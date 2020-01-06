2020 Geneva motor show preview: all the latest news

The new Audi A3 follows hot on the heels of the fresh-faced eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf with similarly evolutionary styling and a range of petrol, diesel and plug-in powertrains. The five-door hatchback will arrive first, followed in 2021 by the saloon-shaped liftback variant, but we’re not expecting the drop-top to make a comeback. As with the Golf, there won’t be an all-electric version, because Audi is developing a standalone compact entry-level EV for launch in 2021, but the S3 and RS3 hot hatches will be brought back down the line with more power and wilder styling than their predecessors.
New Audi A3 seen undisguised ahead of early 2020 launch
Chevrolet
C8 Corvette
Chevrolet’s iconic Corvette has undergone a radical reinvention for its eighth generation, with the familiar 6.2-litre pushrod V8 relocated from the front to the middle and the manual gearbox swapped out for a new eight-speed dual-clutch automatic unit. The drivetrain rearrangement has allowed for a more ‘global’ cab-forward stance and has notably improved the Corvette’s cornering behaviour. European models are likely to command a premium over the $70,000 US starting price, but even a €100,000 price tag would give the Corvette a significant advantage over its more premium Italian rivals.
Mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray arrives with 495bhp V8
Fiat
500e
Another icon tipped for rebirth is Fiat’s quirky 500 city car, which will gain an electric option for the first time in the model’s history. Spy shots reveal that the new car will bear a strong resemblance to the retro-influenced current model, but company boss Olivier Francois has revealed that it will sit atop a brand-new bespoke platform and he has even hinted at the possibility of a feisty Abarth-badged version.
Add your comment