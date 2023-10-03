BACK TO ALL TOP 10s
Currently reading: What are the best Chinese cars?
UP NEXT

What are the best Chinese cars?

Our favourite cars from China on the market now or coming to a showroom near you soon
Murray Scullion
News
5 mins read
3 October 2023

The rate at which Chinese cars are improving is unprecedented. Twenty-five years ago, China was knocking out models like the Lubao CA6410 – essentially the front end of an Austin Montego, mated with the rear end of an Austin Maestro, with a Toyota engine thrown in up top for good measure.

But today, via decades of economic growth, a few copycat creations and concentrating firmly on electric cars, Chinese models are up there with the best in the business.

They tend to be among the cheapest and most reliable cars on the market, while the latest EVs from China also top the charts of the most efficient electric cars too. 

Related articles

And don’t think it’s all price-driven pragmatism either. They’re catching up with European, Japanese and Korean efforts in terms of interior quality and driving fun too.

Below you’ll find our favourite cars from Chinese companies that are either currently on sale or coming soon to UK roads.

The best Chinese cars

MG 4

The car that really changed things for MG. The 4 truly shuffled SAIC’s brand from builders of cheap-but-boring transportation devices with long warranties and tempting finance offers to a car manufacturer of note (again). 

The MG 4 is a car that doesn’t need a qualifier or explanation, it’s just brilliant on its own. Key to this experience is the way it drives. It flows well, with strong, reassuring brakes and a RWD platform that provides a bit of fun when poked. 

The interior is sensible and well laid out too. The heating controls are easier to use than in the Volkswagen ID 3, and the electric range pegs it as one of the most efficient electric cars on the market, even in our real-world testing.

It’s even available as a dual-motor all-wheel-drive hot hatch called the MG 4 XPower. Despite the added traction and power, it’s not quite as fun as the regular car. But there are very few other options out there that offer 429bhp for under £40,000.

MG 4 review

Xpeng P7

China’s answer to the Tesla Model 3 is from a company that quietly expanded into Europe in 2021, with plans to enter the UK in the near future.

The P7 borrows heavily from the Palo Alto playbook. So it’s a saloon with rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive variants, and comes with different battery sizes and power options. Top banana is the Performance version with 466bhp and a range of 358 miles.

It’s not just about the numbers, though. The steering has fluency that some newer car brands lack and the hammer of electric torque makes for easy progress. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
01 MG Motor MG4 EV Long Range RT 2023 lead driving

MG 4 EV

Is the electric hatchback a good car for the money, or a good car in its own right?

Read our review
Back to top

Interior space - especially in the rear - is more than ample and the infotainment’s software is up there with the best in the business.

Xpeng P7 review

MG 5

There aren’t many electric estates around. Sure, Porsche will sell you a Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, but they’re knocking on for six figures and the firm would prefer it if you didn’t call it an estate anyway.

So the MG 5 sits in a class of its own, for now. And it certainly fits the bill for sensible, practical and no-nonsense motoring thanks to a 479-litre boot and an official 249-mile range in Long Range spec.

It constantly finds itself in and out of the best-selling car charts and you’ll struggle to walk around central London without seeing an Uber driver making use of its efficiency and value for money.

MG 5 review

BYD Atto 3

Your parents might not have heard of BYD (Build Your Dreams). But anyone au fait with the internet probably has. 

The company tops the charts for innovation and sales, but it has only recently entered the UK.

The Atto 3 is the firm’s first car over here. Social media users were dazzled by its infotainment, which switches from portrait to landscape at the awkward prod of a touchscreen, as well as its guitar string speakers, which, to be frank, didn’t work very well.

Look beyond the gimmicks and you’ll find a spacious, well-thought-out electric SUV. It will easily cover 200 miles in the real world, and its four-year/74,500-mile warranty and separate eight-year/124,000-mile battery warranty is reassuring.

BYD Atto 3 review

Aiways U5

Another brand you might not have heard of. But Aiways has come on leaps and bounds since starting out in 2017.

Advertisement
Back to top

The company prides itself on its ‘clean sheet’ approach to car making and, we have to admit, it is refreshingly simple. 

For instance, it doesn’t come with an in-built sat-nav. It offers phone mirroring instead, because of course your smartphone has the best software built in.

To drive, it is relaxing, if a little unremarkable. Its softly sprung suspension deals with road imperfections well, but its 201bhp isn’t going to get Tesla fans out of their Model Ys.

Aiways U5 review

BYD Dolphin

BYD is hoping its second car in the UK will make a big splash (sorry) in the electric hatchback market. 

In terms of size, it sits between the Vauxhall Corsa Electric and Volkswagen ID 3, but it’s usefully cheaper than both.

Entry-level Active cars make do with 94bhp but they should eke out 211 miles (officially) from the little battery. Mid-spec Boost cars get a bump in power to 174bhp while Comfort and Design models get 201bhp and a 60.4kWh battery, giving an official range of up to 265 miles. In other words, there’s almost something for everyone.

The Dolphin shares a lot of mechanical bits with the Atto 3, and predictably the pair are quite similar to drive. So it’s comfortable but won’t set your socks on fire.

BYD Dolphin review

Ora Funky Cat

You may have seen a few adverts for these unusually named cars floating around. None of which explains that the Ora Funky Cat is made by Great Wall Motors, a company already trading in the UK.

That’s right, the builder of the Great Wall Steed pick-up truck has gone all mainstream and is offering an electric supermini.

The Ora Funky Cat is designed to take on the likes of the Fiat 500 and Vauxhall Corsa Electric, comes with a tiddly (but cheap-to-charge) 48kWh battery and should do 150 miles between the plugs, even in real-world conditions.

Advertisement
Back to top
Car Review
MG 4 EV
01 MG Motor MG4 EV Long Range RT 2023 lead driving
Read our full road test review
Read more

Truth be told, it isn’t quite as well thought out as either the Fiat or the Vauxhall, but it does offer more room for less cash.

Ora Funky Cat review

used MG Motor 4 EV cars for sale

Peugeot 5008 1.2 PureTech Allure Premium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£24,792
27,092miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Mercedes-Benz GLC Class 3.0 GLC43 V6 AMG (Premium Plus) G-Tronic+ 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£45,750
29,241miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Volkswagen Touareg 3.0 TDI V6 SEL Tech Tiptronic 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£33,995
40,149miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi GT-Line DCT AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£25,250
16,825miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Ford Fiesta 1.0T EcoBoost ST-Line Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£13,599
29,307miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Mercedes-Benz A Class 2.0 A35 AMG (Executive) SpdS DCT 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£26,650
31,953miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Mercedes-Benz GLE 2.9 GLE350d AMG Line (Premium Plus) G-Tronic 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (7 Seat)
2019
£42,999
72,718miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Nissan Qashqai 1.5 DCi Acenta 2WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£10,400
57,645miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Mercedes-Benz GLC 2.0 GLC300de 13.5kWh AMG Line (Premium) G-Tronic+ 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£32,999
68,500miles
Diesel Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powerd By
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives