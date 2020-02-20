Updated 2020 Honda Civic Type R gets two new variants

Honda has used the mid-life update of its Civic Type R hot hatchback to introduce two new variants: a low-volume, lighter track special, and a more subtle version of the existing car.
Available to order in the summer alongside the standard 2020 Type R, the new Sport Line variant is designed to offer “more discreet styling and a more refined ride” for those who found the existing model too lairy. The most significant external alteration is the removal of the big rear wing in favour of a lower, more subtle item, but there’s also an exclusive design of 19-inch alloys wrapped in softer sidewall Michelin Pilot Sports 4S tyres.
The interior also dials down the visual drama courtesy of black seat upholstery with red stitching. It’s not all aesthetic changes, however - along with the new tyres, additional soundproofing has been added in the boot and tailgate to reduce noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) levels.
At the other end of the range is the new Limited Edition Civic Type R. As the name suggests, Europe will receive just 100 examples, with a UK allocation of 20. Honda claims it’s been “designed and engineered to be the most dynamic front-wheel drive hatchback available”, and is the most extreme Civic Type R yet.
Add your comment