BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volvo EX60 to become UK's longest-legged EV with 503-mile range
UP NEXT
Jeep Wrangler tipped for UK return – eventually

Volvo EX60 to become UK's longest-legged EV with 503-mile range

Electric equivalent of best-selling XC60 can drive from London to Dundee without stopping to recharge

Back to top
News
James AttwoodWill Rimell AutocarCharlie Martin Autocar
4 mins read
8 January 2026

Volvo has confirmed that the forthcoming EX60 electric SUV will offer 503 miles of range between charges, which will make it the longest-legged EV on sale in the UK.

That is thanks in part to a large 106kWh battery, though it is also more efficient than the rival BMW iX3, which gets 500 miles of range from a 108.7kWh (usable capacity) pack.

It is enough range to drive from London to Dundee (some 480 miles away) without stopping to charge or, as Volvo notes, from Paris to Amsterdam.

The EX60 will also be capable of recharging at up to 400kW, refilling some 211 miles of range within 10 minutes at a suitably fast charger. 

Volvo said the EX60, due to be unveiled on 21 January, is intended to be a "no-compromises electric car", and will form the "cornerstone" of the brand's future line-up.  

Though much remains to be revealed, it appears to have a low bonnet line and a smoother, more aerodynamic design than its combustion-engined counterpart, the XC60.

Narrow front headlights featuring Volvo's 'Thor's Hammer' design, similar to those on the EX90 large SUV, can also be seen.

Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson previously said the car has been "designed and developed in Gothenburg" and "can't get much more Swedish". 

Volvo EX60 teaser – side

The new technology base that the EX60 will use is Volvo's advanced, highly scalable SPA3 platform, which is effectively a successor to the platform that underpins the EX90 and ES90 saloon. This new architecture will allow Volvo to add both smaller and larger cars to its line-up, and can accommodate a wide range of battery sizes.

As with those models, the EX60 will be designed around an advanced software stack, giving it the capability to accept over-the-air updates and extra features.

Anders Bell, Volvo's engineering and technology chief, called the SPA3 platform "100% electric and 100% Volvo Cars", rather than a platform shared with other brands owned by Chinese giant Geely, such as the SEA platform used for the smaller EX30 crossover.

"Because it's 100% electric, we've been able to remove all the old constraints of the combustion engine," said Bell. "We very much took a first-principles approach to it. You will see the highest level of supremely well-integrated technology coming together in these products."

The EX60 is likely to broadly match the dimensions of the XC60 (pictured below), the brand's best-selling car.

Bell said the SPA3 is “a big step from a mechanical perspective, but from a software electronics perspective it's a straight evolution”.

He added: “All the work we're putting into the EX90 will go directly into the SPA3 cars as well. It's basically the same software stack.

"SPA3 is designed from the beginning to be much more scalable, in size and price point and across regions, but also scalable in volume.

"It's designed for scale in every dimension: when it comes to size, my job is to make sure that the company has optionality. We are designing [the SPA3] to be scalable from B to F [segments], to make sure that we have flexibility and that we can launch the products that markets decide they want when they want it.”

Since all future new Volvo models will share the same basic tech stack, Bell added that it will allow for more focused and rapid development. “Because it’s all one technology stack, there's no repeat of work,” he said. “It's the same software stack, same basic electrical architecture. Yes, it's scalable in size, price and capabilities, but it's not spreading our products in different ecosystems. 

“Everything we do gets married to the Volvo connected car cloud. If you look at successful tech companies, they're all single tech stack companies where all their products are interlinked. Apple is a good example: hardware, software, telephones, laptops – they’re basically all interconnected with the same software. That’s one example of where we need to be converging as a technology company going forward.

"Our focal point is safety, sustainability and creating this fantastic customer experience, all wrapped in this Scandinavian design, on one tech stack."

As previously revealed by Autocar, the EX60 will also be the first Volvo designed to benefit from megacasting – a technology set to be introduced with the SPA3 that allows for entire sections of a car to be created as a single part rather than multiple elements.

That, along with other changes and the more modular nature of the SPA3, will lower production costs.

When it arrives, Volvo's EV line-up in Europe will consist of the EX30, EC40, EX40, EX60, ES90 and EX90, with the addition of the EM90 MPV in China.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review
9
Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review
Vauxhall Corsa Electric 001
Vauxhall Corsa Electric
6
Vauxhall Corsa Electric
Renault Austral review 2026 025
Renault Austral
8
Renault Austral
Ferrari Amafi review 2025 066
Ferrari Amalfi
Ferrari Amalfi
Kia PV5 2
Kia PV5
8
Kia PV5

View all car reviews

Advertisement
Advertisement

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Associate editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

used Kia EV3 cars for sale

 Kia EV3 81.4kWh Air Auto 5dr opens in a new tab
£28,990
 Kia EV3 81.4kWh Air Auto 5dr opens in a new tab
£28,350
 Kia EV3 81.4kWh Air Auto 5dr opens in a new tab
£27,750
 Kia EV3 81.4kWh Air Auto 5dr opens in a new tab
£28,500
 Kia EV3 81.4kWh GT-Line Auto 5dr opens in a new tab
£30,990
 Kia EV3 81.4kWh GT-Line S Auto 5dr opens in a new tab
£34,250
 Kia EV3 81.4kWh GT-Line S Auto 5dr opens in a new tab
£34,499
 Kia EV3 81.4kWh GT-Line S Auto 5dr opens in a new tab
£34,785
 Kia EV3 81.4kWh GT-Line S Auto 5dr opens in a new tab
£34,685
View all 234 cars

Join the debate

Comments
14
Add a comment…
tman247 20 September 2025

Oh wow. With Volvo sales declining month-on-month (especially EV's), they decide to release an EX60, and to reach this claimed 'headline' range they put a 106kWh battery in it. Yes, 106. This is why so many things are wrong with the car market right now, espcially EV's. This makes the car heavier, more expensive and uses way more resources. Just pain stupid, but EV makers all just chase that range figure believing customers will just buy them. Complete and utter madness.

Peter Cavellini 19 September 2025

What I want is not necessarily range, it's a ICE time to fil up EV charge time to charge, then I'll consider buying an EV, I know that's infrastructure that needs to speed up and I know that's not an overnight thing too, yes in some cases it's only twenty minutes but I'm not going to spend more money on buying an expensive beverage and Pastry that I shouldn't be eating, I want a ten minute stop and gone.

Peter Cavellini 6 March 2025

By the way, my previous post on this article doesn't ne belong in this one, anyway saying that this car will provide a huge boost makes Volvo sound like they looked into a Crystal Ball, how do they know this car is going to be that good?

Andrew1 7 March 2025

Because they already have one in tests.

xxxx 7 March 2025

'already have one in tests'

To blinkered to even get to the 3rd paragraph .... 'The first EX60 test vehicles WILL be built and driven this year'.

Andrew1 25 June 2025
Tell me you know nothing about car development without telling me you know nothing about car development.

To imagine they'll build the first test car less than a year before launch shows not just ignorance but also precarious intelligence.

xxxx 3 September 2025

Your first sentence is just plain illogically, apologies if English isn't your first, or second, language.

Read the ORIGINALLY article and my comments from the 7th March and maybe just maybe you'll swallow you pride and own up to being stupid.

Latest Reviews

Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review
9
Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review
Vauxhall Corsa Electric 001
Vauxhall Corsa Electric
6
Vauxhall Corsa Electric
Renault Austral review 2026 025
Renault Austral
8
Renault Austral
Ferrari Amafi review 2025 066
Ferrari Amalfi
Ferrari Amalfi
Kia PV5 2
Kia PV5
8
Kia PV5

View all car reviews