Updated Honda Civic gets styling and interior tweaks

The refreshed Honda Civic, arriving early next year, has a restyled front end, an upgraded interior and new colour options.
There's an additional lower grille section around the foglights, while the main grille has been simplified in a move designed to give the front profile “a cleaner, more aerodynamic design”. Full LED headlights are also available for the first time, accompanied by a minor redesign of the daytime running lights and honeycomb inserts, the latter of which are the result of customer feedback. The exterior changes are capped off by a new Obsidian Blue paint in addition to existing colours.
The facelifted Civic can be specified with a new design of 16in alloy wheels for the entry-level model. The mid and top-range versions can be optioned with 17in wheels, available in an exclusive grey coat.
Inside, there's a new, textured panel over the glovebox on the passenger side. An electric eight-way adjustable driver's seat has been added to the range-topping model. All models benefit from a revamped infotainment system, now with buttons and dials in response to customer demand.
The three engine options, a 1.0-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol and 1.6-litre diesel, are unchanged.
The updated Civic is £400 more expensive, with new prices beginning at £18,845. Deliveries will commence in January next year.
READ MORE
Honda to electrify European line-up by 2022, not 2025
Honda e: UK pricing confirmed from £26,160
Join the debate
lambo58
Ugliest hatchback in the
Ugliest hatchback in the world gets new grill
Big deal
Will86
Disappointing
All they needed to do was fit the simpler bumpers from the Civic saloon and update the infotainment. Instead they make the already overstyled bumpers more complex both front and rear. At least there are now buttons next to the touchscreen. I was holding out for the facelift to change my 2014 Civic, but alas I think I'll be looking elsewhere.
Add your comment