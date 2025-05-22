Smart #5 review

One-time microcar maker goes after the Tesla Model Y with a tech-heavy family SUV packing up to 637bhp

Let’s get the obvious bits out of the way, then: 2165mm, 1720kg and 576bhp. 

Those aren’t the headline specs of the new Smart #5 but the differences in maximum length, weight and power between this new five-up family SUV and the diddy Fortwo city car that first bore the Smart badge in 1998.

With the third generation of that car – which could fit inside this latest model’s wheelbase with nearly 400mm to spare – now retired and the #5 on its way to dealerships to join the #1 and #3, Smart has completed its transition from a maker of frugal and fun-sized urban runarounds to a purveyor of premium electric SUVs, with a price bracket that spans from £32,000 to a mic-drop £50,000-plus at the top end. 

We’re not in Hambach any more, Toto.

But in this era of Capri crossovers and luxury Lotuses, convention is clearly but a byword for stagnation, and Smart – under the joint stewardship of mother company Mercedes-Benz and Chinese step-parent Geely – is diversifying and expanding its line-up in a bid to carve itself a larger (and vastly more profitable) slice of the pie. This is a company simply adapting its line-up to cater to prevailing market trends, and if that’s not ‘smart’, then what is?

DESIGN & STYLING

Smart #5 Brabus in Portugal cornering, rear

As the flagship for this new era of Smart, the #5 ushers in a bold new 4x4-inspired design language that points to its activity-focused 'lifestyle' proclivities.

The relationship with the smaller #1 and #3 is obvious in the smooth surfacing and primary design cues, but the larger car is marked out by its chunkier proportions and distinctive lighting signatures - including a new four-oval motif that spans the width of the front and rear end. 

At 4.7 metres long, the #5 is pitched right at the heart of Europe’s fastest-growing market segment, with dimensions and specifications that line it up to go toe-to-toe with the Mercedes EQB, Mini Countryman EV and Kia EV6

The numbers suggest it should stand more than a fighting chance, too: the #5 shares its basic underpinnings and innards with a host of high-tech EVs from across the Geely portfolio, including an 800V electrical architecture that enables a stunning peak charging speed of up to 426kW - as verified by your correspondent.

It was hugely impressive to watch the 94kWh battery fill in a matter of minutes, if a little ethereal and meaningless, given that the fastest chargers in the UK currently top out at around 350kW.

The entry-level car, meanwhile, uses a 74.4kWh pack that’s equipped with a more basic 400V system for charging at up to 150kW. 

The #5 is rear-driven as standard, producing either 335bhp in entry-level Pro guise or 358bhp in Pro+ and Premium guises. The second motor comes with the mid-rung Pulse and off-roady Summit Edition trim packages, bumping peak output up to a fiery 579bhp, while the flagship Brabus touts a frankly ridiculous 637bhp that’s in keeping with the German tuner’s reputation as a purveyor of snorting intergalactic 'bahnstormers.

INTERIOR

Smart #5 Brabus in Portugal dash overview

In many ways, the #5 could not be further removed from the snack-sized Smart cars of yore, but its designers claim to have taken inspiration from the Fortwo’s innovative packaging – loftily referred to as the ‘body space index’ – to maximise roominess.

And so it proves: with the wheels pushed right to the corners of the body, a totally flat floor and a pleasingly traditional straight-backed silhouette, the #5 has about as cavernous and airy a cabin as its possible to offer in this footprint.

Boot space (630 litres out back and up to 74 in the frunk), head room and oddment storage (there are 32 cubbies dotted around) are all strong suits, and I had a comfortable 20cm of leg room when sat behind my 5ft 10in self - making the #5 more on a par with cars from the class above for back-seat refinement. 

It feels of a higher calibre materially compared with its smaller stablemates, too, with decently plush materials used for all the main touchpoints and a reassuring sense of solidity to its (admittedly sparse) physical switchgear.

I reckon the mock carbonfibre trimmings, microfibre upholstery and red accents of the Brabus edition do little but cheapen what is otherwise a really thoughtfully arranged and designed cabin – if a little heavy on the #5’s trademark lozenge motifs – but overall it’s a treatment that legitimises Smart’s premium aspirations. 

Inevitably, an over-reliance on the 13in touchscreen for the primary vehicle controls is a weak point, but Smart has responded to customer feedback from the earlier cars and made various functions – like the climate stack, ADAS and audio – quicker to access from the home screen, which helps to minimise eyes-off time. The driver assist functions themselves are irritating and distracting, but no more so than in any other new car, and easy enough to turn off.

A same-sized touchscreen for the front passenger is standard from Pro+ trim upwards (testament to the influence of Chinese consumer demands), which feels totally unnecessary. I found it a distracting presence on the move and can’t quite imagine how bad your conversational skills would have to be on a road trip to force your companion to pop their headphones in and load up a film. It’s technology for technology’s sake and completely unwarranted in a mainstream family crossover. Investment could be better allocated elsewhere.

The same goes for the infotainment interfaces more broadly, which have been overly gamified to the extent that customising your settings is reminiscent of setting up a player profile on a Nintendo Wii, and once again Smart has seen fit to introduce a digital mascot – this time a lion called Leo – which does the sum total of absolutely nothing. It’s difficult to know how much crossover there is between people who appreciate this sort of whimsical digitisation and those who are in the market for a £40,000-plus premium SUV - but I’d wager not much.

 

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

Smart #5 Brabus in Portugal tracking shot, front end

We were given the top-link Brabus version of the #5 to try on the launch in Portugal, mostly because it has all the options boxes ticked and so gives the most holistic overview of the #5 line-up, but our experience of the #3 Brabus (and other electric SUVs in this vein) suggests that the more sedate and efficiency-minded variants will be the sweeter everyday proposition. 

Not least because there is no universe in which your family car needs the quease-inducing, Lamborghini Urus-baiting 637bhp that this thing pumps to both its axles. You floor it off the line once in full-bore Brabus mode, and you won’t fancy doing it again. 

If you deem the novelty of your family runaround being able to outstrip a BMW M3 at the lights worth the premium and the reduced range (an official 335 miles here plays 366 miles in the cheaper, less spritely 4WD car), then have at it, and there's not much on sale currently that offers this much BHP per pound. But aside from the extra grunt, it's unmodified and feels like an outdated showcase of how chest-thumping power figures do not an engaging EV make - a lesson Smart should have learned with the fast #1 and #3 models.

Unlike with its Brabus-badged rangemates, though, the top-rung #5’s outrageous firepower doesn’t overwhelm what is broadly a comfort-minded and well-rounded engineering package, and in day-to-day driving it’s easy to ignore the more uncouth characteristics of this particular variant. 

If you leave it in Comfort mode, the #5 defaults to rear-wheel drive - giving a reassuring preview of what the non-performance versions will be like in normal driving situations. Agreeable, as it happens: power take-up is smooth and predictable off the mark, with no untoward scrabbling and screeching, and there's plenty of grunt in reserve even at a high-speed cruise to whip around slower-moving traffic. 

RIDE & HANDLING

Smart #5 Brabus in Portugal approaching corner, rear

Our four-hour razz around the fearsome mountain roads south of Porto were perhaps not entirely representative of how a #5 might be driven in the real world, but even so, it didn’t embarass itself. 

We wouldn’t go so far as to deem it an unlikely B-road hero, but it holds its line with impressive resolution when hurled into a hairpin, even with no trick diff technology or particularly sticky rubber to aid its cause, and even keeps roll remarkably in check for a heavy high-rider. 

You can have your steering either fairly numb in Comfort mode or weirdly over-heavy in Sport mode, but it’s always predictable and quick to respond, making the #5 easy to place on the road and helping to mask its significant footprint. 

There’s none of that tiresome tyre scrabbling on kickdown either (despite the ludicrous pace the Brabus can accumulate in just a couple of seconds), and the electronics are quick to kick in mid-corner to keep an over-enthusiastic right foot in check and prevent understeer or oversteer. 

It’s a relaxed cruiser, too; this Brabus car’s whopping 21in alloys aren’t especially conducive to a pillowy ride, but even so the #5 put in a good showing over cobblestones, speedbumps and rutted tracks, nicely isolating the cabin from the worst of the jolts and thuds and generally bolstering its appeal as a long-distance family hauler - a billing the #5 surely merits by dint of its sizzling charging speeds and maximum range of 369 miles.

We would wager the smaller-wheeled variants will only strengthen the #5’s showing in this regard.

That said, things did get a bit floaty and wallowy over some more ondulating B-roads, and it will be interesting to see how the #5's exclusively steel-sprung, passively damped chassis negotiates a British country lane.

VERDICT

Smart #5 Brabus in Portugal parked outside, front three quarters

Overall, the #5 feels far more convincing as a ‘big Smart car’ than the #1 and #3. Sure, it’s rigidly mainstream in its positioning and has no easy task ahead of it in disrupting the market's busiest and most competitive segment - but first impressions suggest it’s cleverly packaged, refined and distinctive enough to merit consideration.

Not to mention looking like pretty good value in terms of its size, technical credentials and equipment levels. 

We will wait until we’ve driven the standard car on UK roads in autumn before offering a conclusive verdict, but you might want to think twice about ordering that Countryman.

Felix Page

Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 