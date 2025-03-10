BACK TO ALL NEWS
Bold new 2026 BMW iX3 confirmed for September reveal
Bold new 2026 BMW iX3 confirmed for September reveal

BMW to begin era of Neue Klasse EVs with launch of crucial new Audi Q6 E-tron rival for 2026

Felix Page
News
2 mins read
14 March 2025

The next era of BMW will arrive in September, with the first Neue Klasse electric cariX3 SUV, confirmed to be revealed at the Munich motor show.

Previewed last year by the bold Neue Klasse Vision X concept (below), the second-generation iX3 will be the first of BMW's new family of EVs, riding on the Gen6 platform, which promises significant improvements in range, functionality and cost.

The iX3 will hit roads in 2026 as a rival to the Audi Q6 E-tronPolestar 3 and forthcoming electric Mercedes-Benz GLC

It will be followed soon after by an electric BMW 3 Series saloon, itself modelled on the striking Neue Klasse concept. A date for this unveil has yet to be confirmed.

Mules for both cars are coming towards the end of their development cycles, pictured hot weather testing programme in South Africa.

Specific details on the Gen6 platform remain under wraps, but BMW has confirmed it will be equipped with 800V electrical hardware for rapid charging and accommodate batteries that are 20% more energy-dense than today's packs - boosting range by as much as 30% and efficiency by 20%. 

The platform also houses a new generation of lighter and more efficient electric motors, accommodating up to four in the most potent of BMW's new EVs, although the iX3 is likely to offer just the choice of single- or dual-motor powertrains, initially at least.

The combustion-engined BMW X3, the firm’s current best seller, will continue to be sold alongside the new iX3. The fourth generation of the SUV was launched in June last year with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

