New 2020 Kia Sorento detailed ahead of Geneva debut

Kia has revealed new details of the next-gen Sorento ahead of the large SUV’s debut at the Geneva show next month.

The fourth-generation Skoda Kodiaq rival adopts a design distinctly different to that of its predecessor or any other Kia sold in Europe. This angular styling, which apes the larger Telluride, is likely to be a reflection of its greater sales status in the US than Europe.

The Sorento sits atop an all-new monocoque chassis, and its proportions have been altered with the aim of making it look longer, by way of shorter front and rear overhangs and a 35mm-longer wheelbase.

All other dimensions are only around 10mm greater, although space inside – especially for middle-row passengers – is said to be significantly enhanced, thanks to improved packaging. All UK models will be seven-seaters.

Kia says added benefits of the overhaul include enhanced rolling refinement and satisfying handling.

The only image of the interior released so far is of a Korean-spec car, but it’s unlikely to be changed much for Europe beyond the choice of trim colours.