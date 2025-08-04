The very best small cars are not judged by the sum of their parts; instead it is the union of comfort, handling, economy, practicality and digital technology that allows the elite to stand out in a highly contested market.

Despite the proliferation of SUVs, superminis have become more mature and grown-up, with better packaging, refinement and in some instances, ‘big car’ feel.

While many of us are set on bigger cars, the small car has long been the ideal companion for short hops into town, and solo morning commutes.

The small car landscape is far more diverse than ever before, with the arrival of affordable, uber-efficient superminis and the influx of characterful EVs helping to fill the void left by some of Britain's most loved cars, such as the Ford Fiesta.

Right now we rate the Renault 5 as the best of the small car class. Its retro-styling, strong real-world range and dynamic character make it excellent value for money.

Read on as we share the definitive top 10 favourite miniature marvels that are bursting with digital technology, low running costs and oodles of character.