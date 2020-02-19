Bentley Continental GT Mulliner Convertible revealed

Bentley has revealed the Continental GT Mulliner Convertible, described by the maker as the “luxury pinnacle” of the Continental GT family.

Making its debut at Geneva motor show, the open-top model has exclusive features such as a Double Diamond front grille, a new Mulliner 22in wheel design and a bespoke Mulliner interior.

Bentley said the model has been “created to appeal to those customers wanting an even greater focus on beautiful details”.

The Double Diamond grille design echoes Bentley’s familiar diamond-in-diamond interior quilting, which appears on seats, door casings and, for the first time, the tonneau cover.

The interior also offers eight custom-made three-colour combinations, while the central console gets a new, exclusive brushed silver Breitling timepiece.

Customers of the model will receive a leather key in a Mulliner-branded hand-built box, which matches the three-colour interior of the car.

The Continental GT Mulliner Convertible will be available with Bentley’s V8 or W12 powertrain, achieving 0-60mph in 4.0sec and 3.7sec respectively.

Bentley is ramping up its Mulliner coachbuilding arm by launching special editions and continuation models as well as an all-new, ultra-exclusive model. The Bacalar open-top grand tourer will be revealed at Geneva, priced from £1.5 million and limited to 12 cars.

