DS Aero Sport Lounge revealed as bold 671bhp electric concept

DS has revealed the Aero Sport Lounge, a bold electric concept that combines a motorsport-derived electric powertrain with an aerodynamically optimised exterior and radical interior, ahead of the Geneva motor show.

The French firm says the coupé-SUV is “a new shape of car” intended to showcase how cars designed for maximum efficiency “can exist without giving up character and strong design”. DS also says the concept “reinvents” interior design by minimising the use of display screens.

DS design chief Thierry Metroz calls the Aero Sport Lounge both “a prelude to our next creations” and “a manifesto intended to illustrate the buzzword ‘sustainable’”.

He says: “It is a clear willingness to offer luxury while still thinking about our environmental footprint: the quality of sustainability. DS Aero Sport Lounge illustrates the opening of a new era for the car."

The Aero Sport Lounge is designed to optimise aerodynamic efficiency, with its length of 5000mm and steeply raked roof line intended to reduce drag. The front grille is shaped to push air to the side, with the help of large, 23in wheels designed to further direct airflow.

The traditional engine grille is replaced by a screen covering various sensors, while the lights use the latest version of DS’s ‘light veil’ concept, which the firm plans to use on future production cars.

The powertrain is based on that used by the DS Techeetah Formula E single-seater and comprises a 671bhp electric motor that draws power from a 110kWh battery, offering a claimed range of more than 400 miles. DS also cites a 0-62mph time of 2.8sec. The Aero Sport Lounge is the second DS concept to feature a Formula E powertrain, following the X E-Tense concept of 2018.