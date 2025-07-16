Mercedes-Benz CLA review

9

Smallest car in the new-era line-up is a landmark EV for efficiency. Does it make Mercedes a tech leader again?

Four hundred and eighty-three miles. That makes this new Mercedes-Benz CLA the longest-range EV you can buy in the UK, surpassing the firm’s other streamlined saloon, the EQS. Even when you remove the ‘in the UK’ qualifier, you need to look to the Lucid Air Touring to go further on a single charge.

But that range is only really a by-product of the thing that could make the CLA a landmark car, which is its efficiency.

The EQS and the Lucid are very expensive, very large cars with massive batteries, whereas the CLA isn’t. It costs from £45,615, which is only as much as a long-range Tesla Model 3, and instead of taking the brute force and ignorance route towards achieving a longer range by just fitting an enormous battery pack, Mercedes has gone to town on maximising the number of miles the CLA squeezes from every unit of energy. The result is a WLTP rating of 5.0mpkWh. When some rivals are muddling around in the 3s, that seems game-changing and it means that its averagely large battery pack of 85kWh gives a properly impressive range.

Doing more with less seems like rather an obvious idea, doesn’t it? Particularly with an EV, the implications are huge, because a smaller battery is cheaper and lighter, it charges faster and it uses fewer precious resources. But the reality of achieving it, of course, is more complicated.

Advertisement

DESIGN & STYLING

9
Mercedes CLA review 2025 02

To that end, the CLA starts from more or less a clean-sheet design. It introduces a brand-new platform, rather than building on that of the EQS and EQE. It represents quite a departure for Mercedes, which has thus far kept its electric and combustion platforms separate. This new architecture supports both, being primarily designed for EVs, with hybrid options to follow. The same applies, naturally, to future SUV derivatives. Although catering to different propulsion concepts is in some ways a compromise, it does allow Mercedes to build them all on the same line in Rastatt, Germany, and therefore be more flexible in its response to fluctuating demand. It also introduces 800V, which allows for thinner cabling and very fast charging – up to 320kW.

A heat pump is standard on all versions and reuses as much of the waste heat from the drivetrain as possible before taking power
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

The big technical innovation is in the motor. It’s developed in-house and tightly integrated with the silicon-carbide inverter. The headline news is that main motor at the rear drives through a two-speed gearbox. The Porsche Taycan employs something similar to improve acceleration, but the point in the CLA is efficiency.

Although electric motors have a much wider powerband than engines, it’s not infinite either, so having multiple gears to equalise performance and consumption at town and motorway speeds makes sense. But it adds complication and ensuring the gearchanges are smooth isn’t the work of a moment. Given this sort of tech isn’t available off the shelf from a supplier, most manufacturers don’t bother but, according to the engineers, Mercedes’ in-house expertise in making automatic gearboxes for ICE cars (most rivals buy these in from ZF, Aisin, Getrag and the like) has given it an edge here.

The CLA will be launched in the UK in rear-drive CLA 250+ form, with a four-wheel-drive CLA 350 4Matic to follow later. Many dual-motor EVs use an asynchronous motor on the front because it is able to freewheel when not in use, but the 350 uses another synchronous motor, albeit with a clutch, because that’s even more efficient. At some point, there will also be an entry-level CLA with a 58kWh LFP battery.

Completing the efficiency puzzle are the aerodynamics. A basic CLA with small wheels has a drag coefficient of 0.21, and even if you go for an AMG Line with big wheels (as most buyers in the UK are likely to), it only rises to 0.24. That’s thanks to the slippery body shape and aero covers on not just the wheels but also the bottoms of the suspension control arms.

So has it worked? Based on this first test, we'd say it has. In admittedly perfect circumstances for an EV, our CLA 250+ in AMG Line returned 4.8mpkWh. That’s pretty unheard of and means it’s good for a real-world 408 miles. What’s perhaps even more impressive is that the CLA 350, despite its additional motor, did barely any worse, which is very unusual for a dual-motor version.

INTERIOR

7
Mercedes CLA review 2025 10

The electric CLA aces objective number one, then, but what about the rest? The interior is the latest evolution of Mercedes’ current style, which isn’t a universally good thing. The fascia really puts the ‘board’ in dashboard, with a near-vertical gloss black panel that incorporates the 10.3in driver display, the 14in centre touchscreen and optionally another 14in touchscreen for the passenger. There’s something novel about the sheer cliff face of tech, though the amount of gloss black and scratchy plastic doesn’t exactly shout ‘premium’.

The software is new too, though it generally looks familiar and works in much the same way as other recent Mercedes. The home screen is a big map (which now takes in data from Google for more accurate traffic info), with a widget for the media and a permanent toolbar at the bottom for the climate control and a few shortcuts.

Mercedes has followed VW and Volvo in giving you only two window switches in this four-door car. You press a button to make them control the rear windows. Some people get quite vexed about this but I actually like it because it stops me accidentally opening the rear windows.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

This puts most of the important functions only one or two taps away, and there is a small but well-chosen selection of physical buttons. One exception is the heated seats, which are inexplicably buried in a menu. You could, of course, use the new extra-clever voice control, which employs both ChatGPT and Google Gemini AI to formulate its answers, but such things should really have a button for when you don’t want to interrupt your music.

The voice assistant can supposedly do things like make dinner reservations, but it wasn’t even able to tell us how busy the chargers at Cobham services were. If it doesn’t know car-related things like that, I wouldn’t trust it to do anything more complicated than turn on the heated seats.

The seats themselves are comfortable and give you a reasonably low driving position if you want. The perched feeling of the EQE and plenty of other electric saloons is absent here. However, it does feel surprisingly small inside. It’s only slightly smaller than a BMW i4 on the outside, but it feels more hemmed in inside. Rear-seat space is just about adequate for a tall adult, and there are 405 litres of boot space, plus a 101-litre frunk (though you have to pull a lever to open it). A more practical Shooting Brake estate will follow soon after the saloon.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

7
Mercedes CLA review 2025 18

If the CLA struggles to pull off a junior luxury car vibe inside, it strikes back with the way it goes down the road, which is impressively mature and cohesive – exactly what you would expect from a Mercedes, even a small one.

It’s quick enough and, like a Taycan, the only time you can perceive the gearchange is under full-bore acceleration. Most owners will never know about the tech underneath.

There's a power button on the end of the drive selector stalk, but you generally don't use it because the car turns on and off automatically.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

A new brake-by-wire system means the spongy, inconsistent response of previous electrified Mercedes has been banished. Instead, it feels perfectly normal. The company has devised a novel way of controlling the level of regen: you push and pull the column-mounted drive selector to cycle between freewheeling, medium, one-pedal and adaptive modes. It works just as well as paddles.

RIDE & HANDLING

8
Mercedes CLA review 2025 19

Rear-wheel drive means the steering is nicely uncorrupted, while its easy pacing just blends into the background. The CLA puts a pleasantly thick-rimmed wheel into your hands, and the action is also generally free from any kick-back.

That said, for us, in Comfort and Eco modes it seems a shade too light; in Sport it’s firmer but seems to lose a touch of detail. It’s never quite perfect, but is certainly adequate for this kind of car.

The CLA has pop-out door handles, but unlike those in the latest Audis, Volvos and Teslas, they use cables to unlatch the door because Mercedes doesn’t trust purely electronic mechanisms to still work in the event that a freak accident takes out the 12V power. That seems sensible to me.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

As for ride quality and the broader dynamic package? On British roads, the CLA mostly does it well, without quite showing the alacrity of other models that have been truly developed here. It’s poised, capable and pretty quiet over pock-marked bitumen – leaving you with an impression of strength and capability. 

This impression is echoed when you take to the many UK roads with low-frequency, high-amplitude bumps, the kind that cause bounce in many cars. In Comfort the car does okay, but here and there you can’t help thinking Comfort isn’t quite the word; a shade more control would do it. Select Sport and you get a shorter ride, often a bit too short. 

We'd be willing to bet no one in Stuttgart drove development cars on our Fosse Way (a Roman road close to where the UK launch event took place), which is famous for body-disturbing bitumen bumps typical of those in many UK locations. These days it attracts suspension engineers of many stripes.

Bottom line: as in so many cars with a choice of two rates, in the CLA one is a whisker firm, the other a shade floppy. Freely, we'll admit that many owners will never notice, and the new CLA generally copes well with whatever you chuck at it. On dry roads the rear-drive version never struggles for traction, either, and the four-wheel-drive variant is of course better still in this respect – and a little quicker point to point.

As on other Mercedes, the adaptive cruise control is very smooth and alert, and the more annoying ADAS features are easy to disable.

Mercedes-Benz CLA news

Mercedes to bring back cabin buttons for current and future models
Mercedes to bring back cabin buttons for current and future models
Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake is brand's first electric estate
Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake is brand&#039;s first electric estate
Advertisement

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

8
Mercedes CLA review 2025 01

There was some pre-launch hubbub about how the CLA will be unable to use many older chargers. Its 800V architecture allows it to charge at up to 320kW, but only on 800V chargers. Many older units that deliver 150kW or less and all of Tesla’s current Superchargers use 400V. Contrary to earlier reports, though, a built-in step-down that allows it to charge on 400V units will be available, but only from next year as an option.

Being unable to use 400V chargers is unlikely to stop you getting where you need to be, given the CLA’s big range, the decent availability of 800V chargers and the way the nav can route you via working chargers: it knows which ones you can use and which are busy, broken or not delivering their stated power. That said, the infrastructure still doesn’t give you an embarrassment of choice, so it’s odd that Mercedes has made EV driving that bit more inconvenient.

The only similarly sized car that gets close to the CLA's efficiency is the Tesla Model 3, which in Long Range RWD guise is rated for 4.6mpkWh. Not quite as good, but the the Model 3 has been around for a while, which shows how far ahead Tesla was for so long.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

Prices start at £45,615 for a Sport Edition, rising to £49,375 for an AMG Line Edition and £51,770 for the AMG Line Premium Edition. In WLTP terms, the middle trim gives up just two miles of range to the base car, but the AMG Line Premium carries a 20-mile range penalty.

Those prices put it in line with the Polestar 2. The CLA’s starting price is similar to that of the Tesla Model 3 and BYD Seal, though those two are better equipped as standard, and are cheaper once you go up the CLA’s trim levels.

VERDICT

9
Mercedes CLA review 2025 23

The new CLA is quite the landmark car for Mercedes, and European car manufacturers in general. It finally manages to take on the Tesla Model 3 on its home turf – efficiency, range and charging – and win. With that, it’s streets ahead of anything BMW, Hyundai, Kia, BYD or anyone else, really, has to offer. Not only that, but it’s at a price point that isn’t notably higher than the Tesla.

With styling that’s never going to be mistaken for a Bruno Sacco design and an interior that is a little generic, we're not sure the CLA is reviving the desirability that has been lacking in recent Mercedes. Technically and for the way it drives, though, this is one of the most impressive cars we've driven this year, despite suspension that is not quite perfectly UK-optimised.

Illya Verpraet

Illya Verpraet Road Tester Autocar
Title: Road Tester

As a road tester, Illya drives everything from superminis to supercars, and writes reviews and comparison tests, while also managing the magazine’s Drives section. Much of his time is spent wrangling the data logger and wielding the tape measure to gather the data for Autocar’s in-depth instrumented road tests.

He loves cars that are fun and usable on the road – whether piston-powered or electric – or just cars that are very fit for purpose. When not in test cars, he drives an R53-generation Mini Cooper S.

Steve Cropley

Steve Cropley Autocar
Title: Editor-in-chief

Steve Cropley is the oldest of Autocar’s editorial team, or the most experienced if you want to be polite about it. He joined over 30 years ago, and has driven many cars and interviewed many people in half a century in the business. 

Cropley, who regards himself as the magazine’s “long stop”, has seen many changes since Autocar was a print-only affair, but claims that in such a fast moving environment he has little appetite for looking back. 

He has been surprised and delighted by the generous reception afforded the My Week In Cars podcast he makes with long suffering colleague Matt Prior, and calls it the most enjoyable part of his working week.

New Mercedes-Benz CLA cars in stock

 Mercedes-Benz CLA 2.0 CLA35h MHEV AMG (Premium Plus) Coupe 8G-DCT 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
£52,360
0miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz CLA CLA250+ 85kWh Sport Edition Auto 4dr
£40,765
0miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz CLA CLA250+ 85kWh AMG Line Edition (Premium) Auto 4dr
£46,920
0miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz CLA CLA250+ 85kWh Sport Edition Auto 4dr
£41,480
0miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz CLA CLA250+ 85kWh AMG Line Edition Auto 4dr
£45,025
0miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz CLA 2.0 CLA220d AMG Line (Premium Plus) Shooting Brake 8G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£44,790
0miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz CLA CLA250+ 85kWh AMG Line Edition Auto 4dr
£44,525
0miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz CLA 1.3 CLA250e 15.6kWh AMG Line (Executive) Coupe 8G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
£44,400
0miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz CLA CLA250+ 85kWh AMG Line Edition (Premium) Auto 4dr
£46,920
0miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 162 cars
In partnership with