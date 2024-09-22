BMW says it has worked to add "individual style" into the X3’s interior, which largely seems to manifest itself in some fancy lighting effects. One of the first things you will notice on stepping into the car is the semi-translucent light element that surrounds the centre console and the front door handles. It features customisable LED lighting that changes colour according to the drive mode (for example, it’s blue in standard and red in Sport mode). It’s a slightly odd effect all round, but does at least add a distinctive note at a time when many premium car interiors are safe, bordering on bland.

The design around the door handle is certainly distinctive: as well as the big light strip, the X3 badge is featured on a panel that also contains the lock button and a touch control for the air vent speed, just in case you've forgotten which car you've been driving when you go to get out.

The dashboard is dominated by a twin-screen curved digital display and the infotainment runs the latest BMW OS9 system and retains a useful rotary controller, set just below the smartphone charger and cupholders. That said, the infotainment system is clearly designed for touch, so it’s quite hard at times to select the right icon using the controller.

The on-screen controls and options on the infotainment system are generally laid out well and you can customise the widgets to your preference. We also like the fact that the navigation is shown on the home screen, so you don’t need to keep hunting down the menu to get your directions up. It’s also compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Next to the rotary controller on the centre console are the gear selector – which is a new, reworked design – and a haptic panel featuring some buttons that, among other features, allow you to select the drive modes and set driving preference. But while it’s nice to have physical controls for these, the implementation on a single panel could be better. It’s hard to find the right place to press without looking, even with a few tiny ridges to aid your fingers, and the text is quite small to read at a quick glance.