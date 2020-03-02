Renault Morphoz concept previews electric SUV

Renault has unveiled the Morphoz, a shapeshifting concept designed to act as both a city car and a long-range cruiser – as well as providing a foretaste of its forthcoming Kadjar-sized electric crossover.
The Morphoz is intended as an urban family car for 2027, with its modular design allowing one vehicle to serve multiple functions. But more significantly, underneath that conceptual tech, the car is built on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s new CMF-EV platform, which will be used for Renault’s first electric crossover, due later this year.
Gilles Normand, Renault’s senior vice-president of electric vehicles, said elements of the Morphoz’s design will be used in the forthcoming production crossover and further models will be built on the platform.
Normand told Autocar: “Morphoz is a concept, but what has been expressed by the styling department in some areas is a reinterpretation of what they intend for future production models.
“Let’s say you can’t take it for face value, but it’s definitely the direction where we’re going. Some of the features, such as the configuration and roominess, are going to be of major value for cars based on this platform.”
The adaptable CMF-EV skateboard chassis pushes the wheels to the corners, with Renault saying the ‘streamlined’ design of the underfloor batteries enables it to sit lower to the ground. It is designed to adopt differing motor and battery set-ups and the packaging benefit of the smaller motors enables greater interior space.
Join the debate
Peter Cavellini
Avantime again.
Yes, and like that car this is a bit ahead of its time.
abkq
The idea of variable length
Also, like most concept cars, this one lacks a B-pillar, which is great except that as far as I know none translates into production. So why keep on pretending that structural integrity can be achieved without a B-pillar?
abkq
On second thought, a 'normal'
In a city its often width, not length, thats the crucial dimension.
bol
Getting your miles and kilometres mixed up again?
If this lump were capable of 249 miles of range from a 40kwh battery the headline would be "Renault doubles the efficiency of its EV drivetrain". I know it's a concept, but 150 miles would be a good achievement.
Hughbl
Looks to me
like a fair bit of Range Rover design went into this concept.
catnip
If all future city cars are
If all future city cars are going to be the size of this, then we can all look forward to increased congestion and longer traffic jams.
Add your comment