New electric cars 2019/2020: What’s coming and when?

Although little is known about Hyundai’s plans for its refreshed Ioniq, development mules have been spotted testing in the US and it is a safe bet that the company will use advances in its electric powertrains to overhaul the EV version towards the end of 2019. The maximum range should therefore be a close match to the Kona Electric SUV, with performance figures to match. It will be joined by hybrid and PHEV options.

The first electric Aston will be more of a taster of things to come from Gaydon. The limited-run luxury saloon will be based on the existing Rapide, but swap its petrol drivetrain for twin electric motors that send 602bhp and somewhere in the region of 738lb ft of torque to the rear wheels. Weight should be almost on par with the petrol model.

Aston is reportedly looking for a 0-60mph time of four seconds, to put the electric version on par with the Rapide S. Aston’s focus has been on ‘repeatable performance’, meaning foot-to-floor acceleration runs that can be done without resulting in a rapidly sapped battery, and a quoted 155mph top speed that can be maintained for ten minutes. No word on pricing as yet.

An updated design and upgraded interior aren’t the only changes for the second-generation Soul EV - it also borrows a powertrain from the e-Niro crossover. With Europe not getting any kind of combustion engined-model, the sole Soul will be electric, with a 201bhp power output from a 64kWh liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack.

Known as the e-Soul in other markets, but changed for the UK for obvious reasons, the Soul EV's range should at least match the 279 miles quoted for the e-Niro. A 10.25in touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto should improve things inside the cabin, too.

A potential watershed moment for EVs, the upcoming Mini could become the very first electric hot hatchback. It is set to arrive with a powertrain influenced by the one found in the BMW i3, and will be built on an adapted version of the platform currently being used by the Mini hatchback.

Near-instant torque and a 0-62mph time of less than even seconds mean it should earn its Cooper branding. It will be branded Cooper S E in other markets, but will be known as the Mini Electric here in the UK. Range is expected to be between 120 and 140 miles, which may be lower than its immediate rivals, but handling is promised to be a lot closer to the original 60’s-era Mini - which sounds like a recipe for success to us.

Volvo’s electric sub-brand will introduce its first pure EV in 2019, with a winter reveal predicted but nothing as yet confirmed. The Polestar 2 will be a mid-sized saloon priced between £30,000 and £50,000, offer a range as high as 350 miles, and as much as 400bhp on tap.