New Seat El-Born: 2020 electric hatchback begins testing

It will be compatible with 100kW DC supercharging, allowing the battery to be filled from empty to 80% in 47 minutes. The total range is quoted at 261 miles for this concept. It will also feature a thermal management system to maximise range in hot weather.
The machine features a similar hatchback profile to the ID and styling that showcases what Seat design chief Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos calls “the ultimate translation of our emotional design language into the new world of electrical vehicles”. He added that “we have to make customers fall in love with the idea” of an EV.
The design features several streamlined areas to boost aerodynamic efficiency, including the Seat logo positioned flush on the front bodywork of the car, above small cooling vents that provide air to the battery pack.
The A-pillar of the car has been pushed forward to maximise internal space, with the sharp side lines creating an air curtain. The rear features an LED light strip that runs the full width of the bootlid, with a double-layer spoiler contributing to the car's aerodynamic efficiency.
The interior features a digital instrument display and a 10.0in infotainment touchscreen in a dashboard design that, Seat says, is driver-oriented.
Seat also says the El-Born will feature "state-of-the-art" driver assistance systems capable of level two autonomy, meaning it can control steering, acceleration and deceleration. A large central bag compartment is located where the transmission tunnel would sit in a regular combustion-engined car.
The El-Born will be built alongside the ID at Volkswagen’s plant in Zwickau, Germany. The first bespoke electric car from Skoda, Seat's Volkswagen Group sibling, will be based on the Vision E concept and also use the MEB platform and similar underpinnings.
Bishop
How strange - an EV MPV
I wonder what the thinking was within SEAT to design their first BEV as an MPV - it most reminds me of the old Altea with a bit of i3 around the rear pillar for good measure. It's quite attractive, but looks like a bitof a design anachronism.
WallMeerkat
Bishop wrote:
Remember that era of SEAT, all their cars seemed to be various MPVs based on the Leon shape - Toledo, Altea etc.
Then they paniced, remembered that VW tasked them with being a pretend Alfa Romeo, and got a production line to produce old Audis.
Then they got Skoda to make small taxi Toledos, then gave up on that altogether, instead getting Skoda to build them some SUVs as per the current fashion.
eseaton
They are not closely aligned.
They are exactly the bloody same.
WallMeerkat
eseaton wrote:
Obligatory Alan Partridge reference -
https://partridge.cloud/grabs/S01E02/gif/bG6EqSXMA9Es.gif
"They've rebadged it, you fool!" :)
xxxx
look-a-likes
Looks a bit like a GM Bolt
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
adrian888
What about cold weather
battery management? That has been a problem this winter with EV’s in north America running out of charge very quickly leaving drivers stranded. However this will be of interest to replace our Arona in 2-3 years.
Bazzer
This is EXACTLY what Tesla
This is EXACTLY what Tesla should have done. Hot cakes, and all that.
The Dr
MPV or SUV
Am I the only one who struggles with the difference between an SUV or MPV? This seat looks more sporty than the VW Tiguan but that is classed as an SUV and the Seat an MPV?
like others my first thought on seeing this was previous generation Leon or Altea
I would consider this car if it can match the range of the Hyundai Kona and had a £28-30k price tag
Andy_Cowe
Very nice
It looks great. The Vauxhall style pillar behind the doors is the only thing letting it down (also looks bad on the Nissan Leaf, why make it look so fussy with paint coming part way up and part way down?).
Jack Daniels
Basically an updated Ford
Basically an updated Ford Fiesta...
