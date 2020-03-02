New Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA is firm's most powerful model yet

Turin revives historic GTA nameplate for lightweight range-topper with 533bhp and wild styling
Felix Page Autocar writer
2 March 2020

The new Giulia GTA is the most powerful road car Alfa Romeo has built and packs a raft of mechanical and dynamic upgrades over the current Quadrifoglio range-topper.

The historic GTA nameplate, which stands for Gran Turismo Alleggerita, has been revived to indicate the new car’s lightweight construction and performance potential. Alfa referred to the car’s unveiling as “a momentous comeback”, signifying a return to performance car construction.

The GTA takes its power from the same twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 engine as the Quadrifoglio, but calibration tweaks and the addition of a titanium Akrapovic exhaust help to boost its output from 503bhp to 533bhp. They’re also claimed to give the car a unique soundtrack.

Performance figures have yet to be confirmed, but it’s likely the GTA will eclipse the Quadrifoglio’s 3.9sec 0-62mph time and 191mph top speed.

In addition to the power hike, the GTA benefits from a 100kg weight loss, courtesy of a bonnet, a roof panel, a front bumper, front wheel arches, rear arch inserts and a driveshaft made from carbonfibre. Aluminium and composite materials feature elsewhere on the car in order to further reduce kerb weight.

Our Verdict

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

Alfa Romeo returns to the super-saloon class, but does the Giulia Quadrifoglio have enough about it to dislodge the Mercedes-AMG C63 and BMW M3 off their perches?

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • BMW X6 M Competition 2020 first drive review - hero front
    28 February 2020
    First Drive
    BMW X6 M Competition 2020 review
    Big on brawn and sheer pace but the X6 M Competition lacks the driving...
  • Rolls Royce Cullinan 2020 road test review - hero front
    28 February 2020
    Car review
    Rolls Royce Cullinan
    It began a new era for the brand, but now Goodwood’s big, bold super-luxury...
  • Kia Soul EV 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    27 February 2020
    First Drive
    Kia Soul EV 2020 UK review
    Appealingly quirky electric crossover touches down in the UK with a 64kWh...

The GTA is also claimed to perform better in corners than the Quadrifoglio, thanks to it gaining a bespoke suspension set-up and a 50mm-wider track at both the front and rear.

Visual differences from the Quadrifoglio include a Formula 1-inspired active aero package comprising a larger front splitter, a carbonfibre rear diffuser and a rear wing. There are also 20in centre-lock wheels and Alcantara-trimmed interior panels.

Like the similarly conceived Jaguar XE SV Project 8, the GTA will also be available in hardcore track-focused guise, with the rear seats making way for a roll bar. Called the GTAm, it remains road-legal but swaps its front seats for race items with carbonfibre bases and six-point harnesses, gains a much larger spoiler and can crack the 0-62mph sprint in just 3.6sec.

Alfa Romeo will build a total of just 500 GTA- and GTAm-badged Giulias, with prices expected to start from just above £100,000.

The GTA badge first appeared on a racing version of the 1965 Giulia Sprint, which used an all-aluminium bodyshell to weigh just 745kg, giving it an edge in motorsport and becoming one of the world’s most revered sports saloons.

READ MORE

Alfa Romeo scraps plans for new GTV and 8C models 

New Alfa Romeo Tonale: 2020 production car leaks online 

110 years of Alfa Romeo greats

Join the debate

Comments
3

xxxx

2 March 2020

Alfa will need more than 500 limited edition cars to save their dire non-SUV production figures. Come AR replace the Giulietta and give the Giulia meaningful updates.  

Takeitslowly

2 March 2020
xxxx wrote:

Alfa will need more than 500 limited edition cars to save their dire non-SUV production figures. Come AR replace the Giulietta and give the Giulia meaningful updates.  

Phew!. Just in time. Your stellar, sterling encouragement is just the fillip they need to reach for the stars and fulfil their long sought after though delayed potential.

You are comparable to WLSC, cometh the hour, cometh the man...haha, not really. Fool.

Paul Dalgarno

2 March 2020

Who moved your rock Takeitslowly? Pity, they should have left it be. You're a nasty, and sad person. 

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • BMW X6 M Competition 2020 first drive review - hero front
    28 February 2020
    First Drive
    BMW X6 M Competition 2020 review
    Big on brawn and sheer pace but the X6 M Competition lacks the driving...
  • Rolls Royce Cullinan 2020 road test review - hero front
    28 February 2020
    Car review
    Rolls Royce Cullinan
    It began a new era for the brand, but now Goodwood’s big, bold super-luxury...
  • Kia Soul EV 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    27 February 2020
    First Drive
    Kia Soul EV 2020 UK review
    Appealingly quirky electric crossover touches down in the UK with a 64kWh...