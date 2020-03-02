New Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA is firm's most powerful model yet

The new Giulia GTA is the most powerful road car Alfa Romeo has built and packs a raft of mechanical and dynamic upgrades over the current Quadrifoglio range-topper.

The historic GTA nameplate, which stands for Gran Turismo Alleggerita, has been revived to indicate the new car’s lightweight construction and performance potential. Alfa referred to the car’s unveiling as “a momentous comeback”, signifying a return to performance car construction.

The GTA takes its power from the same twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 engine as the Quadrifoglio, but calibration tweaks and the addition of a titanium Akrapovic exhaust help to boost its output from 503bhp to 533bhp. They’re also claimed to give the car a unique soundtrack.

Performance figures have yet to be confirmed, but it’s likely the GTA will eclipse the Quadrifoglio’s 3.9sec 0-62mph time and 191mph top speed.

In addition to the power hike, the GTA benefits from a 100kg weight loss, courtesy of a bonnet, a roof panel, a front bumper, front wheel arches, rear arch inserts and a driveshaft made from carbonfibre. Aluminium and composite materials feature elsewhere on the car in order to further reduce kerb weight.