Only details have been changed within the cabin of the i4. A bigger refresh, released in the summer of 2024, upgraded the touchscreen multimedia system with BMW’s Operating System 8.5 software and added a curved display, underneath which were added some restyled air vents and different cabin trim choices. The replacement of the car’s former larger and more easy-to-grab gear selector is a change to regret from one perspective, because the switch that has replaced it is harder to find without looking down from the road, although the slightly naff blue-coloured plastic on the departed item won’t be missed.

The car’s driving position feels low-couched and enticing compared with that of many rival EVs, BMW locating the major controls and instruments well. The sports seats are very good, being widely adjustable in both cushion and squab, although - in a theme we will return to later – BMW only gives you adjustable lumbar support as part of a cost option. The driver’s display real estate likewise only includes a head-up display if you are willing to part with an extra £2100 for the Technology Pack.

In the rear, passenger space is tighter than mid-sized executive saloon owners will be used to. Children are more likely to be happy back here than adults. The last Porsche Taycan we measured, in 2024, was actually marginally more spacious.

In the boot, however, the i4’s lift back access allows it to score better for carrying practicality and opens on some 470 litres of usable space (Audi S E-tron GT: 350 litres).

BMW i4 infotainment and sat-nav

BMW has taken a leaf from Mercedes’ book with the i4’s huge, anti-reflective curved display, which unifies the 12.3in instrument panel and the 14.9in central infotainment hub. It will divide opinion, and marks the starkest departure to date from the simplicity of BMW’s traditional orange-tinged roundels.

The graphics are ultra-sharp, which is just as well because there is an awful lot of information, and icons that can be shown at any given time. Fortunately, the rotary controller familiar to owners of all modern-era BMWs remains, and it makes short work of navigating between maps, multimedia and charging information. With a little practice - and once you know where to go looking for what, and what shortcuts are at hand - it quickly becomes one of the more slick infotainment experiences in the class.

However, there is also the option of linking your smartphone, either via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Both programmes are well integrated, making use of the entirety of the display.