Which sports cars can tow?

When you think of a tow car, it’s no doubt something rather sensible that springs to mind. A solid and steady SUV or a dependable diesel estate, certainly, but it’s unlikely to be the sort of machine that delivers driver thrills and dollops of design appeal.

Yet why shouldn’t it be? Not all those who enjoy caravaning want to crawl along at the same snail’s pace when they’re no longer hauling their temporary home on wheels. Moreover, there’s more to hitching up than a caravan. What about drivers who like to tackle the odd track day or motorsport meeting so need something to get their circuit star to and from the circuit? They no doubt also want something that’s fast fun when the trailer is left at home.

So, there must be a sports car that can tow, right? Well, in the strictest sense of the term, the answer is sadly 'no’. When it comes to low-slung two-seaters with a focus on searing speed and razor-sharp responses, you’re out of luck. However, if we broaden our definition to high-performance cars, there's much more choice than you’d ever imagine.

Of course, there are obviously quite a few go-faster SUVs, but you’ll also find the odd surprise. To help make things easier, we’ve compiled a list of the best driver’s cars that can tow from each manufacturer, so you can choose the car that’s right for you without any hitches (or should that be with a hitch?). All the towing figures quoted are the maximum for a braked trailer on a 12% gradient.

Audi

For decades, Audi has been leading the practical performance car charge with its rapid RS-badged estates. The latest crop is the quickest and most versatile yet, with the RS4 Avant’s twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 serving-up 444bhp and 443lb ft combining with Quattro four-wheel drive for a respectable towing limit of 1900kg. Go for the larger and even more potent 591bhp RS6 Avant and you’ll be able to haul 2100kg.

As you’d expect, there’s a range of superheated SUVs to choose from too, including the closely related SQ7, SQ8 and RSQ8. Each is powered by the same 4.0-litre V8, although in various states of tune, but the impressive 3500kg towing capacity is shared by all of them.

You can even tow with a quick Audi EV, as like all the E-tron SUV models, the flagship tri-motor 496bhp E-tron S has a respectable 1800kg limit.

And if you fancy a large slice of luxury when towing, the S8 limousine could be just the ticket as it has a maximum towing capacity of 2100kg.

Aston Martin