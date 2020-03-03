Mercedes launches CLA and GLA plug-in hybrid variants

Mercedes-Benz has expanded its electrification efforts in its compact car range, with new plug-in hybrid versions of the CLA Coupe, CLA Shooting Brake and GLA compact SUV.

The three EQ Power-badged machines will go on sale this spring carrying the 250e suffix, and will all feature the same third-generation Mercedes hybrid powertrain, which is also used in plug-in hybrid versions of the A Class and B Class.

The unit features a 158bhp and 184lb ft 1.3-litre transversely mounted four-cylinder petrol engine linked to a 101bhp and 221lb ft electric motor. The powertrain has a peak system output of 215bhp and 332lb ft. The hybrid starter generator has been developed for the eight-speed dual clutch transmission.

The electric motor draws power from a 15.6kWh battery, which gives a claimed range of between 44 and 49 miles, depending on the model. The CLA 250 e Coupe has an official fuel economy starting from 188mpg, with CO2 emissions of 31-35g/km. The CLA 250 e Shooting Brake estate starts from 177mpg and 33-37g/km, with official figures for the GLA 250 e starting at 177mpg and 38-42g/km.