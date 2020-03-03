Facelifted Mercedes E-Class gains new engines and interior tech

Mercedes-Benz has given the fifth-generation E-Class a refresh, with revised styling, new electrified engines and more interior comfort and technology, in a bid to take the fight to the BMW 5 Series.
The current version of the long-running executive car was launched in 2016, and for this facelift the saloon and estate versions have received subtle styling tweaks. These include new-look front and rear lights and bumpers and a grille that features a three-pointed star as standard. Cars in top-spec AMG Performance trim gain extra design revisions to bring their styling closer to that of Mercedes-AMG models such as the E53. The rugged All-Terrain estate version has received extra changes that tighten the visual links between it and Mercedes’ SUVs.
While the exterior changes are minor, Mercedes has extensively reworked the E-Class’s electronics, allowing the firm to offer a host of new driver assistance systems, ‘energising’ comfort seats and its latest infotainment technology. The E-Class now comes as standard with two 10.25in screens, for the MBUX infotainment and instrumentation, with 12.3in screens optional.
