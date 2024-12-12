The DS No8, the French premium brand’s new flagship, has gone on sale in the UK from £50,790, topping out at a lofty £63,290.

The rakish Tesla Model Y rival signals the start of a new era for DS in which it will pursue a fresh approach to how it designs, engineers and markets its cars.

Opening in Pallas trim with a single 256bhp front-mounted motor, the No8 offers 355 miles of range from its 74kWh battery.

This entry-level model comes equipped with a 16in infotainment touchscreen, heated seats, dual-zone climate control and a head-up display.

Add the larger 97kWh battery pack for an extra £3900 and range increases to 466 miles and power to 276bhp.

Move up to Etoile trim and the price is £54,790. This model is distinguished by its illuminated front grille and adds a digital rear mirror, LED lights and an upgraded cruise control system.

Etoile pricing rises to £59,290 with the bigger battery added.

For those after an all-wheel-drive powertrain, this can only be paired with the bigger battery and Etoile trim. It adds a second motor to the rear axle to increase power to 370bhp but cut range to 426 miles.

This top-rung configuration comes in at £63,290.

First deliveries of all models are scheduled to begin in July.

Positioned as a high-riding fastback in the mould of the Peugeot 408 and e-3008, the new flagship arrives at an important time for struggling DS. The French firm is looking to rebuild sales after a 25% drop to 35,000 units in Europe during 2024 – and to hit crucial profitability targets by 2031 or risk being axed by parent Stellantis.

While STLA-based cars from sibling brands Peugeot and Vauxhall have been launched with electric and combustion options, the No8 will be EV-only, in line with the French brand's plan to phase out ICE power for its next-gen line-up.