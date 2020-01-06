2020 Geneva motor show preview: all the latest news

Radical reinventions for stalwarts from Audi, Seat and Fiat make Geneva 2020 one to watch
Felix Page Autocar writer
6 January 2020

With 2020 now upon us and a raft of hugely significant new models to look forward to, it's time to take stock of what we're expecting to see at the first big motor show on the calendar: Geneva. 

In something of a break from convention for motor shows of late, electrification and combustion look to share the limelight in Switzerland, with new all-electric models roughly equal in number to their conventionally fuelled counterparts. Fiat will give the 500 supermini an all-electric version for the first time, and Land Rover will give us a look at two very important new hybrid models, but Chevrolet has stuck with the traditional V8 for its new Corvette, and Audi and Seat will offer their new family hatchbacks in a range of petrol and diesel guises. 

Let's take a look at the most important new models set to appear:

Audi 

A3

Audi A3 hero front

The new Audi A3 follows hot on the heels of the fresh-faced eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf with similarly evolutionary styling and a range of petrol, diesel and plug-in powertrains. The five-door hatchback will arrive first, followed in 2021 by the saloon-shaped liftback variant, but we’re not expecting the drop-top to make a comeback. As with the Golf, there won’t be an all-electric version, because Audi is developing a standalone compact entry-level EV for launch in 2021, but the S3 and RS3 hot hatches will be brought back down the line with more power and wilder styling than their predecessors. 

New Audi A3 seen undisguised ahead of early 2020 launch

Chevrolet 

C8 Corvette

Chevrolet’s iconic Corvette has undergone a radical reinvention for its eighth generation, with the familiar 6.2-litre pushrod V8 relocated from the front to the middle and the manual gearbox swapped out for a new eight-speed dual-clutch automatic unit. The drivetrain rearrangement has allowed for a more ‘global’ cab-forward stance and has notably improved the Corvette’s cornering behaviour. European models are likely to command a premium over the $70,000 US starting price, but even a €100,000 price tag would give the Corvette a significant advantage over its more premium Italian rivals. 

Mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray arrives with 495bhp V8

Fiat

500e

Another icon tipped for rebirth is Fiat’s quirky 500 city car, which will gain an electric option for the first time in the model’s history. Spy shots reveal that the new car will bear a strong resemblance to the retro-influenced current model, but company boss Olivier Francois has revealed that it will sit atop a brand-new bespoke platform and he has even hinted at the possibility of a feisty Abarth-badged version.

New Fiat 500e: electric city car seen inside and out in new shots

Honda

Civic Type R facelift

Honda recently revealed a facelifted version of its Civic hatch, featuring subtle design tweaks and an upgraded interior, and it’s likely that Geneva will see the debut of an updated Type R range-topper. The current model’s 316bhp 2.0-litre turbo engine will remain - as will the fan-favourite triple exhaust pipes - with significant changes expected to be limited to infotainment upgrades and a revamped front end. Spy shots of the model wearing a Nürburgring silhouette decal indicate that a limited-run special edition could soon go on sale in celebration of the model’s lap record at the German track. Like Renault’s Mégane RS Trophy-R, this is likely to offer performance and handling advantages over the standard model. 

Honda Civic Type R smashes Nürburgring front-drive lap record

Jaguar

F-Pace, XF facelift

Jaguar’s saloon and SUV flagships will be brought into line with the latest F-Type and XE with slimmer front and rear lights, a reconfigured interior and a raft of technological upgrades - and we’re expecting to get our first look at either one or both at Geneva. Both models have lost out to respective rivals from BMW, Mercedes and Audi in recent years, but it is hoped that the updates - as well as a new range of RDE2-compliant diesel engines - will help to restore their competitive edge. 

New Jaguar F-Pace facelift seen testing ahead of 2020 release | New Jaguar XF: 2020 facelift tests in Sportbrake form

Land Rover

Discovery Sport, Evoque PHEVs

Land Rover’s entry-level Range Rover Evoque and its platform-sharing Discovery Sport sibling are set to receive plug-in hybrid versions to strengthen their appeal. Both models will make use of a 197bhp 1.5-litre petrol three-cylinder engine paired with a 107bhp electric motor for an electric-only range of around 40 miles – significantly more than most models in the plug-in SUV segment. 

Land Rover reveals Range Rover Evoque PHEV details

Maserati

Alfieri

With the 10-year-old Gran Turismo now out of production, Maserati’s range comprises just the slow-selling Levante SUV and Ghibli saloon, but the company is plotting a brand-wide reinvention and will kick things off with the reveal of the new Alfieri sports car at Geneva. Previously spotted prototypes wear the body of the recently retired Alfa Romeo 4C, but we’re told that underneath is a “new powertrain entirely developed and built by Maserati”. It’s likely that the Alfieri will take the form of a mid-engined two-seater, with the brand promising it will feature an electric version with three motors and an 800-volt electrical architecture.

New Maserati 2020 sports car previewed with test mule

Seat 

Leon

Set for a full unveiling in late January, Seat’s answer to the Ford Focus will make its public debut in Switzerland two months later. The 2020 Leon will take styling influence from the recently revealed El-Born EV with a full-width rear light bar, angular LED headlights and Seat’s new corporate grille design, as well as gaining its first electric variant and featuring a significant technological revamp inside. It’s said to be “the biggest step forward in the model's history”, and will be available in five-door hatch, estate and crossover forms. 

New 2020 Seat Leon previewed ahead of January reveal

Toyota

2020 Yaris

Toyota’s new Yaris supermini will make its first public appearance at Geneva, displaying the results of its ground-up redesign ahead of an on-sale date later this year. There’s an entirely new platform underneath, while powertrain options include a bespoke new three-cylinder hybrid unit. It’s also more compact and dynamically focused than the outgoing model, with Toyota claiming a minimal interior space deficit as a result of the shrinkage. 

New 2020 Toyota Yaris revealed with ground-up redesign

Fancy a taster? Here's everything we saw last year:

