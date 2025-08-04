The very best small cars are not judged by the sum of their parts; instead it is the union of comfort, handling, economy, practicality and digital technology that allows the elite to stand out in a highly contested market.
Despite the proliferation of SUVs, superminis have become more mature and grown-up, with better packaging, refinement and in some instances, ‘big car’ feel.
While many of us are set on bigger cars, the small car has long been the ideal companion for short hops into town, and solo morning commutes.
The small car landscape is far more diverse than ever before, with the arrival of affordable, uber-efficient superminis and the influx of characterful EVs helping to fill the void left by some of Britain's most loved cars, such as the Ford Fiesta.
Right now we rate the Renault 5 as the best of the small car class. Its retro-styling, strong real-world range and dynamic character make it excellent value for money.
Read on as we share the definitive top 10 favourite miniature marvels that are bursting with digital technology, low running costs and oodles of character.
Best for: Style
There’s a school of thought that the third generation gets technology right, and the Mk3 Renault 5 is a manifestation of this thinking, being the French marque’s third attempt at approaching small electric cars after the Twizy and Zoe.
For the car that defined the idea of the supermini in the 1970s only to refine it further in the mid-1980s, there was a danger that a 21st-century retro revival of the Renault 5 could be bloated and disastrous.
On the contrary, the 5 E-Tech is a desirable wee thing. Staying within a 4m-long footprint, the five-door hatchback isn't quite the packaging marvel it was before – batteries and Euro NCAP safety are factors – but it’s close.
It looks brilliantly proportioned, fun without being forced, offers a fine driving range and is rich in clever details that anyone old enough to remember the original 5 will recognise.
These cars will be everywhere very quickly and rightly so. Vive la Cinq.
Read our Renault 5 review
After reading Autocar’s 2025 small car list, I found the Fiat Grande Panda impressive because of its retro Granny Game design, but with an EV option – a rarity in this segment. For inner-city travel and fuel economy, I would consider this model instead of the traditional Toyota Yaris.
Great writing skills! The descriptions are delicate and vivid, easily creating a sense of immersion for readers
