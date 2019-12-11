New Mercedes GLA receives more tech, space and comfort

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the second-generation GLA, promising new technology and greater comfort to step up the pressure on the BMW X2 in the fast-growing compact crossover market.

The line-up at launch will include a hot AMG version, while plug-in hybrid and electric versions are planned for the future.

The original GLA was launched five years ago, and almost a million have been sold globally since then. As with its predecessor, the new model, due on sale in the UK in the second quarter of 2020, draws heavily on the closely related A-Class.

Its described by Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius as being "Better in every respect, with more convenience, more safety and more efficiency".

The GLA will launch with the entry-level, front-wheel-drive GLA 200, using a 161bhp turbocharged 1.3-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, and the four-wheel-drive Mercedes-AMG GLA 35, powered by a 302bhp turbocharged 2.0-litre engine.