Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster GTS bring back six-cylinder power

Porsche has brought back six-cylinder power to the standard 718 Cayman and Boxster line-up in the form of new GTS 4.0 variants. They’re available to order now, with first deliveries due in March, and are priced from £64,088 for the Cayman GTS 4.0 and £65,949 for the Boxster version.

Replacing the outgoing 718 GTS models, which used a 361bhp 2.5-litre flat four engine, the new GTS 4.0 has – as the name suggests – the 4.0-litre flat six motor first introduced on the Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder last year. Unlike those track-focused cars, the new GTS models “place particular emphasis on everyday driving pleasure”, Porsche says.

For the GTS 4.0, the engine is detuned from the 414bhp of the GT4 and Spyder to 395bhp, which is produced at slightly lower revs than the peak power of those cars. The torque figure remains unchanged.

The quoted 0-62mph time for both the Cayman and Boxster GTS 4.0 is 4.5sec – just one-tenth down on that of the GT4 and Spyder. Top speed is put at 182mph, a 6mph reduction on the GT4’s.

The redline for the GTS engine is 200rpm lower than the GT4 motor’s, topping out at 7800rpm. However, both new models continue to use the sports exhaust system from the GT4 and Spyder.