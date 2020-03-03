Facelifted Mercedes E-Class gains new engines and interior tech

A new steering wheel design, which features capacitive touch controls, is offered in three varieties and isset to be introduced across the firm’s range.

The revised engine line-up includes seven petrol and diesel plug-in hybrid variants across the saloon and estate, variously offering rear- and four-wheel drive. Outputs for the PHEVs range from 154bhp to 362bhp for the petrol units and 158bhp to 326bhp for the diesels. Full details have yet to be released.

Other engine options include the four-cylinder M254 mild-hybrid petrol unit, along with six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, all of which now feature a 48V starteralternator electric motor. The installation of the EQ Boost system has been tweaked to further improve fuel economy.

The refreshed E-Class is due to go on sale in the UK in May, with the first deliveries in September. UK pricing and specifications have yet to be confirmed, although a small rise over the current starting price of £38,550 is expected.

Reveals of the saloon and estate will be followed this year by that of the revised coupé and cabriolet, plus a China-only long-wheelbase saloon.

Q&A: Andrea Ruland, E-Class product manager

What was the focus of the facelift?

“We’ve really increased the interior comfort. The main objective was to make the car feel more intelligent and more modern inside. We’ve introduced MBUX and there are no more analogue instruments. It’s all digital now.”

How much of a challenge is keeping the diverse E-Class customer base happy?

“The E-Class is used by both private and business buyers, and if you do long distances, you need good ride comfort and comfortable seats.”

How key are the plug-in hybrid models for meeting EU emissions targets?

“Electrification is an important point for the E-Class, and the plugin hybrid models fit into that. They’ll be available from launch and in right-hand drive. The other engines all have a startergenerator, which is part of a big push for efficiency.”

