New Hyundai i20 arrives with new styling and mild-hybrid engines

The all-new i20, revealed ahead of its public debut at next month’s Geneva motor show, represents the start of a “revolutionary and ambitious” new design language for Hyundai.

The third-generation Vauxhall Corsa rival is set to go on sale in May and introduces what Hyundai describes as a theme of “sensuous sportiness” that will be applied across the rest of its line-up in due course.

The latest i10 city car features a watered-down version of the i20’s angular look, while the facelifted i30 and new Tucson SUV for 2021 will adopt a similar design approach.

Further to the adoption of distinctive creases and other styling details new to Hyundai, the latest i20 is proportionally different from its predecessor, being 30mm wider, 5mm longer and 24mm lower. Its wheelbase has been lengthened by 10mm to increase passenger space, too, while the boot is now slightly bigger, at 351 litres. Ten paint colours across a broad spectrum are available, as is the option of a two-tone scheme by way of a black roof.

Although the interior of the new car has yet to be shown, Hyundai has published a detailed sketch that reveals a significant redesign. It has a sculptured look that continues from the front doors across the dashboard, itself dominated by an infotainment touchscreen (10.25in or 8.0in on lower trim levels) mounted at eyeline height. This sits next to a 10.25in digital instrument display and above an air vent panel whose horizontal ‘blades’ extend across the fascia. Ambient LED lighting is also present.