The DS No8, the French premium brand’s new flagship, has gone on sale in the UK from £50,790, topping out at a lofty £63,290.
The rakish Tesla Model Y rival signals the start of a new era for DS in which it will pursue a fresh approach to how it designs, engineers and markets its cars.
Opening in Pallas trim with a single 256bhp front-mounted motor, the No8 offers 355 miles of range from its 74kWh battery.
This entry-level model comes equipped with a 16in infotainment touchscreen, heated seats, dual-zone climate control and a head-up display.
Add the larger 97kWh battery pack for an extra £3900 and range increases to 466 miles and power to 276bhp.
Move up to Etoile trim and the price is £54,790. This model is distinguished by its illuminated front grille and adds a digital rear mirror, LED lights and an upgraded cruise control system.
Etoile pricing rises to £59,290 with the bigger battery added.
For those after an all-wheel-drive powertrain, this can only be paired with the bigger battery and Etoile trim. It adds a second motor to the rear axle to increase power to 370bhp but cut range to 426 miles.
This top-rung configuration comes in at £63,290.
First deliveries of all models are scheduled to begin in July.
Positioned as a high-riding fastback in the mould of the Peugeot 408 and e-3008, the new flagship arrives at an important time for struggling DS. The French firm is looking to rebuild sales after a 25% drop to 35,000 units in Europe during 2024 – and to hit crucial profitability targets by 2031 or risk being axed by parent Stellantis.
While STLA-based cars from sibling brands Peugeot and Vauxhall have been launched with electric and combustion options, the No8 will be EV-only, in line with the French brand's plan to phase out ICE power for its next-gen line-up.
But that front facia lighting graphi, either side of the 'DS' logo, looks strangely unfinished and has poor visual integration with the rest of the design.
At first, I thought it was an incomplete attempt at imitation chromework....
And those steering wheel spokes are located precisely in the "10 to 2" position the hands are supposed to be holding the wheel at!
I think it's a great looking effort, both inside and out.
Though not a touchscreen fan, this has my preferred setup with a landscape format screen sat with a low profile below the windscreen scuttle, very tidy.
Wow! That is a GREAT looking large hatch/wagon. Stunning interior, too, if not as practical as it could be. Too bad they won't sell any :-(