the arrival of affordable, uber-efficient superminis and the influx of characterful EVs helping to fill the void left by some of Britain's most loved cars, such as the Ford Fiesta. 

Right now we rate the Renault 5 as the best of the small car class. Its retro-styling, strong real-world range and dynamic character make it excellent value for money. 

Read on as we share the definitive top 10 favourite miniature marvels that are bursting with digital technology, low running costs and oodles of character.

1. Renault 5

9
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design9
  • Interior9
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs8

Best for: Style

There’s a school of thought that the third generation gets technology right, and the Mk3 Renault 5 is a manifestation of this thinking, being the French marque’s third attempt at approaching small electric cars after the Twizy and Zoe

The motors are a development of those found in the Renault Megane and Scenic but they’re smaller and lighter, since they don’t need to be as powerful.
Illya Verpraet, Road Tester

For the car that defined the idea of the supermini in the 1970s only to refine it further in the mid-1980s, there was a danger that a 21st-century retro revival of the Renault 5 could be bloated and disastrous.

On the contrary, the 5 E-Tech is a desirable wee thing. Staying within a 4m-long footprint, the five-door hatchback isn't quite the packaging marvel it was before – batteries and Euro NCAP safety are factors – but it’s close.

It looks brilliantly proportioned, fun without being forced, offers a fine driving range and is rich in clever details that anyone old enough to remember the original 5 will recognise.

These cars will be everywhere very quickly and rightly so. Vive la Cinq. 

Read our Renault 5 review

Find Renault 5 deals with Autocar

New car deals
From £22,985
Nearly-new car deals
From £25,698
Advertisement

Latest Reviews

VW Golf GTI Edition 50 review 2026 029
Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50
Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50
Toyota Aygo X GR RT 2025 ME 8
Toyota Aygo X
7
Toyota Aygo X
KIA EV4 review 2026 001
Kia EV4
7
Kia EV4
audi e tron gt quattro hero front
Audi E-tron GT
8
Audi E-tron GT
Fiat Grande Panda review 2026 001
Fiat Grande Panda
8
Fiat Grande Panda

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
01 Renault 5 2025 road test review front driving lead

Renault 5

Electric supermini offers attention-grabbing style and the promise of sophisticated dynamics for as little as £23k

Read our review
Back to top

2. Fiat Grande Panda

9
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design9
  • Interior8
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling7
  • Costs8

Best for: Style

This distinctive small crossover boasts a unique, retro-infused design to stand out from the crowd, including its platform-mates, the Citroën ë-C3 and the Vauxhall Frontera. 

Spacious and well priced. We just wish it could be a bit more fun to drive.
Mark Tisshaw, Editor

We've tested the model in both hybrid and all-electric form and we like both. The latter is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine aided by a 29bhp electric motor, while the former gets 111bhp and 90lb ft from a single, front-mounted electric motor. 

As for range, the official claimed figure for the electric version is 199 miles. Either way you go, all versions of the Grande Panda should offer a frugal and characterful package. 

Read our Fiat Grande Panda review

Find Fiat Grande Panda deals with Autocar

New car deals
From £18,995
Nearly-new car deals
From £19,645

3. Renault Clio

9
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design9
  • Interior7
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs9

Best for: Price

This list began with a new iteration of the car that the original Renault Clio replaced, yet the famous 5’s comeback doesn’t signal the end of Papa and Nicole's supermini of choice.

Where other brands have stuck their heads in the sand, Renault has correctly observed the emerging trends in this class
Jack Warrick, Staff Writer

A recent facelift revitalised the pared-down Clio range, with the remaining petrol and 'self-charging' hybrid options focusing on where the car's appeal is strongest. 

As the cheapest full hybrid on sale, undercutting even the Dacia Jogger Hybrid, the Clio E-Tech doesn’t feel like a budget-priced option. Yet the Clio's value feels even more extraordinary in pure-petrol TCe 90 guise.  

The Clio’s handling still bears the hallmarks of an enviable lineage of hot hatchbacks, with well-weighted controls and reassuring feedback through bends.

Renault’s commitment to the Clio may not survive the switch to full electrification, but it has outlived at least one significant rival so far. 

Read our Renault Clio review

Find Renault Clio deals with Autocar

New car deals
Nearly-new car deals
From £14,907
Advertisement
Back to top

4. Skoda Fabia

9
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs8

Best for: value

The simple and sensible Skoda Fabia is a more traditional offering, that forgoes mild-hybrid technology and heaps of digital addenda for a conventional, back-to-basics approach. 

Those 'Fabia' inserts atop the instrument cowling and the geometric dashboard texture are some nice touches in an otherwise sober interior.
Illya Verpraet, Road Tester

It rides exceptionally well on standard springs, with a comfortable ride that would embarrass many dearer cars from classes above. 

It’s generously equipped, and while it lacks a bit of material quality inside, it feels modern, and practical, with ease-of-use at the centre of its overall design, as showcased by its array of buttons and switches for secondary controls. 

Lower specifications still offer great value compared to rivals, with prices starting from around £21,000. Sure, it’s not the most stimulating to drive, but as an overall package it is a brilliant small car. 

Read our Skoda Fabia review

Find Skoda Fabia deals with Autocar

New car deals
From £20,630
Nearly-new car deals
From £16,290

5. Volkswagen Polo

8
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs8

Best for: All-round ability

If overall competence and quality are your benchmark, then the Volkswagen Polo occupies a solid place as ‘the essence of small car’.

The standard-fit digital instrument cluster is pretty clear to read and the screen makes good use of its real estate, with proper configurability between each of the menu screens.
Jonathan Bryce, Social Media Executive

It clearly resonates with British buyers, as it was the only supermini to secure a spot in the 2024 best-sellers chart.

Make no mistake: the Polo is enduringly compelling because of its all-round competencies. It's evenly balanced in terms of price, packaging, performance and quality.

It handles with sophistication and it's decently roomy for four or five adults, and the boot is a usable size too. 

Sure, in its cheapest form, the Polo does feel spartan and low on energy, plus the dearest models are well inside Volkswagen Golf territory, but grab yourself a good deal and you will be glad you chose the Polo.

Read our Volkswagen Polo review

Find Volkswagen Polo deals with Autocar

New car deals
From £21,470
Nearly-new car deals
From £16,999
Advertisement
Back to top

6. Ford Puma

8
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior7
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs7

Best for: Handling

'Crossover' is a word that has been used and abused so many times that it has lost all meaning, but if you consider the elements that come together to create the Ford Puma, it’s about the only word that fits. 

This is unquestionably a strong contender for the class lead. It's more fun to drive than the Kamiq and T-Cross, just as compliant as the Captur and more practical than the Mokka
Matt Saunders, Road test editor

In effect, the Puma is a symphony of genres. It inherits an effective evolution of its 1990s coupé namesake’s style; the small car prowess of the last (and best) Ford Fiesta; enough of the Kuga’s off-road stance to appeal to larger SUV buyers; and a demeanour that's low enough to the ground and agile enough to truly be worthy of handling accolades in hot ST form.  

There’s now an electric version too, called the Puma Gen-E, although its small battery means it’s less competitive than bespoke EV designs.

All Pumas offer good rear passenger access and high-set rear seats for easier child-seat installation, a huge plastic tub with a plug hole for a messier lifestyle kit under the boot floor and a design that looks ‘right’ among a slew of awkwardly angled contemporaries. 

Not bad for a car that’s both the spiritual successor to the Ford Fusion and a Ford fusion. 

Read our Ford Puma review

Find Ford Puma deals with Autocar

New car deals
From £22,605
Nearly-new car deals
From £12,995

7. Mini Cooper E

8
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs8

Best for: Zero-emission city living

While 2024’s revitalised combustion-engined Mini Cooper models are very effective facelifts of their predecessors, the electric versions are new-new, with a unique platform and, despite the styling similarities, bespoke bodywork. 

There’s plenty of power and responsiveness on tap from the electric Mini Cooper’s drive motor, regardless of whether you choose the E or the SE
Felix Page, Deputy editor

Diddier dimensions than the Renault 5 also mean smaller batteries for the Cooper S and Cooper SE, but it doesn’t lose out too much in driving range compared with its Gallic challenger.  

While the three-door-only EV is still a squeeze for a pair of rear-seat occupants, it’s a tad more spacious than the previous-generation Mini Electric, although it also feels devoid of an nth or two of that car’s sporty character.  

Visibility remains Mini-esque, with upright A-pillars creating a letterbox view of the world, while the fabric-swathed dashboard and infotainment-and-everything-else touchscreen are divisive.

If you’re a Mini fan, you will love these new EVs – and if you’ve steered clear so far, take one for a test drive before FOMO sets in. 

Read our Mini Cooper E review

Find Mini Cooper SE deals with Autocar

New car deals
From £25,465
Nearly-new car deals
Advertisement
Back to top

8. Toyota Yaris

8
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design7
  • Interior8
  • Performance6
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs9

Best for: Economy

No longer a cheap, simple car (the Aygo X fulfils that duty these days), the Yaris offers a different kind of simplicity now, thanks to Toyota’s peace-of-mind-boosting engineering.

The last incarnation of the Yaris was chided for its lack of “carefree spirit and imagination” but Toyota seems to have rediscovered both characteristics for this version.
Matt Saunders, Road test editor

That sense of intrinsic longevity complements the 1.5-litre hybrid powertrain perfectly, with low running costs and slow depreciation as appealing side effects. 

Okay, it’s not the most thrilling small hatchback to drive, but the Yaris nevertheless benefits from a nimbleness common to all diminutive cars, which makes it very effective around town.

That’s further amplified by its unshakable determination to eke every inch of motion from its petrol-electric powertrain, seamlessly slipping into EV mode at every possible opportunity. No matter how hard you drive it, the Yaris will do everything in its power to keep you averaging north of 50mpg. 

Rear seat space is sufficient for a couple of adult passengers, although it helps if they’ve studied the methods of Harry Houdini to contort themselves out of the small door openings. 

But aside from that, the Yaris is a good-quality, stylish small car with plenty of beneficial on-board technology. 

 

 

Read our Toyota Yaris review

Find Toyota Yaris deals with Autocar

New car deals
From £23,095
Nearly-new car deals
From £18,995

9. Suzuki Swift

8
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design7
  • Interior8
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs10

Best for: Lightness

‘Simplify, then add lightness’ are words often misappropriated to Lotus founder Colin Chapman, but it’s a mantra that was present for the firm’s sports and racing cars during his lifetime.

It's light enough around town to make it a doddle to manoeuvre, while on faster roads it’s still perfectly stable around the straight-ahead position.
Matt Prior, Editor-at-large

It also seems to be the rationale behind how Suzuki goes about engineering its cars, so much so that the latest Swift weighs less than a tonne. Even the gently elevated Allgrip 4x4 version with mild-hybrid electrification on board tips the scales at only 1037kg. 

Yet a quick poke around the Swift confirms that everything you would expect to find in it is there: safety kit and all mod-cons, comfortable room inside for a quartet of adults and a fifth for shorter journeys – and yes, there’s a petrol engine under the bonnet.

Clever engineering is at play here and, disappointingly for Suzuki, it’s a quality that’s not better known by the majority of car buyers.  

The Swift is light, efficient, well equipped and good value and has a degree of handling engagement that encourages to you press on and wring its revvy triple for extra fun. Imagine what a hoot a Lotus version would be.

Read our Suzuki Swift review

Find Suzuki Swift deals with Autocar

New car deals
From £19,349
Nearly-new car deals
From £13,949
Advertisement
Back to top

10. Citroën ë-C3

8
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design7
  • Interior8
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs9

Best for: Compact practicality

The new electric Citroën C3’s chamfered boxiness has a dash of SUV-wannabe about it, hinting at the function-before-form approach for which French small cars are historically famous.

The ë-C3 becomes quite a spacious-feeling supermini, one with particularly abundant head room in the front row and enough space in the second row for most adults to be fairly comfortable.
Matt Saunders, Road test editor

Inside, the ë-C3’s novel high-set digital instrument slot and small, squared-off steering wheel feel airy, modern and unfussy, making more space for comfortable, generous front seats and championing the brand’s comfort mantra.

That hasn't translated quite as effectively in the back, but this car is only a smidge over 4m long and still has a 310-litre boot as well as high-voltage batteries to package within its shell. 

A range one mile shy of 200 between charges will suit most urban motorists very well, while the ë-C3’s quiet powertrain and cushioned ride could be just the ticket to help ease off the stresses of the working day. 

Read our Citroën ë-C3 review

Find Citroen e-C3 deals with Autocar

New car deals
From £22,095
Nearly-new car deals

HOW TO CHOOSE THE BEST SMALL CAR

Method of propulsion

Why it matters: Small cars can be had with electric, petrol, diesel and hybrids. 

Simplicity: Petrol and diesel are the simplest. The infrastructure is all there and you need to take no precautions.

Savings: Going for a small electric car brings with it potential savings. Charging a small car will likely cost less than £5 if you’re charging from home.

Weight: Small, lightweight cars are better suited to EV powertrains than larger models as you need smaller batteries. And smaller batteries are quicker (and cheaper) to charge.

Size

Why it matters: Too small and you won’t have enough space. Too big and you’re paying for unnecessary metal.

How small is too small?: Small cars are quite a broad church and aren’t restricted to hatchbacks. We’d consider the car at the top of this list, the Fiat Grande Panda, to be a small SUV, yet still small enough to make it onto this list.

The bestseller: The Ford Puma is the UK’s bestselling car. At 4,226mm in length and 1,805mm in width we’d consider it a small car. Because of its bestselling status, it must be considered large enough for large proportions of the population.

Should I go up a size?: We’d consider cars in this category to just about handle family life with one child. If you have two pram-aged children, larger cars with larger boots especially might be worth considering.

Performance

Why it matters: Performance varies greatly between cars.

• Everyday driving: Broadly, if you’re after a small car you might want to prioritise comfort and smoothness over speed and agility.

• Sport models: But saying that, there are small cars aimed at the keen driver too. Out of the cars on our list it’s the Renault Clio we would choose if you’re particularly keen on natural, fun handling. ​

Regenerative braking: Adjustable regen settings in electric cars can let you “one-pedal drive” and improve efficiency.

Should you buy a small car?

You should buy a small car if:

  • You want lower running costs.
  • You want a car with a smaller footprint that’s easier to park and manoeuvre in town.
  • You want better fuel economy and lower emissions

You shouldn’t buy a small car if:

  • You don’t want limited space
  • You want more comfort and rolling refinement 
  • You want something a bit safer

HOW WE TESTED AND SELECTED

How we tested small cars

When reviewing small cars, we evaluate them against a range of practical, technical, and user-focused criteria to see how they perform in real-world conditions. Here's what we look for:

1. Efficiency

Efficiency is important in any car. But especially to small ones. When reviewing cars we compare real-world efficiency measurements to WLTP ones made up of laboratory tests. All the cars on this list are broadly efficient.

2. Interior comfort and space

We measure legroom, headroom, and storage space. Cabin noise levels at motorway speeds and ride comfort on various road surfaces are also assessed.

3. Performance

We evaluate acceleration, braking, and cornering across city, suburban, and motorway routes. Overall speed is not important to this test, but acceleration is, due to real-world scenarios such as getting up to speed for a motorway.

4. Technology

Infotainment systems are tested for ease of use, responsiveness, and smartphone integration (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto). We evaluate ADAS features (adaptive cruise, lane-keeping, automated parking) to check if they have been modified to suit the UK’s roads.

5. Build quality

We inspect fit and finish, panel alignment, and interior materials. We look and listen for any rattles, squeaks, or cheap-feeling components that might annoy.

6. Practicality

We assess ease of entry/exit, visibility, turning circle, and parking aids. We also test features such as powered tailgates, storage compartments, and child seat installation points (ISOFIX).

7. Ownership costs

We review running costs including charging expenses (home and public), insurance, and maintenance schedules.

FAQs

What should I look for when buying a new car?

If you want a small car because of parking limitations, budget or just personal preference, you don’t have to accept basic equipment or low performance. Pick something that fits your lifestyle and makes you feel good about driving it. Some accommodate rear seat passengers far better than others so be sure to check out the space there on your test drives. 

 Is an electric small car a good second car? 

If you’re considering a second car in the household and it’s not solely for fun, such as a sports car, an electric model is ideal for urban trips and short journeys even if you rely on a weekly charge at the nearest shopping centre or car park. Just make sure the rates are competitive before committing. If you have off-street parking then it’s a far easier decision to make the switch.

What are the cons of small cars?

Shorter cars obvious for city use but, aside from EVs, few offer a genuinely pleasant automatic gearbox option to ease the stop-start burden. Most obviously, a car with a short overall length will have less interior space than a longer model, although today’s smaller models are of similar widths to family cars from a couple of decades ago. 

Are there any special small cars worth looking for?

Yes, but there has been a move away from dinky hot hatches. The Alpine A290 — a rapid sibling of the Renault 5 — really impressed us, as did the Toyota GR Yaris, albeit in a wholly different way. Plus, Mini still sells a range of John Cooper Works models, including in fully electric form, while VW’s brisk Polo GTI remains in production.

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.
Advertisement

Keith WR Jones

Keith WR Jones
Title: Contributor

Following a diverse career that included PR-ing Q branch-aping covert surveillance kit and secondary school teaching, Keith followed his automotive passions by launching an award-winning blog in 2011, switching to full-time car journalism with Bauer Media two years later, writing for Parkers as well as CAR Magazine’s print and online guises.

Rapidly rising through the ranks to become the first managing editor of Bauer’s New Car Automotive Hub, he eventually sought a fresh challenge by moving into the automotive data industry, but the lure of a return to journalism eventually proved too strong to resist and he ventured into the world of freelancing in early 2024.

In addition to his contributions to Autocar, Keith’s also written for BuyaCar, Carwow, Classic Car Weekly, the Daily Mail, Diesel&EcoCar, HeyCar, Honest John, MSN Cars, Practical Classics and The Telegraph.

He’s also the go-to guy for many automotive PRs when it comes to researching their brand’s historic model ranges, using his ever-expanding personal archive of car sales ephemera and magazines to determine technical specifications, pricing data and detailed timelines.

Keith graduated first from the University of Lincoln with a BA in Management Studies in 1998, then in 2002 from Sheffield Hallam University with a PGCE in Secondary Education.

Murray Scullion

Murray Scullion
Title: Digital editor

Murray has been a journalist for more than a decade. During that time he’s written for magazines, newspapers and websites, but he now finds himself as Autocar’s digital editor.

He leads the output of the website and contributes to all other digital aspects, including the social media channels, podcasts and videos. During his time he has reviewed cars ranging from £50 - £500,000, including Austin Allegros and Ferrari 812 Superfasts. He has also interviewed F1 megastars, knows his PCPs from his HPs and has written, researched and experimented with behavioural surplus and driverless technology.

Murray graduated from the University of Derby with a BA in Journalism in 2014 and has previously written for Classic Car Weekly, Modern Classics Magazine, buyacar.co.uk, parkers.co.uk and CAR Magazine, as well as carmagazine.co.uk.

Sam Phillips

Sam Phillips
Title: Staff Writer

Sam joined the Autocar team in summer 2024 and has been a contributor since 2021. He is tasked with writing used reviews and first drives as well as updating top 10s and evergreen content on the Autocar website. 

He previously led sister-title Move Electric, which covers the entire spectrum of electric vehicles, from cars to boats – and even trucks. He is an expert in new car news, used cars, electric cars, microbility, classic cars and motorsport. 

Sam graduated from Nottingham Trent University in 2021 with a BA in Journalism. In his final year he produced an in-depth feature on the automotive industry’s transition to electric cars and interviewed a number of leading experts to assess our readiness for the impending ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars.

used Ford Capri cars for sale

 Ford Capri Extended Range 77kWh Select Auto 5dr opens in a new tab
£29,998
 Ford Capri Extended Range 77kWh Premium Auto 5dr opens in a new tab
£31,499
 Ford CAPRI Extended Range 79kWh Premium Auto AWD 5dr opens in a new tab
£35,999
 Ford Capri Extended Range 77kWh Premium Auto 5dr opens in a new tab
£32,490
 Ford Capri Extended Range 77kWh Premium Auto 5dr opens in a new tab
£30,336
 Ford Capri Extended Range 79kWh Premium Auto AWD 5dr opens in a new tab
£35,867
 Ford Capri Extended Range 77kWh Premium Auto 5dr opens in a new tab
£29,999
 Ford Capri Extended Range 79kWh Premium Auto AWD 5dr opens in a new tab
£34,999
 Ford Capri Extended Range 77kWh Select Auto 5dr opens in a new tab
£29,576
View all 191 cars

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
Anne Hathaway 7 August 2025

After reading Autocar’s 2025 small car list, I found the Fiat Grande Panda impressive because of its retro Granny Game design, but with an EV option – a rarity in this segment. For inner-city travel and fuel economy, I would consider this model instead of the traditional Toyota Yaris.

928380504 30 July 2025

Great writing skills! The descriptions are delicate and vivid, easily creating a sense of immersion for readers|| Video to Prompt Generator

928380504 30 July 2025

Latest Reviews

VW Golf GTI Edition 50 review 2026 029
Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50
Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50
Toyota Aygo X GR RT 2025 ME 8
Toyota Aygo X
7
Toyota Aygo X
KIA EV4 review 2026 001
Kia EV4
7
Kia EV4
audi e tron gt quattro hero front
Audi E-tron GT
8
Audi E-tron GT
Fiat Grande Panda review 2026 001
Fiat Grande Panda
8
Fiat Grande Panda

View all car reviews