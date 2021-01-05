BACK TO ALL NEWS
New electric cars 2021: what's coming and when?

Every debut and new model due to arrive over the next 12 months, all in one place
Autocar
News
14 mins read
5 January 2021

Keeping track of new cars and knowing when they’re due to go on sale can be tough, especially if you’re only interested in EVs.

There are so many due to arrive over the course of the next twelve months, so it’s worth discovering how long you’ll be waiting for the one you want to go on sale.

2020 produced an influx of major new models from mainstream manufacturers, including the Volkswagen ID 3, Honda E and Vauxhall Corsa-e, despite an ongoing global health emergency, as well as the first models from new brands, such as the Polestar 2. 2021 looks to be even more stacked, as manufacturers work hard to meet increasingly tough emissions rules with the introduction of more all-electric models.

New Cars 2020: what's coming this year and when?​

Here's our comprehensive list of what EVs are coming when in the car industry.

January

Citroën e-C4

The latest-generation C4 officially went on sale in November 2020, but UK customer deliveries aren't due to begin until the new year. The latest car to wear the C4 badge will arrive with radically different coupé-crossover styling and will be offered as an electric variant for the first time. The e-C4 sits on the PSA Group's CMP modular EV platform, currently used by the Vauxhall Corsa-e, and will use the same powertrain. 

Customers can expect 134bhp and 192lb ft from the motor driving the front wheels and 217 miles of range from the 50kWh battery. Top speed should be 93mph and the e-C4 should manage 0-62mph in 9.7sec.

Mercedes-Benz EQA

The entry-level EQ model is set to borrow its body shape from the GLA compact crossover rather than the A-Class hatchback, leaving more room beneath the seats for batteries without compromising on interior space. Originally slated for a mid-2020 debut, it has been delayed as a result of the pandemic, but it's still expected to make its first official appearance before the end of the year.

Mercedes has yet to reveal much about the car, including which electric powertrain it will use, although the EQA is predicted to deliver 249 miles of range between charges and will likely be priced to compete with the BMW i3. Styling should closely follow that of the EQC.

Mercedes-Benz EQB

Largely expected to make an official appearance alongside the EQA, the EQB will be an electric version of Mercedes' GLB SUV. UK sales aren't due to begin until 2022 and there's very little information about what kind of performance customers can expect. A 60kWh battery is rumoured, with a potential range of around 310 miles.

It's also unclear whether the EQB will retain the seven-seat option seen in the GLB.

Mercedes-Benz EQV

The luxury van-based MPV made its official debut back in August, but isn't set to reach UK forecourts until the beginning of the year. It will be one of the first in its class to go on sale and borrows much of its styling from the conventional V-Class model.

A range of 252 miles is promised, along with a choice of seating configurations and prices starting from £70,000.

Volvo XC40 Recharge P8

The company’s very first electric vehicle, the XC40 Recharge, paves the way for what will quickly become an entire range of EV-adapted versions, rather than brand-new ones designed around batteries and electric motors. That means an electric XC90 will follow.

Hardware will be shared with the Polestar 2, which has already arrived on UK shores, with customers having to wait until the tail end of 2020 to see the XC40 Recharge on the road. It delivers 402bhp from twin electric motors and promises 248 miles of range. Pricing has been revealed at £53,000 - nudging the Recharge over the government's updated plug-in car grant maximum cost.

February

Audi RS E-tron GT

The electric grand tourer, which will share a platform with the Porsche Taycan, was originally due to make its production debut towards the end of 2020, timed to coincide with the annual Los Angeles motor show. The global pandemic forced those plans to change, and now the final car isn't expected to make an official public appearance until early 2021 - although we've already driven a prototype.

It is predicted to use a 96kWh battery, good for 248 miles of range, with 350kW rapid charging and twin electric motors producing up to 637bhp. The RS E-tron GT should be capable of 0-62mph in 3.5sec and a 149mph top speed.

More mainstream versions are expected to follow.

Audi Q4 e-tron

The concept version of Audi's upcoming mainstream electric SUV was revealed at 2019's Geneva motor show, but a production version isn't set to arrive until 2021 as the firm's fifth electric model. It borrows styling from the E-tron and will slot in beneath the Q5 in terms of size.

It will use the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform, rather than the adapted MQ platform used by the larger E-tron. Twin motors will provide all-wheel drive and up to 302bhp - around 100bhp less than the full-sized E-tron but 100bhp more than MEB-based hatchbacks like the VW ID.

A coupé-styled Q4 Sportback e-tron is expected to follow a year later.

Lexus UX300e

The first electric Lexus builds on the popular UX compact crossover and is set to reach customers in the spring. It uses a front-mounted motor that produces 201bhp, with energy coming from a 54.3kWh battery that's good for 196 miles of range.

Capable of 0-62mph in 7.5sec and with a governed top speed of 100mph, it sneaks under the government’s plug-in car grant cut-off with a retail price of around £43,000 and competes with the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense, Peugeot e-2008 and Hyundai Kona Electric.

Mazda MX-30

The first mass-production EV to wear a Mazda badge will arrive with customers in early 2021, with prices starting from a competitive £25,545. It promises to do electric motoring a little differently, with a 35.5kWh battery offering 130 miles of range - far less than its closest rivals, such as the 279-mile Hyundai Kona Electric.

The compact crossover will also eschew one-pedal driving and deliver power in a more linear way, in an effort to replicate the feel of driving a combustion engine, instead of providing instant acceleration.

Rivian R1T

A surprise announcement at 2018's Los Angeles motor show, despite the company behind it having been first formed in 2009, the Rivian R1T is a pick-up truck reimagined for an EV generation. It has clever packaging that makes the most of available space, while the underlying powertrain promises to deliver as much as 754bhp and a 0-60mph time of under three seconds.

It is set to go into production in late 2020, which might be enough time to beat Tesla's upcoming pick-up to the punch.

March

BMW iX3

An electric version of BMW’s X3 SUV, the iX3 made its debut in mid-2020 with a new rear-wheel-drive powertrain comprising a single electric motor. It closely resembles the petrol-powered X3, rather than taking any design inspiration from the more radical i3 and i8, and is only the company’s second pure-electric car. The motor develops 282bhp, has a 80kWh battery and is capable of delivering 285 miles of WLTP-certified range.

Cupra el-Born

The second non-VW model to launch on the MEB platform, the el-Born has a very similar powertrain and engineering to the ID hatchback, but opts for sportier styling and a more engaging driving experience. Set to arrive early next year, it will be powered by a 77kWh (82kWh gross) battery pack and promises 310 miles of range per charge, although Cupra has yet to confirm exact performance figures. 

It will be at least six months before the sporty EV arrives in showrooms. When it does, it is expected to pack around 201bhp for a 0-31mph time of 2.9sec. 

Fiat 500

The new electric Fiat 500 shares much of its styling with the current petrol-powered model, but underneath it is entirely new, with a bespoke architecture, 117bhp electric motor and 42kWh lithium ion battery pack. Range is quoted at 199 miles on the WLTP test cycle, giving it an edge over the Mini Electric and Honda E.

Revealed online following the cancellation of the Geneva motor show in March, the electric Fiat 500 will go on sale in the first quarter of 2021. Prices will start from £29,500 at launch for a top-spec La Prima edition convertible, with hard-top models set to follow later.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford's upcoming pony car caused controversy for several reasons. It will be the first electric car to wear the Mustang badge, and it has a crossover bodystyle. At launch, the range-topping version promises 332bhp and a 0-60 time in the mid-5sec range, but a full GT model is expected at a later date with 459bhp and a sprint time in the threes.

UK deliveries were originally scheduled for the third quarter of 2020, but Ford pushed that back to spring 2021 in order to meet expected demand in its home territory. While prices have yet to be made official, it is expected to cost from around £42,000 for an entry-level model, rising to over £60,000 for the top-end version.

Lotus Evija

Provided lockdown restrictions are lifted in time, Lotus is expecting to begin production of its first electric car later this year, with customer deliveries due by the end of 2020. The Evija has already sold out its first year allocation, despite costing £2.04 million each and build slots requiring a £250,000 deposit.

While Lotus has yet to confirm performance details, it is reportedly targeting a 0-62mph time of under three seconds, a top speed of over 200mph, and a 0-186mph sprint of less than nine seconds. Multiple electric motors will deliver all-wheel drive and a peak 1973bhp output, making it more powerful than both the 1479bhp Bugatti Chiron and 1888bhp Pininfarina Battista.

Hyundai Kona Electric refresh

A redesigned front end will make the 2021 Kona Electric stand out even further from its combustion- and hybrid-powered siblings. New headlights and daytime running lights complete the look, while the interior has been overhauled with a a 10.25in digital instrument cluster, heated rear seats and greater remote connectivity through Hyundai's Bluelink system. 

Performance and battery capacity remain unchanged. Customer deliveries should begin towards the end of the Spring.

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

Another casualty of the ongoing pandemic, the more practical version of Porsche’s first EV was originally set to arrive towards the end of 2020 but will instead make its official debut early in the new year. The Taycan Cross Turismo is likely to retain the same powertrain choices as the Taycan saloon, meaning two electric motors generating 523bhp in entry-level 4S guise, with 671bhp Turbo and 751bhp Turbo S variants to follow.

Vauxhall Mokka-e

The dramatically restyled compact crossover will arrive in full-electric guise, giving customers a Vauxhall alternative to the Peugeot e-2008. The £30,940 Mokka-e uses the same 134bhp motor and 50kWh battery, so should deliver around 201 miles between charges. 100kW DC rapid charging will also be available.

April

Volkswagen ID 4

Set to go on sale in Europe, China and the US, the ID 4 will be Volkswagen’s first ‘global’ electric car. The crossover hatchback uses the same MEB platform as the ID 3 and will be sold in both rear- and all-wheel drive. Four different power outputs and two battery capacities will create a distinct line-up of cars, with a range-topping ID 3 GTX performance model to follow.

While UK pricing has yet to be finalised, First Edition models can be ordered in Germany for  €59,950 (£54,430). These rear-driven models produce 201bhp and 229lb ft, with a 77kWh battery delivering 323 miles of range. The 0-62mph sprint takes 8.5sec and top speed is 100mph.

Summer 2021

Nissan Ariya

The Leaf may have helped Nissan get an early lead in the electric car class, but it is hoping the Ariya will have an even bigger impact. Set to go on sale in the latter half of 2021 as a rival to the Tesla Model Y and Volkswagen ID 4, the SUV will make its debut with up to 310 miles of range.

Five different versions have been confirmed for the UK, with single-motor, front-wheel-drive and twin-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrains offered, as well as a choice of 63kWh and 87kWh batteries. A range-topping e-4orce Performance model will produce 389bhp and cover 0-62mpg in 5.1sec.

Skoda Enyaq iV

The Czech company's first bespoke EV, it will also be the first Skoda to use the VW Group's MEB platform. It will arrive in a selection of different power and battery combinations - including a flagship vRS performance model. 

Physically as long as an Octavia, but with almost as much interior space as the seven-seat Kodiaq, the Enyaq iV promises up to 316 miles of range in rear-driven 80 iV guise, or 285 miles with the all-wheel-drive 80x variant. The top-spec vRS version promises 302bhp and a 0-62mph time of 6.2sec. Prices will start from £30,000 after government incentives.

Autumn 2021

Jaguar XJ

Arguably one of the most important new models to come out of Gaydon next year, the reborn XJ will continue Jaguar’s journey towards electrification and provide a direct rival to the Tesla Model S at the premium end of the saloon spectrum. 

Likely to prioritise comfort and driving dynamics over outright pace, the new XJ will share styling elements with the I-Pace electric SUV. 

Mercedes-Benz EQS

The S-Class of electric cars, as Mercedes-Benz is pitching it, won’t arrive with UK customers until the second half of 2021, but it promises to be a tech-laden limousine capable of keeping pace with the Porsche Taycan when it does. Production will take place alongside the S-Class at the company’s Sindelfingen factory in Germany.

An AMG performance version is also expected to arrive the following year with as much as 600bhp.

Tesla Model S Plaid

Long promised by Tesla boss Elon Musk, the Model S Plaid will go into production in the latter half of 2021 and challenge Porsche's Taycan Turbo S for the electric performance saloon crown. It will use three motors to produce around 1100bhp and is capable of 0-60mph in less than 2.0sec. Top speed is expected to be 200mph, with Tesla claiming it will be the most powerful and quickest-accelerating production car in the world.

The Plaid (named as a nod to Mel Brooks' comedy classic Spaceballs) will also gain a larger battery, allowing for as much as 520 miles of driving range on a single charge. Pre-orders are being accepted now, with UK prices starting from £130,980, and deliveries expected before the end of 2021.

Tesla Model Y

Deliveries of Tesla's compact SUV began in North America in mid-2020, but it isn't expected to arrive in the UK until the tail end of 2021 at the earliest. The much-in-demand SUV will arrive with the option to add a third row - which could make it the go-to EV for large families. It shares a platform and powertrain with the Model 3 saloon, which will hopefully speed up Tesla's ability to deliver cars on time.

A more advanced version of the company’s ‘supercomputer’ semi-autonomous driving system is also predicted, as is a more potent Performance variant.

Winter 2021

BMW iX

The technology flagship for BMW’s growing range of EVs made its debut at the tail end of 2020 but isn’t set to go into production until next year. Deliveries are expected in late 2021. The family SUV caused plenty of controversy at launch with its radical styling and it remains to be seen whether BMW will tone things down before it goes on sale.

In terms of performance, up to 500bhp is expected from two electric motors driving all four wheels. It should manage 0-62mph in less than five seconds and deliver up to 373 miles of range.

BMW i4

Based on the 4 Series Gran Coupe, which is also due this year, the electric BMW saloon will rival the Tesla Model 3 with 373 miles of range from an 80kWh battery and 523bhp electric motor - giving it more power than the upcoming M4.

GMC Hummer EV

Set to go into production in the final months of 2021, with customer deliveries to follow the next year, GMC’s bold electric pick-up truck is set to resurrect the Hummer brand in the US. Although it's unlikely to make its way to Europe in any official capacity, the extreme EV looks set to make a big impact on the other side of the Atlantic, with an estimated 986bhp and 11,500lb ft of torque, a 0-60mph time of around three seconds and up to 350 miles of range on a full charge.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

The first car to fall under Hyundai’s new Ioniq sub-brand, the Ioniq 5 will make its first official appearance towards the end of the year. 

It will be the company’s first bespoke EV (the Kona Electric shared its platform with the hybrid and petrol-engined versions), and is expected to stick closely to the radical 45 Concept, which was revealed to the public at the 2019 Frankfurt motor show. That would make it a big departure from the company's current model range, with camouflaged test mules so far revealing few styling details.

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Likely to debut this year, but not appear in showrooms until mid-2022, the Ioniq 6 will be Hyundai's flagship EV, a saloon that will share design elements with the Ioniq 5 but be radically different from the brand's current model line-up. A high performance variant is likely, with the E-GMP platform it will be based on able to use dual motors for a 0-62mph sprint time of less than 3.5sec. Range will vary depending on specification, but up to 310 miles should be possible between charges.

Kia 2021 EV

We don’t even have a name for Kia’s first bespoke electric car, which will be one of 11 EVs to wear a Kia badge by 2025, but the company has committed to a 2021 reveal.

It will be a sister car to Hyundai’s Ioniq 5, sitting atop an all-new platform and initially offer around 310 miles of electric range. The company is reportedly aiming for 500 miles later down the line, while high-speed 800V charging should provide a full battery in under 20 minutes.

Test mules have been spotted on public roads, but while styling is being kept under wraps, it is expected to take influence from the Imagine by Kia concept revealed at the 2019 Geneva motor show.

MG E-Motion

A two-door, four-seat electric sports car will bring MG's history with sports cars into the modern era. Though a name has yet to be confirmed, it is expected to be heavily based on the E-Motion concept shown at the 2017 Shanghai motor show, albeit with significantly modified styling. Parent company SAIC's twin-motor, four-wheel drive powertrain should give it a 0-62mph time of less than four seconds.

Ssangyong Korando EV

Conventional petrol and diesel versions of the South Korean firm's new Nissan Qashqai rival appeared on UK forecourts back in 2019, but an electric variant inspired by Ssangyong's recent e-SIV concept is expected to make its debut this year. The company began teasing an electric Korando variant back in July of 2020, but it isn't expected to reach the UK until the later half of 2021.

It will likely carry only minor visual changes from the standard car, but will be a proper 4x4, with all-wheel drive and strong towing ability - a key feature for many UK Ssangyong customers.

Tesla Roadster

A flagship sports car to replace the original, Lotus-based Roadster that announced Tesla to the world, the next-generation Roadster has been previewed extensively ahead of an official debut. Tesla claims a top speed in excess of 250mph, a 0-60mph time of 1.9sec and a range of 620 miles thanks to a 200kWh battery pack - the biggest in a production EV. Prices are expected to start at around £189,000 for the first 1000 cars, which will be badged as Founders Edition models. Following that, prices should be around £151,000 when general sales begin in mid-2020.

Tesla Model X Plaid

Improvements made for the Model S Plaid will almost certainly make their way into Tesla's family SUV, already the fastest-accelerating seven-seater on sale in the UK. Adding an extra motor to the Model X could allow it to manage 0-60mph even quicker than its current 2.7sec time. Tesla has yet to confirm its existence and will likely wait until Model S Plaid deliveries have started before beginning production of a go-faster SUV.

Join the debate

Comments
26
Add a comment…
simon_laraman@y... 11 July 2020

Whoo whoo

As an active EV driver, once you're smart enough to switch, you'll never switch back.

Barely any maintenance, cheap to run, more electric pumps than petrol stations, not that you really need them if you charge from home.

It take me 3 seconds to charge, I plug in and leave it. The car starts charging at 1am. Super cheap energy.

I can barely remember having to find a petrol station, wait to get to a pump, then need to lean on the car for 10 mins doing a fill up. What a waste of our lives.

It's still funny people think they need a range of 600 miles when they don't get that out of their own cars.

gavsmit 3 September 2020

Nice sarcasm....

As an active EV driver, once you're smart enough to switch, you'll never switch back. Barely any maintenance, cheap to run, more electric pumps than petrol stations, not that you really need them if you charge from home. It take me 3 seconds to charge, I plug in and leave it. The car starts charging at 1am. Super cheap energy. I can barely remember having to find a petrol station, wait to get to a pump, then need to lean on the car for 10 mins doing a fill up. What a waste of our lives. It's still funny people think they need a range of 600 miles when they don't get that out of their own cars.

***

What's so smart about paying £40,000 for a car when I can buy a similar ICE car for half that? 

Barely any maintenance - but you still have to pay a lot for servicing, no matter how straight-forward it is. And all cars need tyres, wiper blades, brake linings, the cost of electricity when charging away from home (like many will have to with quite a few EVs still having such disappointing range) and have to be insured and covered for breakdowns (EVs can't be towed away either). That's not mentioning depreciation or deteriorating batteries that may need replacing either. 

3 seconds to charge an EV? What model is that? A made up one?!

My current ICE car does 500 miles on a tank of petrol which means I'd expect an EV to do that too but there are none that can. I'd much rather spend 2 minutes filling an ICE car with fuel than 30 minutes buying an expensive coffee to kill time whilst waiting for my EV to charge after telling the ICE BMW X5 driver to get out of the EV bay. 

Vertigo 18 November 2020

gavsmit wrote:

gavsmit wrote:

What's so smart about paying £40,000 for a car when I can buy a similar ICE car for half that?

No, you can't. Not new, at least. £40k, I assume you mean a Tesla Model 3 Standard+. For a BMW 3-series with similar performance, that'll be £39k for a 330i, or £41k for the diesel.

Admittedly that's a rare example, most EVs are significantly more expensive up front than combustion equivalents (not *double* though), but they're roughly similar in the long term when fuel and maintenance costs are factored in.

 

gavsmit wrote:

Barely any maintenance - but you still have to pay a lot for servicing, no matter how straight-forward it is. And all cars need tyres, wiper blades, brake linings, the cost of electricity when charging away from home (like many will have to with quite a few EVs still having such disappointing range) and have to be insured and covered for breakdowns (EVs can't be towed away either). That's not mentioning depreciation or deteriorating batteries that may need replacing either.

Sticking with BMW, the 3-series needs servicing every year, the i3 every two years. Brakes typically last over 60k miles because most braking is done via motor regen. Battery degradation isn't really a problem on liquid-cooled EVs unless you're doing monster mileages; they're warrantied for 100k miles anyway.

 

gavsmit wrote:

3 seconds to charge an EV? What model is that? A made up one?!

Read Simon's post again. I'll second what he said, I've yet to spend *any time at all* waiting for mine to charge.

On long journeys I plug in at a supermarket or cafe, and by the time I'm done, it's ready to go. The car may be short-ranged by combustion standards [not all are - the new electric Hummer has almost the same range as the old H3], but it's long enough to go further than I'm comfortable driving in one sitting. The other 95%+ of charging is at home, or occasionally topping up at a venue offering free charging. YMMV - if you routinely spend all day on the road, or live in a terraced house with no local on-street charging provisions, that won't be your experience.

 

gavsmit wrote:

My current ICE car does 500 miles on a tank of petrol which means I'd expect an EV to do that too but there are none that can. I'd much rather spend 2 minutes filling an ICE car with fuel than 30 minutes buying an expensive coffee to kill time whilst waiting for my EV to charge after telling the ICE BMW X5 driver to get out of the EV bay.

My EV fills up automatically on my driveway, which means I'd expect an ICE to do that, but there are none that can! I'd much rather avoid standing in the teapot position waiting for my car to fuel *every 500 miles for the lifetime of the car*, queuing up at some greasy kiosk full of overpriced snacks that I'd never visit otherwise, and paying through the nose for that dubious privilege.

Sonic 10 July 2020

Tesla Roadster

... Is due out in 2022, not 2020! It shouldn't be listed in this article, Autocar. 

Tesla has been focusing on Model Y and Cybertruck production. The Roadster is scheduled to be released after the Cybertruck, which is due in 2021. 

LP in Brighton 11 June 2020

Best to wait and see

I think it's best to let things settle and see how the market develops. Much as I like the idea of an EV with its inherent refinement, simplicity, efficiency and low day-to-day running costs,  it doesn't pay to be an early adopter (unless it's a company car with someone else taking the risk).  That said. I do regret not buying a Nissan Leaf or Zoe two or three years ago when unwanted nearly new ones were cheap-as-chips. Unfortunately those days are over.    

