New Hyundai i30 facelift teased ahead of Geneva reveal

Hyundai has given the first official glimpse of the facelifted i30 ahead of its unveiling at the Geneva motor show.

The Korean firm has revealed a single image of the car’s front end in sporty N Line trim, showing a revamped grille, restyled bumpers and new LED headlights. Hyundai says the changes are intended to give the Volkswagen Golf rival “a stronger, sharper look and more visual appeal”.

Hyundai has also confirmed that the refreshed i30 will feature a new-look rear bumper and tail-lights, along with new alloy wheel designs. Inside, there will be a new digital instrument cluster and the option of a 10.25in infotainment touchscreen.

The refreshed design will be adopted on the hatchback, i30 N hot hatch, i30 Fastback and i30 Tourer, with the latter being offered in N Line form for the first time.

There's no word on whether any mechanical changes will be made to the i30.

The current i30 has been on sale since 2017, and these updates will bring its design into line with the rest of Hyundai’s range, including the recently launched i10 city car and the new i20 that will also make its debut at Geneva.

