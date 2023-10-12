Electric Kia EV4 is striking saloon for 2026

The new Kia Concept EV4 previews a bold electric saloon that will arrive in 2026 and serve as a “symbol of innovation” for the Korean brand.

The concept, which is very close to how the final production car will look, showcases the first saloon in in Kia's line-up of EV-branded machines.

While broadly a saloon, the future Tesla Model 3 rival has a distinctive design that draws in elements from other types of car.

It was revealed at Kia’s EV Day in Seoul, Korea, where it was shown alongside the Concept EV3 SUV and the production version of the 2025 EV5 SUV – and where Kia confirmed plans for a smaller, European-focused EV2.

Kia design chief Karim Habib said: “We’re a brand that changes and adapts, and we want to ensure the products we provide remain relevant.”

He added that the EV4 was born “out of a challenger mindset”, with a goal to “shift the paradigms of [saloon] typography", summarising: "It’s neither a true [saloon] nor a mono-volume [car].”

The EV4 features an unusually sharp slope on its front bonnet, while its version of Kia’s ‘tiger grille’ features the lights pushed right to the side edge of the car and mounted vertically.

There are exaggerated shoulders above the front wheel arches that meet the A-pillars of the sharply raked bonnet, while the roof has a coupé-esque slant.

There's a small roof-mounted spoiler – something Habib said is “not found on a saloon” – and what he called “a long tail rear deck” that sweeps upwards to help optimise aerodynamic efficiency.