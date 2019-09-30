New Seat El-Born: 2020 electric hatchback begins testing

Seat's first bespoke electric car, the El-Born, has hit the road in new disguised testing shots ahead of its launch in 2020.

The model, named after a fashionable Barcelona neighbourhood, can be seen to sport dimensions and design details similar to the Geneva motor show concept (below), despite the usual camouflage.

Autocar was told earlier in the year that the Geneva concept was 95% production ready, with only a few minor changes coming ahead of production, and that appears to be the case.

The El-Born will be the second EV built on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric architecture to go on sale when it is launched in 2020, after the Volkswagen ID hatchback. The engineering and powertrain of the two compact models are expected to be closely aligned, with a range of power outputs offered.

The El-Born concept featured a 62kWh battery mounted in the skateboard chassis, with an electric motor making 201bhp. Seat claims it will achieve 0-62mph in 7.5sec.