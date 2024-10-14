BACK TO ALL NEWS
Leapmotor B10 is UK bound crossover to rival Renault 4

The B10 is the first of the firm’s B-Series models, designed specifically for global markets

Will Rimell
News
1 min read
14 October 2024

Leapmotor has launched its first crossover in Europe, the electric B10, a car it claims is the key to its global expansion aims.

The B10 has been positioned in a highly competitive segment against the likes of the new Renault 4, Jeep Avenger, and Mini Aceman

Based on the LEAP 3.5 architecture, it features a host of ADAS safety tech, a customisable driver’s display and “intelligent driving capabilities”, the brand said.

The Stellantis joint-venture - headquartered in China but has a European base in Amsterdam – has not revealed battery or power figures, but it is expected to mirror that of the larger, and UK-bound, C10. This offers just one powertrain: a 215bhp single motor that draws power from a 69.9kWh battery for a 262 miles.

The B10 is the first of the firm’s B-Series models, designed specifically for global markets, the brand said.

Leapmotor founder Zhu Jiangming said: “The B10 embodies our vision for an electric future—offering not only superior performance and smart connectivity, but also making that future accessible to consumers worldwide.” 

Leapmotor B10 – side

In Europe, it already sells the C16 SUV, C10 SUV and T03 city car - the latter two coming to the UK priced from £36,500 and £15,995 respectively (making the T03 one of the cheapest EVs on sale). 

When it arrives in the UK next year, pricing is expected to start at below £30,000.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: News editor

Will is a Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

