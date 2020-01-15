Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster GTS bring back six-cylinder power

Six-pot 718 uses a detuned variant of the GT4's 4.0-litre engine, available to order now as coupé or convertible
15 January 2020

Porsche has brought back six-cylinder power to the standard 718 Cayman and Boxster line-up in the form of new GTS 4.0 variants. They’re available to order now, with first deliveries due in March, and are priced from £64,088 for the Cayman GTS 4.0 and £65,949 for the Boxster version.

Replacing the outgoing 718 GTS models, which used a 361bhp 2.5-litre flat four engine, the new GTS 4.0 has – as the name suggests – the 4.0-litre flat six motor first introduced on the Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder last year. Unlike those track-focused cars, the new GTS models “place particular emphasis on everyday driving pleasure”, Porsche says.

For the GTS 4.0, the engine is detuned from the 414bhp of the GT4 and Spyder to 395bhp, which is produced at slightly lower revs than the peak power of those cars. The torque figure remains unchanged. 

The quoted 0-62mph time for both the Cayman and Boxster GTS 4.0 is 4.5sec – just one-tenth down on that of the GT4 and Spyder. Top speed is put at 182mph, a 6mph reduction on the GT4’s. 

The redline for the GTS engine is 200rpm lower than the GT4 motor’s, topping out at 7800rpm. However, both new models continue to use the sports exhaust system from the GT4 and Spyder. 

Porsche 718 Cayman

Porsche 718 Cayman

Can the best sports coupé of the decade absorb a contentious new engine?

The two GTS 4.0 models come solely with a six-speed manual gearbox at launch, although an automatic option is expected at a later date. Features such as adaptive cylinder control, which shuts down one of the two cylinder banks at low engine load, helps the new motor achieve 25.9mpg under WLTP rules, and a CO2 figure of 246g/km. 

The 718 GTS 4.0 models feature Porsche’s Active Suspension Management system, which drops the ride height by 20mm over the base Cayman and Boxster. Also included is a torque vectoring system with a mechanical limited-slip differential, the Sport Chrono pack with active drivetrain mounts, and an upgraded Porsche Track Precision App. 

Reining in the standard 20in black alloy wheels is a brake system upgraded from the regular models’ and marked out by cross-drilled discs and red calipers . A ceramic-composite set-up is an option. 

Exterior changes for the new GTS pair include dark contrast detailing on the spoiler lip, air intake and lower rear bumper, as well as tinted front and rear light lenses. Inside, there’s liberal use of Alcantara, including on the Sports Seats Plus, and a number of personalisation options.

Comments
2

Will86

15 January 2020

And £65k seems like a decent price for what could be the best car Porsche makes.

artill

15 January 2020

Out with the turbo 4 pot. In with the NA 6 pot. lets hope where Porsche lead, others follow. Better still, you have to have a manual box! (i had to check it wasnt April 1st!)

