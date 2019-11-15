Updated Honda Civic gets styling and interior tweaks

The refreshed Honda Civic, arriving early next year, has a restyled front end, an upgraded interior and new colour options.

There's an additional lower grille section around the foglights, while the main grille has been simplified in a move designed to give the front profile “a cleaner, more aerodynamic design”. Full LED headlights are also available for the first time, accompanied by a minor redesign of the daytime running lights and honeycomb inserts, the latter of which are the result of customer feedback. The exterior changes are capped off by a new Obsidian Blue paint in addition to existing colours.

The facelifted Civic can be specified with a new design of 16in alloy wheels for the entry-level model. The mid and top-range versions can be optioned with 17in wheels, available in an exclusive grey coat.

Inside, there's a new, textured panel over the glovebox on the passenger side. An electric eight-way adjustable driver's seat has been added to the range-topping model. All models benefit from a revamped infotainment system, now with buttons and dials in response to customer demand.

The three engine options, a 1.0-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol and 1.6-litre diesel, are unchanged.

The updated Civic is £400 more expensive, with new prices beginning at £18,845. Deliveries will commence in January next year.

