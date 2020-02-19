New 2020 Kia Sorento detailed ahead of Geneva debut

SUV gets all-new platform, bold look, posh interior and a raft of new tech and hybrid options
Jim Holder
19 February 2020

Kia has revealed new details of the next-gen Sorento ahead of the large SUV’s debut at the Geneva show next month.

The fourth-generation Skoda Kodiaq rival adopts a design distinctly different to that of its predecessor or any other Kia sold in Europe. This angular styling, which apes the larger Telluride, is likely to be a reflection of its greater sales status in the US than Europe.

The Sorento sits atop an all-new monocoque chassis, and its proportions have been altered with the aim of making it look longer, by way of shorter front and rear overhangs and a 35mm-longer wheelbase.

All other dimensions are only around 10mm greater, although space inside – especially for middle-row passengers – is said to be significantly enhanced, thanks to improved packaging. All UK models will be seven-seaters.

Kia says added benefits of the overhaul include enhanced rolling refinement and satisfying handling. 

The only image of the interior released so far is of a Korean-spec car, but it’s unlikely to be changed much for Europe beyond the choice of trim colours.

Our Verdict

Kia Sorento

Kia Sorento 2018 road test review hero front

Can the new Sorento live up to the high aspirations that Kia has for it, or is the Skoda Kodiaq still the seven-seat SUV of choice?

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Highlights include a Mercedes-style panel that links a larger infotainment touchscreen to a new digital instrument display, while a separate climate control panel is flanked by central air vents.

Technical firsts for Kia include improved cruise control that automatically readjusts limits according to corner gradients, a self-parking function accessed via the key fob, automatic braking if the car is about to hit something while parking and a blindspot monitoring system that uses cameras mounted on the door mirrors to project images of what’s alongside the car onto the dashboard.

The Sorento will be launched this autumn with a 199bhp 2.2-litre diesel engine and a hybrid powertrain comprising a 1.6-litre petrol engine, a 59bhp electric motor and a 1.5kWh battery for combined outputs of 227bhp and 258lb ft.

A plug-in hybrid will follow shortly after with 261bhp overall, an 89bhp motor and a 16.6kWh battery.

Buyers will have the choice of front- or four-wheel drive except with the plug-in hybrid, which will exclusively be a 4x4.

READ MORE

EV to Edinburgh, take two: 700 miles in a Kia e-Niro 

Next Kia EV will be 'super-high-performance' halo model 

Hyundai and Kia seal platform deal with new EV firm

Join the debate

Comments
8

Cenuijmu

17 February 2020

They should change the name to  Kia EyeSorento.

 

 

Will86

17 February 2020

The designers didn't know when to stop, perhaps Kia have hired someone from Honda. The back end in particular has too much going on. The interior looks better except for the centre air vents which remind me of a MK2 Prius.

catnip

17 February 2020

Its not one of Kia's best efforts for sure, but its not really aimed at me, a small car buyer in the UK. That cowl over the dials section of the dash looks odd, its like they changed their minds at the last minute and just plastered that big rectangle across in front of what they were going to do.

catnip

17 February 2020

I've just noticed, they've even managed to squeeze the DS3 'shark fin' in there.

PhilM

18 February 2020
I cant abide people who love to criticise the hard work of others. Look at the car car what it is. It is leaps and bounds ahead of the previous outgoing model. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and I think it looks fantastic. A seven seater with the design for the modern age and young family in mind. Well done Kia, you have my attention!

FastRenaultFan

19 February 2020

Kia just keep getting better and better. 

I have to say that is one of the best Kia interiors I have ever seen. It looks very classy.  I think it would not look out of place in a Mercedes.

The only thing I dont like about it is the shark fin at the side. I think the designers went a bit overboard there. 

giulivo

19 February 2020

IMHO, a huge leap back, compared to the outgoing model and especially the lovely Sportage and Niro. On the other hand, it will certainly be reliable (my previous gen Sportage is built like a tank) and a lot of car for your money. I also think it's the first 7-seater PHEV (the ubiquitous Outlander and the various PSA cars are all 5-seaters), so great as a single car for families in cities. Well done Kia!!

HazwoldV8

19 February 2020

Good to see that cars look far nicer when they're angular, great to see some muscular US design coming through.

Pity the interior is neither angular nor round (its still dingin nice)

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week