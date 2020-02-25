Polestar Precept: sleek saloon previews brand's future design

The Polestar Precept is an electric, four-door grand tourer that previews the design of future Polestar models as well as highlighting the Swedish company’s plans for sustainable materials and advanced digital technology.
To be revealed at the Geneva motor show, the Precept is said to signify an important milestone for Polestar as a standalone brand (away from parent company Volvo) and reflect its values of “pure, progressive and performance”.
The Polestar 1, a limited-run plug-in hybrid coupé, and the Polestar 2, an electric fastback for the mass market, will shortly be followed by an electric SUV, the Polestar 3. The Precept, however, gives a broader hint at Polestar’s future design direction. The 1 and 2 were heavily guided by Volvo design, while the Precept is intended to demonstrate a move away from its parent firm’s styling influence – and potentially a future Tesla Model S rival.
The low, sleek silhouette has a lengthy wheelbase of 3.1 metres – some 150mm longer than that of the Model S – to allow for a large battery and “an emphasis” on rear head and leg room, Polestar claims. In place of a front grille, the Precept has a so-called Smartzone that houses sensors, cameras and driver assistance functions behind a transparent panel. A lidar pod is placed on the glass roof for best visibility and is intended to be “a next step towards increased driving assistance”.
Andrew1
Why aren't you allowed to look behind?
hackjo
It's not an SUV!
Brilliant. I like the style of this.
artill
I like it, and and i like
I like it, and and i like that no where is the word 'coupe' used to describe it, despite it being more of one than many cars that do.
A rear window would be nice, and something more welcoming than just big screens inside would add to the ambience, but over all it looks clean, smart, modern, and nothing like an SUV. Excellent
Bob Cat Brian
Rear Screen
I hope the apparent coming trend for rear view mirrors doesnt subsequently mean the removal of rear windscreens for stylistic purposes. In addition to allowing the driver to see behind, they allow the drivers behind to see through the vehicle, providing passive safety by allowing them to see more of the road ahead and earlier warning of traffic slowing, obstacles etc.
I quite like this concept other than that, and as others have said, at least its not another SUV
Hughbl
Good point Bob
Andy_Cowe
Generally nice
I like it, except for the bulky looking rear end, and the missing rear window. But best of all, it is not a tall BEV.
harf
Finallly, designers enjoying EV design
This looks pretty darn smart.
Always mystified me how often manufacturers have teams of designers in the heart of the coolest cuties to help them push the boundaries of their next exciting product. What do you get? A full width rear light bar, a floating roof and some half arsed surfacing et voila - a derivative Seat Leon is born. Eh? Sack the design chief at least.
And sounds like it has a polestar flux capacitor between the rear seats - where’s the pic of that!?!?
