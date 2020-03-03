New Skoda Octavia vRS gains 242bhp PHEV option for 2020

Skoda’s longest-serving sporting model, the Octavia vRS, has moved to a new generation and, like its Volkswagen Group siblings, will be the first to feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The Czech brand has released details of only the vRS iV plug-in version so far, which has a 1.4-litre TSI turbo petrol engine mated to a 114bhp electric motor for a combined system output of 242bhp and 295lb ft. That’s enough for a 0-62mph time of 7.3sec and a top speed of 152mph.

Official fuel economy figures have not been divulged prior to homologation, but Skoda is targeting CO2 emissions of about 30g/km. The Octavia vRS iV can also cover 37 miles on electric power alone on a full charge.

Revealed in both hatchback and estate forms, the fourth generation of the hot Octavia receives typical vRS design cues such as 19in alloy wheels, twin exhaust tailpipes, a wider front bumper, a black grille, air curtains and rear apron that includes a black diffuser. Black door mirrors also feature and the hatch receives a black rear spoiler, although the estate’s is body coloured.