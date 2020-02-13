British firm Apex to reveal electric hypercar at Geneva

British sports car manufacturer Apex will reveal a new ‘hyper-EV’ at the Geneva motor show next month.

The firm, which launched the 620kg, 400bhp AP-1 as its debut model in 2019, claims the all-electric AP-0 weighs 1200kg – significantly lower than the majority of electric sports cars – thanks to the use of a pure carbonfibre tub at its core.

Performance figures are unconfirmed, but Apex claims the AP-0 will offer “rapid acceleration”, as well as “superior agility, outstanding handling and exceptional cornering ability”. The AP-1 can crack the 0-62mph sprint in well under three seconds and has a top speed of 174mph.

Like the AP-1, the AP-0 is expected to be designed mainly for track use, in the same vein as combustion-fuelled rivals such as the Radical Rapture, KTM X-Bow and Ariel Atom.

A preview sketch gives little away, but it appears the AP-0 will sport a heavily angled front end, bonnet-mounted mirrors and a centrally mounted, sharkfin-style carbonfibre wing.

