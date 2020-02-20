Updated 2020 Honda Civic Type R gets two new variants

Q&A with Hideki Kakinuma, Civic Type R project leader

Q. What were your priorities when updating the Civic Type R?

A. Usually at minor model change time the updates are just cosmetics. But once I was involved in Civic Type R development I wanted to have a step forward in improving performance. If you stop developing and improving, the sports car will die. Also, since the Type R is a global model we had to improve variation - some like it more extreme, some like it more understated. We want a maximum range of customers to enjoy the performance.

Q. Is the Sport Line model’s handling affected by the smaller wing?

A. We are not talking about real racing cars where you have tonnes of downforce and drag - if you compare the top speed of both cars (standard and Sport Line) they are more or less on the same level. The rear wing is not really that big of an influence - the Type R’s high-speed stability comes from the base platform layout and suspension specification. The functionality has been maintained for both wing designs.

Q. Will you take the Limited Edition back to the Nürburgring to see how much faster it is?

A. The Nurburging lap time is one of our development criteria to be able to verify the actual result as an overall vehicle performance. This is something we are going to perform, regardless of whether it’s a record or not - it’s not our motivation.

Q. Could we see the Civic Type R go hybrid, and does the Type R brand have a place in electric cars?

A. There is no restrictions in the technology to apply for Type R - if it can provide the excitement and the dynamic performance and all the core fundamentals worth calling it a Type R. If that can be realised either an electric motor or hybrid, that’s fine. But we may also not forget the initial idea and the fundamental concept of the Type R which is a sports car with extremely high performance and an affordable price. There is not restrictions if that can be realised.

Q. Have you reached the limit of what you can achieve with front-wheel drive?

A. We do not believe we have reached the limit. I believe there is still performance to achieve with front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is not really matching to Honda’s development principle: “Man maximum, machine minimum”. We do not want to increase the engine power, the weight of the car by applying all-wheel drive to make it more heavy. Our idea is always to maximise the freedom of the driver.