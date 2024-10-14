Leapmotor has launched its first crossover in Europe, the electric B10, a car it claims is the key to its global expansion aims.

The B10 has been positioned in a highly competitive segment against the likes of the new Renault 4, Jeep Avenger, and Mini Aceman.

Based on the LEAP 3.5 architecture, it features a host of ADAS safety tech, a customisable driver’s display and “intelligent driving capabilities”, the brand said.

The Stellantis joint-venture - headquartered in China but has a European base in Amsterdam – has not revealed battery or power figures, but it is expected to mirror that of the larger, and UK-bound, C10. This offers just one powertrain: a 215bhp single motor that draws power from a 69.9kWh battery for a 262 miles.

The B10 is the first of the firm’s B-Series models, designed specifically for global markets, the brand said.

Leapmotor founder Zhu Jiangming said: “The B10 embodies our vision for an electric future—offering not only superior performance and smart connectivity, but also making that future accessible to consumers worldwide.”

In Europe, it already sells the C16 SUV, C10 SUV and T03 city car - the latter two coming to the UK priced from £36,500 and £15,995 respectively (making the T03 one of the cheapest EVs on sale).

When it arrives in the UK next year, pricing is expected to start at below £30,000.