BMW X3 review

From £48,385

New-generation SUV is replacing the firm’s current best-selling model. No pressure, then

Find BMW X3 deals
Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...
Sell your car
84% get more money with
Powered by

Munich's decision to follow up the groundbreaking X5 with the smaller BMW X3 was a pivotal moment for a firm then best known for sharp-handling saloons and estates, paving the way for the subsequent huge expansion of its Sports Activity Vehicle – you know, SAV – line-up.

Now, 21 years later, BMW feels defined by such models as much as its saloons: the previous-gen X3 was its best-seller last year, with around 1000 sold each day. Really, the only thing BMW got wrong was the SAV tag it still insists on using, although as someone who writes for The Autocar, I appreciate persisting with a moniker the popular lexicon has decided against.

The next-generation iX3 will take on a very different look from the X3, with a new and smaller retro-inspired grille as seen on the Neue Klasse X concept
James Attwood
Acting magazine editor

With typically Teutonic efficiency of precise seven-year model cycles, the fourth-generation X3 has now arrived to offer fresh challenges to premium SUV rivals such as the Audi Q5 (which has just been updated with a new-generation hybrid-only model), Porsche Macan et al. The most significant change for this new generation is what’s missing: an electric version. While the new model retains the same multi-powertrain CLAR platform as its predecessor, the successor to the iX3 will arrive next year as the production version of the Neue Klasse X concept, the first in a line of radically restyled EVs using a bespoke platform.

But that next-gen EV isn’t due until next year, so for now, let’s focus on the X3.

Advertisement
Back to top
Advertisement

DESIGN & STYLING

bmw x3 review 2024 02front track

The decision to forego the multi-powertrain approach and develop a separate iX3 successor seems to have freed up the X3 to focus on excelling as a combustion car – although there is some electrification on offer: a new 30e plug-in hybrid version is on the way, and all other engines are mild hybrids. There are 2.0-litre petrol (badged 20) and diesel (20d) offerings and the M Performance-badged M50 tested here, which will remain the range-topper until the full-fat X3 M arrives. Every model has four-wheel drive, so carries BMW’s xDrive branding.

With 393bhp and 428lb ft of torque, the M50 features what BMW proudly trumpets as the most powerful six-cylinder inline petrol engine yet in an M Performance model, which sounds impressive if you don’t pause too long to ponder all those caveats.

The fourth-generation X3 is 34mm longer than its predecessor (at 4755mm), 29mm wider (1920mm) and slightly lower. The slight changes are intended to give the machine a sportier stance, and BMW claims the wider track will also aid handling. You’d be hard-pressed to really notice much of a difference in its dimensions, though.

But you probably will notice the difference from the old model in terms of design. While the Neue Klasse models will usher in a fresh era of BMW design, this X3 seems to bridge the generations. So it gets a large, upright kidney grille in keeping with those features on the firm’s other recent models, but also showcases BMW’s sustainability-driven ‘reductive’ pledge to cut back on design frippery. There’s no chrome grille surround, for example: on M50 models (and optional on others), the kidneys are framed by a fancy LED light wrap called the BMW Iconic Glow.

The bodywork also has fewer lines, although big wheel arches and a flat rear window play to SUV styling traits. The rear roof lip features a spoiler, and there are also side air deflectors, while you’ll notice new light designs at both ends too. At the back, the exhaust pipes are hidden on all models bar the M50, which features fairly prominent versions to play up its sportiness.

There is a choice of nine standard paint colours, and wheel sizes range from 18in to 21in.

INTERIOR

BMW says it has worked to add "individual style" into the X3’s interior, which largely seems to manifest itself in some fancy lighting effects. One of the first things you will notice on stepping into the car is the semi-translucent light element that surrounds the centre console and the front door handles. It features customisable LED lighting that changes colour according to the drive mode (for example, it’s blue in standard and red in Sport mode). It’s a slightly odd effect all round, but does at least add a distinctive note at a time when many premium car interiors are safe, bordering on bland.

The design around the door handle is certainly distinctive: as well as the big light strip, the X3 badge is featured on a panel that also contains the lock button and a touch control for the air vent speed, just in case you've forgotten which car you've been driving when you go to get out.

The dashboard is dominated by a twin-screen curved digital display and the infotainment runs the latest BMW OS9 system and retains a useful rotary controller, set just below the smartphone charger and cupholders. That said, the infotainment system is clearly designed for touch, so it’s quite hard at times to select the right icon using the controller.

The on-screen controls and options on the infotainment system are generally laid out well and you can customise the widgets to your preference. We also like the fact that the navigation is shown on the home screen, so you don’t need to keep hunting down the menu to get your directions up. It’s also compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Next to the rotary controller on the centre console are the gear selector – which is a new, reworked design – and a haptic panel featuring some buttons that, among other features, allow you to select the drive modes and set driving preference. But while it’s nice to have physical controls for these, the implementation on a single panel could be better. It’s hard to find the right place to press without looking, even with a few tiny ridges to aid your fingers, and the text is quite small to read at a quick glance.

The M50’s chunky sports steering wheel – leather-coated and with a racing-style red band at the top – is taken from the 5 Series and features well-positioned physical controls. In particular the M50 gains bigger gearchange paddles behind the wheel than the lower-spec versions.

In terms of cabin size size, the interior is on a par with the previous X3 and feels comfortable and spacious. There are a variety of useful cubbies, although the glovebox is on the small side. There’s a plentiful 570 litres of space in the boot too, so it ticks all of the boxes you would want for a premium SUV.

The M50 model has various bits of M Sport-honed styling elements such as part-Alcantara upholstery, while the entry-level 20 we also sampled features a dash covered in a material made from recycled polyester, which arguably makes the cabin feel even lighter and more spacious.

Advertisement

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

Four powertrains will be offered in the UK. The 20 uses a 2.0-litre mild-hybrid four-cylinder petrol unit tuned for 205bhp, while the 20d features a 2.0-litre diesel, which also gets a mild-hybrid system and puts out 197bhp. The diesel returns an official claimed 43.5-48.7mpg, depending on spec.

The plug-in hybrid is a new unit and comprises the 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol unit mated to an electric motor that’s integrated into the eight-speed automatic gearbox. The combined system output is 295bhp and, depending on spec, it offers an official electric-only range of 50-56 miles, which is a step up on the previous-gen model. It can charge at 11kW and offers favourable CO2 emissions of 21-26g/km.

So far, we’ve driven the petrol 20 and the more potent M50, which currently sits atop the range with its output of 393bhp.

The M50’s potent engine gives it an impressive turn of speed, and it can be fairly ferocious in a straight line, feeling every bit as quick as its official 0-62mph time of 4.6sec would suggest. It’s not electric SUV fast, but then an EV doesn’t offer the distinctive and pleasing soundtrack and character of a straight six – even if that soundtrack does sound a little piped in at times. 

Still, it’s a responsive unit that syncs well with the eight-speed automatic gearbox and shifts the X3’s weight with ease. But it’s also smooth and quiet at a more relaxed pace, adding to the premium feel in more urban driving.

The 20 xDrive’s four-cylinder unit obviously can’t match the M50 for power or theatre, but it’s also a pleasingly smooth offering that is responsive throughout the power range. It’s the sort of unit that will be well suited to trips around town, but absolutely holds its own at cruising speeds on faster roads. 

RIDE & HANDLING

While the X3 retains the same CLAR platform as the previous model, BMW’s engineers have been busy tinkering. As well as reducing its weight (although it still tips the scales at two tonnes) and increasing body rigidity, they have worked on the strut front axle and the five-link rear in a bid to improve cornering. M Sport models such as the M50 feature sport suspension and steering, along with upgraded brakes and an electronic rear differential. Our test car also had the adaptive chassis.

For an SUV, the X3 can hold its own in corners. The steering is precise and well weighted, with that dash of dynamic sportiness that BMW does well. It’s also predictable so it remains easy to place the car. The various drive mode settings allow you to sharpen the steering should you wish.

The body control is impressive given the X3’s bulk and the car maintains composure well at speed. It offers plentiful grip even on sodden wet roads, and the adaptive dampers ensures that the ride is really strong, soaking up impacts and bumps with aplomb – although that observation comes with the caveat that the Bavarian country lanes of our test route were far better tended than those you’ll find in the UK. 

The 205bhp 20, which at £48,375 is nearly £20,000 cheaper than the M50, clearly doesn’t offer the same level of performance, but it still has enough zip for most use cases, and while in entry-level trim it forgoes some of the M Sport performance parts, it also rides well on most road surfaces.

Advertisement

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

bmw x3 review 2024 01 front tracking

The X3 20 xDrive will start from £48,375 for base xLine trim, rising to £50,175 if you opt for M Sport. The diesel 20d will also be offered with those two trim levels, priced from £49,785 and £51,585 respectively. When it arrives, the plug-in hybrid 30e will start from £57,245 in xLine trim and £59,045 for M Sport.

Even the base xLine package is well equipped, offering 18in wheels (19s on the 30e PHEV), an electric boot opening, three-zone air conditioning, LED headlights, park assist and a raft of connected and online services.

M Sport adds 19in wheels for the 20 and 20d, along with high-gloss trim elements on the exterior, sport seats and Alcantara/Veganza combination upholstery. The upgraded M Sport suspension is also included.

The M50 driven here is priced from £66,980 and comes in a single trim level that is based on the M Sport elsewhere in the range. As well as the upgraded suspension and brakes, on the outside it gains 20in wheels, a quad exhaust and the illuminated grille surround. Inside, there are extra aluminium flashes on the interior trim, M Sport seatbelts and other elements.

Four packs will be offered, including two Comfort Packs that include a Harman Kardon audio system, and a Technology Pack (£2275 for the M50) that adds a head-up display and Driving Aassistant Plus.

The M50 has an official fuel economy of 34.0-36.7mpg depending on trim. On our test we averaged just under 30mpg, which is comparable with other similarly potent warmed-up SUVs. Of course, if fuel economy is a major concern, you’d likely look elsewhere in the range. The X3 20 that we also drove has an official economy of 37.2-40.9mpg depending on trim, and during our test run we averaged MPG in the low-30s. 

The 30e PHEV has yet to arrive, but company car buyers are likely to wait for it, given its lower official CO2 emissions of 21-26g/km (compared with up to 189g/km for the M50) and an electric-only range of 50-56 miles. We’ll have to wait until we drive it to determine how achievable those figures are in the real world.

Advertisement

VERDICT

This might be a whole new model generation of BMW X3, but you won’t find anything particularly radical here. But that’s not really a bad thing: it’s a sign that the firm had a solid, well-engineered platform to work from, and it has targeted developments at areas where it can offer a tangible improvement.

Certainly, both the exterior and interior makeover give the X3 a fresh new look and some extra character. As ever, the brand’s recent design work has the ability to be a touch divisive, although to this tester’s eyes the X3 avoids the worst of the kidney grille excess, and even if the interior lighting won’t be to everyone’s taste, it’s a welcome effort to avoid bland design.

More significant, of course, is the work done on the chassis and powertrain, and in all aspects there are notable improvements. In M50 form the X3 has a good dynamic edge, but without the compromises in ride comfort that sometimes occur when a manufacturer attempts to produce a performance SUV.

By ramping up the qualities that BMW has always excelled at – driving dynamics and premium feel – the latest X3 is able to hold its own in a large pack of premium SUVs that ranges from the Mercedes-Benz GLC and Porsche Macan to the Volvo XC60 and Range Rover Evoque. 

Clearly, if dynamic driving and a BMW are your absolute priorities, you would still opt for a 3 without an X in front of it – but the sales success of the X3 shows the lure that premium SUVs still hold for many. And this latest version mixes SUV practicality with enough of that BMW DNA to ensure that it will be a strong contender against its many rivals.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Acting magazine editor

James is Autocar's acting magazine editor. Having served in that role since June 2023, he is in charge of the day-to-day running of the world's oldest car magazine, and regularly interviews some of the biggest names in the industry to secure news and features, such as his world exclusive look into production of Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

used BMW X3 cars for sale

BMW X3 2.0 20d MHT M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£31,498
21,436miles
Diesel Hybrid
Automatic
5
BMW X3 2.0 20d M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£13,695
88,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
BMW X3 2.0 20d M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£30,950
28,366miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
BMW X3 2.0 20d M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£15,950
76,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
BMW X3 2.0 20i GPF M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£29,750
38,550miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
BMW X3 2.0 30e 12kWh M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£28,500
42,005miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
BMW X3 2.0 30e 12kWh M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£41,950
16,000miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
BMW X3 2.0 20d XLine Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£26,790
36,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
BMW X3 2.0 20d MHT M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£31,490
26,884miles
Diesel Hybrid
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 1390 cars
Powered By