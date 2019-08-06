New electric cars 2019/2020: What’s coming and when?

Keeping track of every new car and knowing when they’re due to go on sale can be tough, especially if you’re only interested in EVs.
There are so many due to arrive over the next twelve months, so it’s worth learning how long you’ll be waiting for the one you want to go on sale. 2019 has already seen new entrants to the category from the likes of Audi, Mercedes and MG, with major launches from well-known electric pioneers such as Tesla, Nissan and Renault all set to follow soon.
The first half of 2020 looks to be even more stacked, as manufacturers work hard to meet increasingly tough emissions rules with the introduction of more all-electric models.
Here is our comprehensive list of what EVs are coming when in the car industry.
July
Mercedes-Benz EQC
The first car in Mercedes’ critical EQ electric range, the EQC will compete with the Tesla Model X and Jaguar I-Pace at the premium end of the market. It’s based on a heavily modified version of the existing GLC platform, with twin electric motors - one powering the front wheels and another the rears.
Combined power output is 402bhp, with 564lb ft of torque on tap to propel the 2425kg EQC to a limited 112mph top speed. In Sport mode, it will achieve the 0-62mph sprint in 5.1 seconds. Range is estimated at 249 miles on the WLTP cycle, which should translate to around 200 miles of real-world range.
Join the debate
bol
Something positive about 2019
It’s going to be the year EVs properly hit the mainstream. It’ll be really interesting to see how they stack up against each other and how they’re priced to lease.
Hopefully we’ll see some minds changed about just how much fun they can be - and maybe the odd sports car scheduled for 20/21?
everkite12
everkite12
si73
Here's hoping Honda can make
Here's hoping Honda can make the urban look as good as the concept and that SEAT and Skoda versions of the up improve on its current range at a lower price point.
That bloke
I hope that Honda stays a 2
I hope that Honda stays a 2-door, it just wouldn't look right with four doors. Priced right, that's going to be really popular as a modern-day 'Citroen Saxo' for the young. Where's all the EVs from JLR? Oh, yes, I remember now.
xxxx
Where's all the EV's from JLR?
I'm not sure where they ALL are but I saw one on the A14 last week.
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
catnip
That bloke wrote:
Unfortunately we've already seen a lightly disguised production version of this Honda: It has gone to four doors, and has lost its appealling looks. The young people wanting a modern day Saxo will have to look elsewhere.
britfan
Where’s the JLR EV?
Erm...already on sale...?
everkite12
Vertigo
Notes
Interesting to note, though, that there are absolutely no sports cars in this list. EVs should be a good fit for that format, as they inherently benefit weight distribution and power delivery. It's also a good way to cast a halo effect on the whole concept of electric cars and get people interested in them (hence Tesla starting with one). I suspect what's going on there is that brands don't particularly *want* to get people interested in the concept, just milk the ones that are already sold.
Pages
Add your comment