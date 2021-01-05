New electric cars 2021: what’s coming and when?

Keeping track of new cars and knowing when they’re due to go on sale can be tough, especially if you’re only interested in EVs.

There are so many due to arrive over the course of the next twelve months, so it’s worth discovering how long you’ll be waiting for the one you want to go on sale.

2020 produced an influx of major new models from mainstream manufacturers, including the Volkswagen ID 3, Honda E and Vauxhall Corsa-e, despite an ongoing global health emergency, as well as the first models from new brands, such as the Polestar 2. 2021 looks to be even more stacked, as manufacturers work hard to meet increasingly tough emissions rules with the introduction of more all-electric models.

New Cars 2020: what's coming this year and when?​

Here's our comprehensive list of what EVs are coming when in the car industry.

January

The latest-generation C4 officially went on sale in November 2020, but UK customer deliveries aren't due to begin until the new year. The latest car to wear the C4 badge will arrive with radically different coupé-crossover styling and will be offered as an electric variant for the first time. The e-C4 sits on the PSA Group's CMP modular EV platform, currently used by the Vauxhall Corsa-e, and will use the same powertrain.

Customers can expect 134bhp and 192lb ft from the motor driving the front wheels and 217 miles of range from the 50kWh battery. Top speed should be 93mph and the e-C4 should manage 0-62mph in 9.7sec.

The entry-level EQ model is set to borrow its body shape from the GLA compact crossover rather than the A-Class hatchback, leaving more room beneath the seats for batteries without compromising on interior space. Originally slated for a mid-2020 debut, it has been delayed as a result of the pandemic, but it's still expected to make its first official appearance before the end of the year.

Mercedes has yet to reveal much about the car, including which electric powertrain it will use, although the EQA is predicted to deliver 249 miles of range between charges and will likely be priced to compete with the BMW i3. Styling should closely follow that of the EQC.

Largely expected to make an official appearance alongside the EQA, the EQB will be an electric version of Mercedes' GLB SUV. UK sales aren't due to begin until 2022 and there's very little information about what kind of performance customers can expect. A 60kWh battery is rumoured, with a potential range of around 310 miles.