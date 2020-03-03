New Skoda Octavia vRS gains 242bhp PHEV option for 2020

Plug-in hot hatch is joined by diesel and petrol versions, with interior tech upgrades across the board
3 March 2020

Skoda’s longest-serving sporting model, the Octavia vRS, has moved to a new generation and, like its Volkswagen Group siblings, will be the first to feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The Czech brand has released details of only the vRS iV plug-in version so far, which has a 1.4-litre TSI turbo petrol engine mated to a 114bhp electric motor for a combined system output of 242bhp and 295lb ft. That’s enough for a 0-62mph time of 7.3sec and a top speed of 152mph.

Official fuel economy figures have not been divulged prior to homologation, but Skoda is targeting CO2 emissions of about 30g/km. The Octavia vRS iV can also cover 37 miles on electric power alone on a full charge.

Revealed in both hatchback and estate forms, the fourth generation of the hot Octavia receives typical vRS design cues such as 19in alloy wheels, twin exhaust tailpipes, a wider front bumper, a black grille, air curtains and rear apron that includes a black diffuser. Black door mirrors also feature and the hatch receives a black rear spoiler, although the estate’s is body coloured.

Black wheels hide red-finished brake calipers, and full-LED matrix headlights and LED rear lights are standard.

Upgrades inside include Alcantara vRS-branded seats that are electrically adjustable and heated for both driver and front passenger. The headlining and dashboard trim features Alcantara as well and there are aluminium pedals.

Contrasting stitching for the sports steering wheel and seats aims to liven up the cabin, as does LED ambient lighting with 10 separate colours and the option of assigning different colours to the dashboard or footwell or creating “coordinated light scenarios”.

Further standard equipment includes a 10.0in touchscreen infotainment system running Skoda’s latest ‘always online’ MIB3 interface and offering a variety of connected services. A 10.0in Virtual Cockpit instrument display also features, as does adaptive cruise control, three-zone climate control, an electric boot, front and rear parking sensors and keyless entry.

The Octavia vRS is fitted with retuned ‘signature vRS’ sports suspension, which lowers the car by 15mm compared with the standard model.

No details of the petrol or diesel variants have been released, but they have been confirmed for a later date, so expect figures similar to those of the Volkswagen Golf GTI and GTD. That means 242bhp and 273lb ft for the petrol version and 197bhp and 295lb ft for the diesel. The cars will be offered in front- and four-wheel-drive configurations, too.

Prices and final UK specs have yet to be announced, but the first examples of the Octavia vRS will arrive in the autumn.

The UK is the second-largest global market for the vRS, which accounts for 20% of all Octavias sold.

READ MORE

2020 Skoda Octavia ups the ante with plug-in hybrid and more tech 

Skoda boss plays down plans to reposition as budget brand 

First drive: 2020 Skoda Octavia prototype

xxxx

3 March 2020

There's only one test I'm interested in and that's the PHEV - Petrol vrs - Diesel vrs. Over to you Autocar

