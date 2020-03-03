Facelifted Mercedes E-Class gains new engines and interior tech

Saloon and estate take on the BMW 5 Series with revised styling and more electrification for 2020
James Attwood, digital editor
3 March 2020

Mercedes-Benz has given the fifth-generation E-Class a refresh, with revised styling, new electrified engines and more interior comfort and technology, in a bid to take the fight to the BMW 5 Series.

The current version of the long-running executive car was launched in 2016, and for this facelift the saloon and estate versions have received subtle styling tweaks. These include new-look front and rear lights and bumpers and a grille that features a three-pointed star as standard. Cars in top-spec AMG Performance trim gain extra design revisions to bring their styling closer to that of Mercedes-AMG models such as the E53. The rugged All-Terrain estate version has received extra changes that tighten the visual links between it and Mercedes’ SUVs.

While the exterior changes are minor, Mercedes has extensively reworked the E-Class’s electronics, allowing the firm to offer a host of new driver assistance systems, ‘energising’ comfort seats and its latest infotainment technology. The E-Class now comes as standard with two 10.25in screens, for the MBUX infotainment and instrumentation, with 12.3in screens optional.

A new steering wheel design, which features capacitive touch controls, is offered in three varieties and isset to be introduced across the firm’s range.

The revised engine line-up includes seven petrol and diesel plug-in hybrid variants across the saloon and estate, variously offering rear- and four-wheel drive. Outputs for the PHEVs range from 154bhp to 362bhp for the petrol units and 158bhp to 326bhp for the diesels. Full details have yet to be released.

Other engine options include the four-cylinder M254 mild-hybrid petrol unit, along with six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, all of which now feature a 48V starteralternator electric motor. The installation of the EQ Boost system has been tweaked to further improve fuel economy.

The refreshed E-Class is due to go on sale in the UK in May, with the first deliveries in September. UK pricing and specifications have yet to be confirmed, although a small rise over the current starting price of £38,550 is expected.

Reveals of the saloon and estate will be followed this year by that of the revised coupé and cabriolet, plus a China-only long-wheelbase saloon.

Q&A: Andrea Ruland, E-Class product manager

What was the focus of the facelift?

“We’ve really increased the interior comfort. The main objective was to make the car feel more intelligent and more modern inside. We’ve introduced MBUX and there are no more analogue instruments. It’s all digital now.”

How much of a challenge is keeping the diverse E-Class customer base happy?

“The E-Class is used by both private and business buyers, and if you do long distances, you need good ride comfort and comfortable seats.”

How key are the plug-in hybrid models for meeting EU emissions targets?

“Electrification is an important point for the E-Class, and the plugin hybrid models fit into that. They’ll be available from launch and in right-hand drive. The other engines all have a startergenerator, which is part of a big push for efficiency.”

