New Koenigsegg Gemera revealed as 1700bhp four-seat hybrid

Koenigsegg has revealed the Gemera as a highly potent four-seater that promises the Swedish firm’s trademark blend of refinement and straight-line pace.

The surprise new model is described as a ‘mega-GT’, and, unlike anything else in Koenigsegg’s line-up, it's claimed to seat four adults comfortably with ample room for luggage.

Like the brand’s Jesko hypercar flagship, the Gemera takes its power from a high-capacity electrified powertrain which promises to push the four-seater from 0-62mph in just 1.9 seconds and onto a top speed of around 250mph.

The combustion element of the drivetrain comprises a relatively small 2.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine. Despite its size, though, it produces an impressive 600bhp and 443lb ft, thanks to a pair of substantial turbochargers and use of innovative ‘free-valve’ technology, which replaces the camshaft with actuators that control the valves.

The engine, nicknamed ‘The Tiny Friendly Giant’ by Koenigsegg, is mated to a trio of high-output electric motors – one for each rear wheel and one mated to the crankshaft - for a combined overall output of 1700bhp, making it one of the most powerful hybrids in production.