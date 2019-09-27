2019 Tokyo motor show preview: all the star cars

Biennial Tokyo show gives Japanese car makers a chance to shine on their home turf. Here's what they have in store
27 September 2019

Every edition of the biennial Tokyo motor show explores a different facet of Japan's unique automotive industry.

Some put an unabashed focus on performance while others place technology front and centre. What never changes is that the event is dominated by Japanese carmakers, you won't hear much from European, American and other Asian brands, and the companies that display cars in Japan's capital are on a bold quest to show their wild side. This is their chance to shine on their home turf.

The 2019 Tokyo motor show opening its doors on October 24 will, somewhat unsurprisingly, highlight electrification. Most of the production and concept cars scheduled to break cover during the event will incorporate some degree of electrification, whether it's mild hybrid technology or a battery-powered drivetrain.

Here are the cars we expect to see in the Big Sight convention centre, though keep in mind carmakers often announce new models days, hours and minutes before the start of the show.

2020 Honda Jazz

The next-generation Honda Jazz (known as the Fit in some markets) will exclusively be available with petrol-electric hybrid powertrains. Honda previously explained it developed a more compact version of the twin-motor i-MMD hybrid technology that equips the CR-V to use in smaller cars. While additional details remain few and far between, spy shots show a front end that falls in line with Honda's current design language and familiar proportions.

Jazz sales will begin in early 2020. Although it has historically lagged behind its rivals, it's a hugely important model because it's Honda's best-seller in the UK.

Lexus electric car concept

The concept Lexus will introduce in Tokyo will take it into the electric car segment for the first time. It's a small, city-friendly model with a tall roof that clears up a generous amount of cabin space. Screens positioned on either side of the steering wheel display the infotainment system and the model relies on innovative in-wheel electric motors for power. While it will be presented as a simple design study, Lexus strongly hinted at least some parts of it will reach production in the coming years.

"We feel that our future could resemble this design,” Lexus vice-president Koji Sato told Autocar. 

2020 Mazda electric production car

Mazda's Wankel rotary engine will make a long-awaited comeback in Tokyo but don't look for a follow-up to the RX-8 on the show floor. It will perform range-extending duties in the company's first series-produced electric car. We haven't seen it yet, the test mules are all disguised as CX-30s, but we know it will arrive as a standalone model rather than as a battery-powered variant of an existing nameplate. It will be an SUV with a 35.5kWh lithium-ion battery pack that zaps a 140bhp motor into motion. 

Mitsubishi plug-in hybrid concept

Mitsubishi's Tokyo-bound concept will primarily serve as a preview of its next plug-in hybrid drivetrain. The company pointed out it made the powertrain smaller and lighter than the one currently found in the Outlander in order to electrify more compact models like the Eclipse Cross. Full details remain under wraps but a blacked-out teaser image shows the technology will be showcased in a futuristic-looking SUV with externally-mounted speakers and carbonfibre inserts. Expect the powertrain, not the concept, to reach showrooms in the coming years.

2020 Subaru Levorg

The next generation of Subaru's Levorg estate will arrive with a more streamlined design and an array of electronic driving aids. The company's teaser video noted we're "in an era where autonomous driving technology is widely spreading" so it's reasonable to assume the scope of its EyeSight suite of driver assistance features will be expanded. At the other end of the spectrum, Subaru will send off the 20-year old EJ20 flat-four engine with a commemorative WRX STI limited to 555 examples.

2020 Toyota GT86

The coupé segment is not a happy, lucrative part of the industry to be in but Toyota managed to put together a business case for a second-generation GT86. Unverified reports claim the model will make its debut as a close-to-production concept during the Tokyo show and we wouldn't be surprised to also see Subaru's next BRZ basking under the bright lights. Both will reach showrooms by the end of 2020.

The coupés won't look exactly alike this time around, they'll each have a different personalty, but they'll again be identical under the sheet metal. Power will allegedly come from a normally-aspirated variant of the turbocharged, 2.4-litre flat-four engine used in the XL-sized Ascent SUV manufactured and sold in America. 

