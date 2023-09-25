Hot urban EV concept previews all-new Nissan Micra

Nissan has previewed the long-awaited next Micra with the motorsport-themed 20-23 hot hatch concept.

Created ostensibly to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the car maker’s European design centre in Paddington, London, the striking supermini bears the influence of both Nissan’s participation in the Formula E race series and the firm’s “heritage of bold hatchbacks”.

The concept was unveiled by company president and CEO Makoto Uchida in front of Nissan Design Europe’s (NDE) headquarters, with the central London venue chosen to emphasise the 20-23’s billing as a “sporty urban” proposition.

The NDE team’s brief was to design a car “with no constraints”, which they would like to drive “on the streets of the city where they work”. The result is an overtly race-inspired design that takes the lead from full-blown race cars by adopting huge diffusers at the front and rear, a touring car-spec rear wing, outsized wheel arches and ultra-low-profile racing tyres.

Other highly conceptual styling cues include the roof scoop, racing numbers, Lamborghini-style scissor doors and air-channelling louvres in the tops of the wings – all features that the manufacturer says continue “a long Nissan tradition of bringing eye-catching playfulness to the world of hatchbacks and city cars”.

Beneath the racy facade, the 20-23 gives the best look yet at Nissan’s electric replacement for the Micra, due to enter production in 2026 atop the CMF-BEV platform that Alliance partner Renault is using for its own 5 supermini and Alpine A290 hot hatchback.

The Micra’s replacement was previewed early last year as a squat, compact five-door supermini with a similar silhouette to that of its retro-inspired Renault relation, but with a raft of distinctive design cues that are expected to be shared with other EV models in the Nissan line-up.

Some of the cues visible in that initial side profile image, including the two-piece circular LED light clusters and black ‘floating’ roof, are carried over to the concept. The two cars share a similar silhouette and proportions, despite the 20-23 concept forgoing the production car’s rear doors.